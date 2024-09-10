YouTuber Nikocado Avocado Reveals Drastic 250-lb Weight Loss

Nikocado Avocado (Nicholas Perry) sent the internet reeling with a September 2024 video revealing a dramatic weight loss that even his fans didn’t see coming. The Ukrainian-born American YouTuber has been pranking his fans for about two years but now the cat is out of the bag. Known for his mukbang videos, Avocado became an internet celebrity mostly by binge eating and gaining weight on camera.
The YouTuber continued to gain weight after he became an internet sensation through his mukbang videos. Audiences questioned his mental health and worried about his health due to the sharp weight gain. However, Avocado seemed unfazed, even when he began battling health issues, including erectile dysfunction. The first seven minutes of Nikocado Avocado’s recent video suggest his health takes priority until he unraveled a bowl of pasta to binge eat.
Nikocado Avocado Claims He Lost 250 Pounds
After a few years of being stigmatized for his rapid weight gain, Nikocado Avocado surprised his YouTube fans with a video showing off a drastic weight loss. The YouTuber uploaded two videos on September 7, 2024, with the first one captioned Two Steps Ahead chronicling his weight loss journey and the trauma he has had to pass through with people bullying him. In the first video shared on his main eponymous YouTube channel, the popular mukbanger starts by saying:
“Two steps ahead. I am always two steps ahead. This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life.” He continued to narrate his ordeal at the hands of bullies. “Today, I woke up from a very long dream and I also woke up from having lost 250 pounds off of my body. Yet, just yesterday, people were calling me fat and sick and boring and irrelevant, people, people are the most messed up creatures on the entire planet.”
The second video captioned hi. was uploaded on his second eponymous channel where he revealed that he has not been making videos in the past two years. In the first video, Nikocado Avocado eats a big bowl of spicy pasta while the second video shows him eating another gigantic portion of spicy cheese noodles. The two videos have accumulated many views and comments from fans who never anticipated the YouTuber’s move. His new channel has also received over one million subscribers.
He Has Been on a Secret Weight Loss Journey
“This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life. It’s concerning, it’s compelling, it’s gripping to watch these unwell, disoriented individuals roam the internet in search of stories, ideas, and rivalries that make them feel encouraged and engaged,” says the mukbang content creator while revealing how he lost over 250 pounds.
In a surprising turn of events, Nikocado Avocado revealed how he lost weight behind the camera. The YouTuber was open about his weight loss journey in his September 7 videos, revealing he has been working on getting fit over the past two years. During this time, Avocado was able to pull a prank on his fans by uploading pre-recorded videos to maintain a consistent online presence with his old looks.
Nikocado Avocado Gained Fame Through His Mukbang Videos
The internet is a fertile ground for content creators to showcase their talent and gain fame. Nikocado Avocado gained recognition by making mukbank videos (online content in which the host eats a large amount of food while interacting with viewers) The self-acclaimed “King of Mukbangs” didn’t invent mukbang but has become a prominent name in the niche. Posting mukbang videos shot him to fame with millions of subscribers on his channels and videos that run into billions of views.
Meanwhile, Nikocado Avocado was not always a YouTuber and mukbanger. The Ukrainian-born American internet personality began his journey to fame in the performing arts. He studied at the Catholic University of America’s Benjamin T. Rome School of Music, Drama, and Art. In the budding days of his career, he performed at Carnegie Hall as a freelance violinist while working at Home Depot. After failing to make it into the Broadway orchestra, Avocado’s husband convinced him to find his niche on YouTube.
At first, Nikocado Avocado’s YouTube content focused on the vegan lifestyle. He also shared musical performances. However, in September 2016, he announced he was no longer a vegan. Subsequently, Avocado became one of the first American men to film mukbang videos. His videos have attracted billions of views across different platforms. Read Amy Slaton‘s journey from YouTube to Reality TV star.
