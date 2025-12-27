32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

by

Some people will defend their opinion until their last breath, no matter how many arguments you bring up against it. Some people will keep trying to convince you that your opinion is wrong, even though it’s purely a preference. The point is, we value our opinions greatly.

In this poll, we’ve collected 32 of the most divisive ‘this or that’ scenarios that the internet has been arguing over for a while. Ready to show them the only right way to live?

When you’re done voting, check out our other polls by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

#1 What Goes In First?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko, MART PRODUCTION

#2 Which Is The More Convenient Way To Make Tea?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Ischa1, Eva Bronzini

#3 Where Do Condiments Belong?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Anh Nguyen, Karola G

#4 Which Is The Right Way To Put Toilet Paper On The Holder?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Vie Studio, Richard REVEL

#5 When Is The Right Time To Brush Your Teeth In The Morning?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Marcus Aurelius

#6 Which Is The Better Option To Read?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Aline Viana Prado, Lisa from Pexels

#7 The Right Way To Peel A Banana Is To Start At The…

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Anna Shvets

#8 Apple Slices Should Be…

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Petra, congerdesign

#9 How Should Sandals Be Worn?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Darina Belonogova, Matt Hardy

#10 What Should The Dress Code In Schools Be?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Yan Krukau, Katerina Holmes

#11 What’s The Correct Way To Shower?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Karola G

#12 When You Get Back Home, What Do You Do?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: PeopleByOwen, MART PRODUCTION

#13 When Going To Bed, Socks Should…

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: cottonbro studio, Mikhail Nilov

#14 When Visiting Someone’s Home, What’s The Right Thing To Do?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: cottonbro studio, Allan Mas

#15 The Superior Way To Have Milk & Cookies Is To…

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Hrushik Perumalla, Cinematic Camp

#16 Which Is The Better Place For A Swim?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Pixabay, Asad Photo Maldives

#17 Obviously, The Better Place To Live Is…

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Christian Heitz, Pixabay

#18 Which Is The More Romantic Option?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: cottonbro studio, Jep Gambardella

#19 Which Franchise Is Better?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Lucasfilm, Paramount Pictures

#20 Which Is More Exploitative?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Vika Glitter, cottonbro studio

#21 Which Work Week Is Better For Work-Life Balance?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Andrea Piacquadio, Zachary DeBottis

#22 Which Should Be More Encouraged?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Fauxels, Mikhail Nilov

#23 Which Medium Is Better?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Lisa from Pexels, Swapnil Sharma

#24 What Type Of Day Is Cozier?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Ioana Motoc, Valeria Boltneva

#25 You Have Some Slices Of Pineapple. Where Would You Rather Put It?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Augustinus Martinus Noppé, Andrzej Rembowski

#26 Days Off Are For…

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Prasanth Inturi, Suliman Sallehi

#27 Which Is The Better Sitcom?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Warner Bros, Universal Pictures

#28 Which Chocolate Is Superior?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Eva Bronzini, gravity cut

#29 Which Is More Fun?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: cottonbro studio, u_jrmjeviymr

#30 What Leads To Better Results?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: RDNE Stock project, Startup Stock Photos

#31 Which Would Be The More Useful Power?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Samir Jammal

#32 Which Is More Interesting?

32 Divisive ‘This Or That’ Scenarios That Started Out As Innocent Everyday Questions

Image source: Lucas Pezeta, Ingrid und Stefan Melichar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Steven Spielberg Refused To Work With Ben Affleck After What He Did To Director’s Son
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2025
The Unforgettable Pick Up Lines of Johnny Bravo
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2017
Bad Monkey: Who Stars in the New Crime Comedy Series?
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2024
Hey Pandas, You Found A Genie What Are Your 3 Wishes? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Person of Interest 1.16 ‘Risk’ Review
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2012
I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025