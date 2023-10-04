Taylor Swift’s Height: A Comprehensive Analysis

Taylor Swift is a multi-talented singer-songwriter whose songs encompass a wide range of feelings. From the brokenhearted All Too Well to the newly in love Everything Has Changed, and the happily-ever-after in Love Story, Swift’s music garnered love because there would always be people who relate to the music. Her music has also been part for several movie soundtracks including Welcome to New York.
Swift is widely noted for her talent and unmissable charisma. However, there are a lot more noticeable things about the musician though, with her height being one of them. This article will talk about the singer’s height and how it fares against some averages and people.
Taylor Swift’s Background
Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Swift is of British and Italian ancestry. Her British ancestry can be traced all the way back to 1634 when a leather seller from London, William Swift, arrived in the then-Massachusetts Bay Colony. Later down the line, Rosa Baldi Douglas, the granddaughter of an Italian immigrant, married Archie Dean Swift Jr., who would become Taylor’s paternal grandfather.
Taylor Swift’s Height Compared With the American Average
She stands at 1.8 meters, which is around five feet ten to 11 inches in imperial units. The average female height in the United States is five feet four inches (163 centimeters). This means Swift is above the average height by approximately six and a half inches or 17 centimeters. The national average height for the same country is five feet seven inches (170 centimeters), still, Swift is above average even when taking males into account as well.
The American national average height is comparable to the height of Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Mark Zuckerberg, and Lana del Rey. If Taylor Swift were to stand next to these four people, she would be higher than them by a quarter of a feet. On the other hand, Swift’s above-average height is comparable to those of Brad Pitt, Stan Lee, and Michelle Obama.
Italians are shorter than Americans based on average height metrics. The average female height is five feet three-and-a-half inches. A bit shorter than the American metrics presented earlier, so Swift is also above average even on her Italian side.
Comparison People in the Same Age Group
Another way to visualize Taylor Swift’s height is by comparing it against the heights of people “her age.” While there is no worldwide consensus on how tall a human must be by the time they reach a certain age bracket, these comparisons will also be a great visualization of how people of a similar age look like. For the sake of this article, comparisons will also be made with those within a two year bracket – older and younger – to get a full picture.
First up is the French-born Hermione Granger’s actress, Emma Watson. Watson stands at 165 centimeters against Swift’s 180. Taylor Swift is just 123 days older than her, roughly a third of a year. The Swedish Felix Kjellberg, more commonly known as PewDiePie, is one month and 19 days older than Taylor Swift. However, their heights are quite similar; the Swedish YouTuber is around 1.8 meters as well. Swift’s The Joker and the Queen co-star Ed Sheeran is younger than her by a year and two months. Their height difference? Not that much, the latter is taller by just seven centimeters.
Marco Mengoni, who represented Italy twice in the Eurovision Song Contest, is taller than Swift by eight centimeters. He is also older than her by 12 days short of a full year (11 months and 19 days). Mengoni is mostly remembered nowadays with his song Due Vite which ranked fourth in the 2023 ESC.
Reactions to Taylor Swift’s Height
Taylor Swift’s above-average height gained some varying reactions from netizens, from doubting its authenticity to just laughing at the height in acceptance of not being able to reach it. A Reddit post from November 2022 asked to verify the claim that Swift was five feet 10. Some users stepped in to verify the claim. A five-foot-eight user who had seen Swift in person confirmed her height stating that the singer was taller by “an inch or two.”
Netizens were also quick to notice the height difference in an interaction between Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars. During the 2013 VMA’s, Swift was giving an award to Mars when Swift appeared much taller than Mars. Bruno Mars was five feet four inches, while the towering Taylor Swift was even wearing heels at the ceremony. Swift has also noted that she did not like her height when she was young, but it is now a part of her that she wholeheartedly accepts.