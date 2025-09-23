“That Speech Shook The World”: Erika Kirk Accused Of Ending Feminism During Husband’s Funeral

Erika Kirk has sparked a heated debate about feminism after speaking at her late husband’s memorial service.
The 36-year-old delivered an emotional speech on Sunday (September 21) in Glendale, Arizona, at an event attended by US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and tens of thousands of supporters.
The memorial combined a celebration of Charlie Kirk’s Christian values with a political call not to let his assassination silence the conservative movement, as per CNN.
It was undoubtedly Erika Kirk who drew the strongest response from the crowd, vowing to continue the political activist’s work and offering forgiveness to his assassin in a powerful address.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube
After the memorial, a man who goes by @TaylorRMarshall on social media stirred controversy by posting a photo of Erika on stage with the caption, “Erika just ended the Feminist movement.”
Marshall, who describes himself as a husband, father of eight, author, YouTuber, and Catholic philosopher, has amassed over 4 million views and thousands of comments with the post.
Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube
Image credits: _Momologues_
Image credits: DCXcape
“She showed us what a woman is… in case anyone was still wondering,” one supporter wrote on X/Twitter, receiving 800 likes.
“She brought back love, family, respect, a call to men to stand up strong, to have faith, and support the family,” another user agreed.
“You may just be right. Erika Kirk is strong in the way women are strong at their best—not as imitation men. Men will sacrifice their lives for women like that,” read another comment.
A separate user said feminism was “empty” and “destructive” and celebrated that it was “now over.”
Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram
Image credits: IklasB
Image credits: jdpeterson
However, several users criticized Marshall’s take, noting that feminism supports women’s freedom to choose their own paths in life.
“She is a feminist. She went to college, got a degree, had her *own* companies, and felt secure and safe enough to be submissive *by choice*. She was able to choose all on her own and make those decisions. That’s what feminism *is*. What a ridiculous thing to say,” a critic said.
“She’s a CEO. Feminists would argue she can be a CEO. I don’t see your point,” a separate user wrote.
“She’s ADVOCATING for women to be able to stay home and raise their children should they CHOOSE,” another user chimed in.
Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube
Image credits: ada_lluch
Image credits: Eggsnbacon20
An additional commenter said everything Erika is and has “came from feminism.”
During her speech, the recently elected CEO of Turning Point USA said Kirk “left this world without regret” and that he lost his life “with incomplete work, but not with unfinished business.”
In one of the most memorable moments of the day, Erika said she forgave her husband’s accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, and quoted Jesus on the cross, saying, “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.”
“I forgive him because it is what Christ did,” she added.
Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram
She also said her late husband “wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.”
Even before Kirk’s assassination, Erika was regarded as a role model for young conservative women, whom she encouraged to prioritize marriage and motherhood over their careers, even as she pursued her own business ventures.
When discussing her relationship with the political activist, she has often used a provocative word: submission.
“I love submitting to Charlie because he is a phenomenal leader,” she has said, as per CNN. “I want him to come home and be so unbelievably loved on. To be refueled.”
Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube
She also said that women “are meant to be the guardian of [their] home — to be the helpmate of [their] husband,” a role she has described as that of a “biblical wife.”
While Erika emphasizes the importance of a woman’s role in the home, she is also engaged in numerous pursuits outside of it.
Erika studied political science in college and was briefly a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball player. “I have played basketball since I was five, super tomboy, didn’t like dresses,” she once said.
Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram
In addition to the public role she assumed alongside her husband, Erika hosts a devotional podcast, Midweek Rise Up, and runs a Christian clothing brand, Proclaim Streetwear, once modeled by Charlie Kirk.
The Arizona native also says she has pursued a doctorate in Biblical studies and previously founded a non-profit.
Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube
According to her LinkedIn profile, Erika works as a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City.
Within the first 48 hours after her Turning Point speech, the conservative organization reportedly received more than 32,000 inquiries to start new campus chapters.
Image credits: BrianParlett
Image credits: Truth_onFire
Image credits: SJPRelax
Image credits: Gr3kFyre
Image credits: Albemarlefilly
Image credits: Scarytakanuva68
Image credits: TSaucybottom
Image credits: jisaac1269_jay
Image credits: AreYouFNKidding
Image credits: Libertarec
Image credits: Pam_Twenter
Image credits: BeatinCheeks_
Image credits: Coleidoscopes
Image credits: ssavage0914
Image credits: R_R_Rye
Image credits: prayinginlatin
Image credits: DieselDevil88
Image credits: AxolotlMania
Image credits: bettina_hauge
Image credits: NH_Ranger
