26-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Put Herself $10,000 In Debt To Create An Illusion Of A Perfect Life

Lissette Calveiro is a 26-year-old Instagram influencer, working in PR and marketing and now she shares her story how chasing a dreamy picture-perfect life left her with about $10,000 in credit card debt.
In her early 20’s Lissette decided to become and work as an Instagram Influencer, spending more money than she was making on anything that would make her everyday life look ideal for her followers. While she was still living with her parents, she could still manage the ever growing debt, but when she moved to NY in 2016, the reality hit her hard.
“Moving to New York was always in my career plan,” she told Cosmopolitan.”I felt that I was not going to be able to fully live out this experience if I had credit card debt looming over my head. I was confident I would pay it off ‘eventually,’ but had to do it quickly in order to live a peaceful life.”
Fortunately, with lots of work and self-control, Lissette now is out of credit card debt and living the life under her means.
Lissette believes, that overspending to portray an idealistic image of one’s life is a common issue and that it should be discussed. “Talking about personal finance shouldn’t be taboo, or something to be afraid of,” she said.
Lissette Calveiro is a 26-year-old working in PR and marketing
In her early 20’s Lissette decided to become and work as an Instagram Influencer
She began spending more money than she was making on anything that would make her everyday life look ideal for her followers
While she was still living with her parents, she could still manage the ever growing debt
But when she moved to NY in 2016, the reality hit her hard
“Moving to New York was always in my career plan”
“I felt that I was not going to be able to fully live out this experience if I had credit card debt looming over my head”
“I was confident I would pay it off ‘eventually,’ but had to do it quickly in order to live a peaceful life”
Fortunately, with lots of work and self-control, Lissette now is out of credit card debt and living the life under her means
Lissette believes, that overspending to portray an idealistic image of one’s life is a common issue and that it should be discussed
“Talking about personal finance shouldn’t be taboo, or something to be afraid of”
Follow Us