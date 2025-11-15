Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Prized Possession? (Closed)

If you have something that you hold dearly to yourself, share it.
#1
My prized material possession is my gold heart shaped locket which I wear always.
#2
My headphones. If I’m not using them, I always have them hanging around my neck and they make me strangely comforted.
My jumper. If it not tied around my waist at all times, I feel exposed and extremely uncomfortable, it’s one of the things I never leave home without, even in 35 degree weather.
I also just recently bought a rainbow beanie from Dangerfield (great shop, highly recommend) and not only is it comfortable and warm, high-school homophobes know when to watch their mouth.
I have a white tiara that I bought with my BFF, and she has a matching black one, and I CAN’T FIND IT AND I’M LOSING MY MIND WHERE IS IT WHERE DID I PUT IT ARGHHHH.
#3
my necklace that I got from my mom that has my name and its made to stay on forever and my mom said its real gold idk if its true though
#4
Earrings I received from my mom, I’m nearly always wearing them.
#5
A ruler I stole from my friend that moved away
#6
A dog the lifetime companion.
#7
Pikmin 3 deluxe, one of my most favorite video games! i have it in my bedside table and refuse to move it’s spot. my more prized plushie is this really old orca whale plushie that i’ve named Whaley. even though he’s in my basement, i refuse to get rid of him.
#8
my stuffed animal that is soft like pillow so i sleep on it and its a ms piggy muppet suff animal shes 4 yrs old(to me)
