“Ready To Test Your Brain?”: Try Solving These 18 Scrambled Countries With No Hints

by

Country names look easy until all the letters get mixed up. Suddenly, even familiar places can become surprisingly tricky to recognize.

In this quiz, you’ll face 18 scrambled country names from around the world. Your job is simple: figure out the real country hiding inside the mess of letters. There are no multiple-choice answers here – it’s all up to your brain and your geography skills.

Let’s see how many countries you can unscramble without getting stuck! 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Ready To Test Your Brain?”: Try Solving These 18 Scrambled Countries With No Hints

Image credits: Markus Winkler

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
7 Months Ago My Husband Lost His Eye, I Documented The Weekend When He Finally Got A New One (Warning: Sensitive Content)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Massive Army of Dancing Robots Sets a New World Record
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2017
I Wondered What A Firefighter And A Dragon Team-Up Would Look Like, So I Drew It
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Hey Pandas, Now That School Has Started, What’s Your Least Favorite Part? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 Times People Vented To This Online Community About Their ‘Insane Parents’
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Tony Blair: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 8, 2026