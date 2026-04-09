31 Stunning Photos That Celebrate Scotland’s Wild Side Have Been Shared By The 2025 SNPA

The Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2025 have announced their winners, celebrating a breathtaking collection of images that showcase the beauty and diversity of Scotland’s landscapes, wildlife, and natural moments. From sweeping scenery to intimate close-ups, the competition highlights photographers who manage to turn even the most overlooked subjects into something truly extraordinary.
This year, the title of Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 went to Toby Houlton for his image Dance of the Gnats, a striking long-exposure shot that transforms tiny, often unnoticed insects into a mesmerizing display of movement and light.
Scroll down to take a closer look at the winning image and explore the full list of finalists.
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#1 Scottish Landscape – The Land, 2nd Place: Three Lines. Loch Ard By Dylan Nardini
Image source: SNPA 2025
#2 Scottish Nature Photographer Of The Year 2025: Dance Of The Gnats By Toby Houlton
Toby said:”I have been an avid wildlife photographer for around 20 years and, due to my love of nature and the outdoors, moved to Scotland with my wife in 2017. I strive to show the diversity and beauty of wildlife close to home, especially when images of a common or overlooked subject can help the viewer appreciate them in ways not previously seen or considered. I enjoy all aspects of wildlife photography, whether that be lying amongst the weed on a shoreline to photograph shorebirds or searching for tiny macro subjects amongst foliage; I just love to see what nature reveals.
“My winning image was taken at Little Garve in Ross-shire. I had been walking back beside the river in the late afternoon, and there, in patches of dappled sun, the gnats were ‘dancing’. A moment of inspiration made me realise that taking an image with a slow shutter speed would create the amazing light trails, and the hint of the darker woodland behind would provide the sense of place. The speed of these tiny dancers meant that multiple wingbeats were captured in the exposure, creating the patterns.”
Image source: SNPA 2025
#3 Scottish Wildlife Portrait, 1st Place: Hermit Crab Portrait By Malcolm Nimmo
Malcolm said: “I have been diving since the 1980s, and Scotland’s sea lochs have long been a passion and place of pilgrimage for me. I return regularly drawn by their incredible biodiversity. The image was taken in Loch Carron, home to a range of beautiful marine habitats. These include kelp forests and brittle star beds as well as extensive flame shell beds. Due to its ecological richness, importance and fragile nature, Loch Carron was designated a Marine Protection Area (MPA) in 2017. The image is of a common hermit crab (Pagurus bernhardus) peering out with its striking eyes from within a dead man’s finger soft coral (Alcyonium digitatum). The ghostly white polyps of the soft coral provide a beautiful contrast to the vivid orange colouration of the crab.
“I am absolutely delighted that the image is a category winner, particularly in a competition that showcases the wonderful beauty of the Scottish natural environment. I hope the image provides a glimpse of the amazing marine life present in Scottish waters.”
Image source: SNPA 2025
#4 Junior Scottish Nature Photographer Of The Year 2025: The Leaf Eater By Kiran Simpson (Age 14)
Kiran said: “Right outside my kitchen door, under the glow of the outdoor light, I spotted this garden spider on its web, with a leaf caught in the silk beside it. Against the darkness of the night, the patterns on its body and its spiny legs stood out in incredible detail. I ran inside to grab my camera, knowing it might be gone by the time I got back. What I love most about this photo is that it was taken literally steps from my back door. It just goes to show that you don’t need to travel far to find incredible wildlife; it’s all around us if you just stop and look.
“Being recognised at this level really means a lot.”
Image source: SNPA 2025
#5 Environmental, 3rd Place: Stac Pollaidh Burns By James Appleton
Image source: SNPA 2025
#6 Scottish Landscape – Sea And Coast, 2nd Place: St Monans Rainbow. Fife By Grant Bulloch
Image source: SNPA 2025
#7 Scottish Wildlife Portrait, 2nd Place: Razorbill In The Rain By Steve Adam
Image source: SNPA 2025
#8 Junior, 3rd Place: Forest Reflections In The Blink Of An Eye By Eilidh Shannon (Age 14)
Image source: SNPA 2025
#9 Scottish Landscape – Sea And Coast, 1st Place: Where Winter Lands. Isle Of Harris By Adele Warner-Tat
Adele said: “Winter in the Outer Hebrides is my favourite time of year. It’s always a joy to head out in all types of weather conditions and experience the wild side of the island.
“This particular day, heavy snow showers had been forecast, so we decided to head to Harris. It was an incredible moment standing on the beach looking out towards this huge incoming winter sky. It was almost calm and quiet whilst at the same time dramatic and wild. Photographing storms and weather across the island is something I really enjoy; we got drenched and blasted with snow and hail, but it was worth every second.
“I’m so proud to have been awarded first place in the Sea & Coast category and feel honoured to share the beauty of the island we have the privilege to call home. A huge thank you to the Scottish Nature Photography Awards.”
Image source: SNPA 2025
#10 Environmental, 2nd Place: Wind Peak By Don Nealon
Image source: SNPA 2025
#11 Scottish Wildlife Behaviour, 3rd Place: Champagne Bath By Stephen Rodger
Image source: SNPA 2025
#12 Junior, 2nd Place: The Berry King By Kiran Simpson (Age 14)
Image source: SNPA 2025
#13 Student, 2nd Place: The Liminal Shore Portfolio By Alona Petliarska
Image source: SNPA 2025
#14 Scottish Botanical, 2nd Place: Tropical Scotland By Connor Hughes
Image source: SNPA 2025
#15 Scottish Wildlife Behaviour, 2nd Place: The Chase By Edd Cottell
Image source: SNPA 2025
#16 Student, 3rd Place: Quiet Transitions Portfolio By Paula Adam
Image source: SNPA 2025
#17 Natural Abstract, 1st Place: The Last Day Of The Ice By Grant Bulloch
Image source: SNPA 2025
#18 Scottish Botanical, 1st Place: Velvet Shanks By Ken Crossan
Image source: SNPA 2025
#19 Scottish Landscape – Urban Greenspace, 1st Place: Edinburgh In Bloom By Jamie Mcdermaid
Jamie said: “I was absolutely delighted to find out that I’d won the Scottish Landscape – Urban Greenspace category and pleasantly surprised too. I’ve followed and admired the competition for a while now and even had a few wildlife images shortlisted, but I never expected to win any category – let alone a landscape one!
“This image was taken on a sunny evening spent looking for butterflies in Holyrood Park. I remember being disappointed by the lack of butterflies, but this lovely view of Edinburgh in bloom more than made up for it.”
Image source: SNPA 2025
#20 Natural Abstract, 2nd Place: Arran Rocks By Grant Bulloch
Image source: SNPA 2025
#21 Scottish Landscape – The Land, 3rd Place: Last Light On Liathach. Torridon By Rob Henderson
Image source: SNPA 2025
#22 Environmental, 1st Place: The Necropsy By James Appleton
Image source: SNPA 2025
#23 Scottish Landscape – The Land, 1st Place: Teeth Of Winter. Glenshiel By Orrin Bryers
Orrin said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have won The Land category of this year’s competition. I’m in slight disbelief that my picture was chosen with so many established photographers in the mix whose work I admire highly!
“The photo was made whilst ascending the Munro Ciste Dhubh in Glen Shiel with my wife. It was a great slog through thigh-deep snow in places but a stunning day for it. I noticed this icicle arrangement on our way up and thought it had great character – reminiscent of the Monster Book of Monsters in Harry Potter! This picture encapsulates part of the magic of landscape photography in winter for me – interesting but very temporary compositions can reveal themselves when you least expect it!”
Image source: SNPA 2025
#24 Scottish Nature Video Award 2025: Stac Pollaidh Wildfire By James Appleton
James said: “This was the result of a powerful two days documenting the human-made wildfire that consumed the slopes of Stac Pollaidh early in spring 2025. The resulting landscape, totally blackened, nevertheless has already begun to rebound with life. It has been assumed that a campfire, left without being correctly extinguished, was responsible.”
Judge Harry Martin said: “Stunning cinematography and high-end production abound in James’s video entry. The judges were immediately hooked with the incredible drone footage and soundscape created in the first few seconds, illustrating how important it is to set up a story quickly and deliver interest in the opening sequences of a short video. With simple cuts, a variety of shot styles and a well-polished edit, James has perfectly captured one of the most dramatic wildfire incidents of last year. With no narration, he has left interpretation of the overall story and impact to the viewer, inviting questions and a look into what happened. It’s no surprise that we see a supporting photograph of this fire by James being awarded in the environmental category too.”
Image source: SNPA 2025
#25 Student Scottish Nature Photographer Of The Year 2025: In The Time Between Portfolio By Rob Henderson
Rob said: “I am incredibly honoured to have my portfolio awarded 1st place in the Student category, and I am very grateful to have my work recognised in this way. Photography formed a core component of my dissertation to complete vegetation analysis and wider coursework. In the Time Between explores the temporal relationship between white water lilies and Scots pines within the landscape, with each image placing a different emphasis between the two. I was interested in capturing the contrast between the brief, seasonal presence of the lilies and the endurance of the pines through the yearly cycles. As both a geographer and photographer, I am drawn to the way landscapes can express change and time. These images were captured over a couple of days, during which I camped by the lochside and woke early to get the best conditions. This was my first visit to the location for photography, and it has encouraged me to continue returning to photograph the loch as part of a wider portfolio across the seasons. I am very grateful to the judges for selecting this portfolio as the winner, and to everyone involved in organising the competition.”
Image source: SNPA 2025
#26 Natural Abstract, 3rd Place: Up Close, Wave Edition By Connor Hughes
Image source: SNPA 2025
#27 Scottish Botanical, 3rd Place: Prevailing By Claire Carter
Image source: SNPA 2025
#28 Scottish Landscape – Sea And Coast, 3rd Place: Scarista Beach. Isle Of Harris By Martin Santbergen
Image source: SNPA 2025
#29 Scottish Landscape – Urban Greenspace, 3rd Place: Union Terrace Gardens. Aberdeen By Allan Wright
Image source: SNPA 2025
#30 Scottish Landscape – Urban Greenspace, 2nd Place: UK’s Best Tree. Glasgow By Libby Penma
Image source: SNPA 2025
#31 Scottish Wildlife Portrait, 3rd Place: Goldfinches Taking Flight By Caroline Erolin
Image source: SNPA 2025
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