32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Some people will defend their opinion until their last breath, no matter how many arguments you bring up against it. Some people will keep trying to convince you that your opinion is wrong, even though it’s purely a preference. The point is, we value our opinions greatly.
In this poll, we’ve collected 32 of the most divisive ‘this or that’ scenarios that the internet has been arguing over for a while. Ready to show them the only right way to live?
#1 What Goes In First?
Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko, MART PRODUCTION
#2 Which Is The More Convenient Way To Make Tea?
Image source: Ischa1, Eva Bronzini
#3 Where Do Condiments Belong?
Image source: Anh Nguyen, Karola G
#4 Which Is The Right Way To Put Toilet Paper On The Holder?
Image source: Vie Studio, Richard REVEL
#5 When Is The Right Time To Brush Your Teeth In The Morning?
Image source: Marcus Aurelius
#6 Which Is The Better Option To Read?
Image source: Aline Viana Prado, Lisa from Pexels
#7 The Right Way To Peel A Banana Is To Start At The…
Image source: Anna Shvets
#8 Apple Slices Should Be…
Image source: Petra, congerdesign
#9 How Should Sandals Be Worn?
Image source: Darina Belonogova, Matt Hardy
#10 What Should The Dress Code In Schools Be?
Image source: Yan Krukau, Katerina Holmes
#11 What’s The Correct Way To Shower?
Image source: Karola G
#12 When You Get Back Home, What Do You Do?
Image source: PeopleByOwen, MART PRODUCTION
#13 When Going To Bed, Socks Should…
Image source: cottonbro studio, Mikhail Nilov
#14 When Visiting Someone’s Home, What’s The Right Thing To Do?
Image source: cottonbro studio, Allan Mas
#15 The Superior Way To Have Milk & Cookies Is To…
Image source: Hrushik Perumalla, Cinematic Camp
#16 Which Is The Better Place For A Swim?
Image source: Pixabay, Asad Photo Maldives
#17 Obviously, The Better Place To Live Is…
Image source: Christian Heitz, Pixabay
#18 Which Is The More Romantic Option?
Image source: cottonbro studio, Jep Gambardella
#19 Which Franchise Is Better?
Image source: Lucasfilm, Paramount Pictures
#20 Which Is More Exploitative?
Image source: Vika Glitter, cottonbro studio
#21 Which Work Week Is Better For Work-Life Balance?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio, Zachary DeBottis
#22 Which Should Be More Encouraged?
Image source: Fauxels, Mikhail Nilov
#23 Which Medium Is Better?
Image source: Lisa from Pexels, Swapnil Sharma
#24 What Type Of Day Is Cozier?
Image source: Ioana Motoc, Valeria Boltneva
#25 You Have Some Slices Of Pineapple. Where Would You Rather Put It?
Image source: Augustinus Martinus Noppé, Andrzej Rembowski
#26 Days Off Are For…
Image source: Prasanth Inturi, Suliman Sallehi
#27 Which Is The Better Sitcom?
Image source: Warner Bros, Universal Pictures
#28 Which Chocolate Is Superior?
Image source: Eva Bronzini, gravity cut
#29 Which Is More Fun?
Image source: cottonbro studio, u_jrmjeviymr
#30 What Leads To Better Results?
Image source: RDNE Stock project, Startup Stock Photos
#31 Which Would Be The More Useful Power?
Image source: Samir Jammal
#32 Which Is More Interesting?
Image source: Lucas Pezeta, Ingrid und Stefan Melichar
