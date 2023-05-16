Who Is The Man At The End Of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1?

The last episode of The Lincoln Lawyer cleared up many queries, but it also left numerous questions wandering in the air, like the identity of the mysterious tattooed man. The last scene of season 1 loops back to one of the first scenes where Mickey Haller was afraid of surfing. Now that he has successfully exonerated the innocent Jesus Menendez, Haller feels upbeat and prepared to confront his fear of surfing. The atmosphere is initially light, accompanied by laid-back music, but it changes when the tattooed man appears.
The Lincoln Lawyer season 1, episode 10, “The Brass Verdict” revealed the person responsible for the murder of Jerry Vincent and explained why Trevor Elliot murdered his wife and her lover. But it also leaves viewers with unanswered questions about the future of Soto’s case, Cisco’s deal with Road Saints, and most importantly, the role of the tattooed man. So before the mystery becomes more consuming, let’s find out who the man at the end really is.
The Lincoln Lawyer’s Tattooed Man Is From Book 1
The tattooed man from the finale of The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 is the killer of the prostitute and is also mentioned in Book 1 of Michael Connelly‘s series. During Gloria Dayton’s testimony in the Jesus Menendez case, she mentioned that the man who attempted to kill her and succeeded in killing her friend had a Kanji tattoo on his forearm. The man in the last scene of the show also had a similar tattoo, which indicates that both these individuals are actually in fact the same person.
According to the first book, Mickey Haller works on the case of Louis Roulet, who is accused of assault and attempted murder. Later on, Haller finds that this situation is connected to Menendez’s case, who was arrested on a similar charge. Through further investigations, Haller finds that Menendez was innocent and Roulet was the real murderer which means that this mysterious man at the end of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 is Louis Roulet, or an alternate version of this character.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Will Continue Jesus Menendez’s Story
The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 will adapt the fourth book, The Fifth Witness, which revolved around a woman accused of murdering a wealthy banker. Although the story of Jesus Menendez was part of Book 1, it will continue in the highly anticipated season 2 of the show. As Mickey Haller returns to defend his new client in season 2, viewers can expect more thrilling courtroom drama, unexpected twists, and a deeper exploration of Haller’s personal life.
The story of Jesus Menendez, Gloria Dayton, and the mysterious man might continue as a side story in season 2. Netflix gave a hint about this in the ending scene of The Lincoln Lawyer season 1, where a man is seen observing Mickey Haller; if Netflix adapts the first book, then Louis Roulet (or a similar version of this character) might seek legal representation from Haller. This sets the stage for a dyanmic expansion of the story when the series returns.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!