Hey Pandas, What’s A Disability Or Difference You Wear Like A Badge? (Closed)

For me, it’s my anxiety and ADHD. I constantly interjected comments “So neurodivergent of me!” And would feel the self-deprecating jokes come out of my mouth without even thinking. Sometimes it’s a good thing. Sometimes it’s not. For me, I just need to accept that I can’t always act like it’s all fine. Mental health is quite important to me, and I think it’s so important to not always feel alone!
#1
You probably won’t believe me, but I have a rare disease called CRPS (yes I HAVE HAD people call it craps to my face 🙄) it stands for chronic regional pain syndrome. I have pain constantly. But I’ve made it through alot of days I didn’t think I could- and because of that I’m proud of it.
#2
My autism is something I wear as a crown
#3
I am trans and non-binary. When I introduce myself, I say “I’m [name], they/them” and try not to give a c**p about the looks I get. I wear a button pin I made out of duct tape and paint with the flag on it. I do it so that others of my community know there is more of us, because when I was discovering my identity, I thought I was alone. I do it for myself, because yes, the misgendering and micro aggressions hurt, but they’re slowly becoming few and far between.
#4
During the height of covid it was my severe asthma. I have really bad asthma was double masked and the whole nine yards. For me… it really wasn’t a big deal as I had to wear more intrusive masks for my labeork. Anyway, my lab was used for covid so I was reliant on my retail part time job. People would come in bitching about how they had asthma so couldn’t possibly wear a disposable 2layer mask. I then gleefully explained that it was all the more reason to wear one because you can’t afford to catch covid and would treat them to the fun info that I… a person with severe asthma… managed to go through a 10hr shift wearing two 3-ply masks so they can wear one 2layer one for a god damn 30 minute walk through the store…
#5
I’m a 6ft tall teen girl. I was really insecure about it cause I’m one of the tallest girls (or people) in a group. I used to see other awkward tall people and think that’s the way I have to be. I am completely over that insecurity and I love being taller that some of the boys cause if someone says something rude to me I’ll just pay the top of their head and say “ok 😉”
#6
Not necessarily west it with pride more I am very open about it to raise awareness. I have PTSD from being in an abusive relationship. I want to normalize things to do with mental health
#7
I’ve always had a weird personality and I have adhd so I usually get made fun of for being different and sticking out but I play saxaphone and I feel that I should be sticking out. I an very proud of my weirdness.
#8
I’m autistic and transmasculine. Both of these facts have shaped my life so much, and if I were not to flaunt it, I think I’d be doing myself a disservice.
#9
Our son has an extremely rare (one in 500 million) chromosome disorder and is fully disabled. He’ll need care for life. And I wouldn’t change a thing about him.
#10
I am nonbinary and pansexual.
I have anxiety and depression.
According to the school counselor i exhibit signs of bulimia and anorexia nervosa.
I have a stutter.
I am emo.
I have a learning disorder that caused me to not be able to write r’s until the very end of preschool and not be able to efficiently open doors until I was 7.
#11
Not super intense but I am very uptight about things being tidy, put away and organized. Not necessarily clean just tidy. I can only relax/focus when the space around me is not cluttered. It is a useful quirk in my profession as a teacher.
#12
I have ADHD that presents itself in everything I do. But I’m able to use it like a superpower. I can hyperfocus, do assignments in one third of the time, read super quickly. While it can be a major disadvantage sometimes, it can be my greatest superpower
#13
My hair naturally grows with a white strand by my face. I hated it when it appeared first, but I started watching a YouTuber/TikToker called Nadine Breaty, and she changed my life. Now, I wear my white streak as a crown.
#14
I have anxiety and depression, so there are scars on my arms. I’ve stop physically hurting myself, and i’m now proud of these scars, because it means i won a battle.
I’m also epileptic ( since i’m 4), and i take medicine to heal, for it to be less violent , and because of it, i have trembling hands. The more i’m tired and anxious, the more my hands are trembling. Even when i’m calm, or almost asleep, i have trembling hands. I can’t even remember what it feels like to not have my hands trembling .
#15
I have schizophrenia
#16
I, an atheist, accidentally said “oh my g*d” instead of “oh my science”
You read the title, I just cannot believe I said the “g” word on accident. Am I even an atheist anymore? I don’t like religion or anything but like maybe it infiltrated me and is manipulating me to say “oh my g*d” instead of “oh my science”. Please guys it wasn’t me, I didn’t mean it. I’m very disappointed in myself, I think I need to go to science camp or go to therapy. What if I’m secretly religious? what should I do? Is my foreskin going to fall off?? Please can someone give me advice, any advice is appreciated.
Best regards,
-an atheist(?)
Follow Us