Teala Dunn: Career Highlights of Popular Actress and YouTuber

Teala Dunn is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. She gained initial fame with exceptional television credits in the 2000s and 2010s. In her budding days, Dunn notably played Lindsey Kingston-Persons on Are We There Yet? and voiced Tuck on Wonder Pets. She reprised the role of Tuck in three video games, including The Wonder Pets!: Save the Animals! (2008). The actress also played recurring roles on Dog With A Blog, The Naked Brothers Band, and The Thundermans.
In addition to her television credits, Teala Dunn has a burgeoning film career which began with a small role in Transamerica (2005). She has appeared in over 50 movies and TV shows with more in the pipeline. Beyond acting, Dunn is a renowned YouTuber with millions of views across two channels. Her content covers travel videos, as well as beauty and style tips. Keep reading to learn more about the American actress and YouTube content creator.
Teala Dunn’s Career Began on Television
Before she burst onto the mainstream and became a screen sensation, Teala Dunn was introduced to television audiences on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2002. Her first main role was providing the voice of Tuck on Wonder Pets!, a stint that lasted from 2006 to 2016 across 62 episodes. After making a guest appearance on CBS’s Queens Supreme in 2007, Dunn joined the recurring cast of The Naked Brothers Band the same year as Juanita.
From 2010 to 2013, Teala Dunn played one of her best-known roles as Lindsey on Are We There Yet? During that time, she appeared on one episode of Disney Channel’s Shake It Up as Gina and as a guest on Teens Wanna Know. Between 2013 and 2015, she played recurring roles on Dog with a Blog and The Thundermans. In 2015, Dunn began voicing Bumblebee on DC Super Hero Girls. She played the iconic role on 52 episodes of the show.
Teala Dunn was on the cast of Guilty Party from 2017 to 2018 after which she landed a main role on All Night. She expanded her voice credits with a guest performance on the Spider-Man animated series as Panda-Mania. Dunn portrayed Zelda Grant on Good Trouble from 2021 to 2022 and has not been on another television series since then. However, she performed as Olivia on the podcast series Moonburn.
Exploring Teala Dunn’s Film Career
Following her debut film role in the 2005 comedy-drama Transamerica, Teala Dunn provided the voice of Bunny in Kevin Lima’s Enchanted in 2007. Dunn portrayed Jenny in Phoebe in Wonderland (2008) alongside Felicity Huffman. In 2014, she shared the screen with fellow internet personalities, including Cameron Dallas in Expelled.
Teala Dunn returned to the DC Super Hero Girls franchise in 2017, lending her voice to Bumblebee in DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games and Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain the same year. In 2018, she reprised the role of Bumblebee in two films – Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High and DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis. Her next film role was as Stacey Clark in Crush. Dunn plays an undisclosed role in the upcoming American horror film Werewolf Game.
Teala Dunn Is an Accomplished YouTuber
Aside from acting, Teala Dunn has carved a career path for herself as an internet personality. The YouTube content creator is known to interact directly with her subscribers while discussing beauty and style tips, travel videos, and generally sharing her life with fans. She opened her YouTube channel TTLYTEALA on March 17, 2009. The channel has garnered over 943K subscribers and 114 million views across 525 videos as of the time of writing this piece.
Teala Dunn also has an eponymous channel launched on February 23, 2010. The Teala Channel has garnered over 1.88 million subscribers and 162 million views. In addition to YouTube, Dunn has a massive fanbase on various social media platforms, especially Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TickTock, and Facebook. She has 4 million followers on TickTock, 6.6 million on Instagram, and 1.6 million on Twitter.
In 2018, Teala Dunn participated in Escape the Night, a YouTube Premium reality television series created by Joey Graceffa. Dunn is considered one of the most successful internet personalities and has leveraged that to build her career in the performing arts. Between 2008 and 2009, the actress was featured in three video games – The Wonder Pets!: Save the Puppy!, The Wonder Pets!: Save the Animals!, and The Wonder Pets!: Join the Circusas Tuck. Watch YouTuber Nikocado Avocado speak on his weight loss journey.
