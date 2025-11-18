30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

by

Today, we would like to present to you the creative images by the French digital artist and photographer Tom Fabia. This series of surreal pictures showcases modernist and serene scenes, offering incredible tranquility through dreamlike realities. As mentioned in the artist’s bio: “Tom emphasizes the importance of thorough research and a personalized experience when producing art. He strays away from explaining any meaning behind the art as he feels like the natural feelings created by the art could be skewed by his explanations. Additionally, this restraint of description sustains the viewer’s view of themselves and allows Tom to see the real feelings in people’s eyes and voices.”

Tom’s creations bring peace and transport the viewer to the imaginary world crafted by the artist. Scroll down to see a selection of the best works by this artist, and let us know in the comments below which location depicted in Fabia’s series you would like to visit the most.

More info: Instagram | X

#1

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#2

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#3

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#4

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#5

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#6

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#7

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#8

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#9

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#10

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#11

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#12

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#13

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#14

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#15

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#16

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#17

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#18

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#19

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#20

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#21

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#22

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#23

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#24

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#25

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#26

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#27

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#28

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#29

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

#30

30 Surreal Pictures Showcasing An Alternative Reality By Tom Fabia

Image source: fabiatom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Bosch
Bosch Season 1 Episode 2 Review: “Lost Light”
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2015
Britney Spears Fans Slam Ex Kevin Federline As He Announces “Intimate And Transparent” Memoir
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
35 Times People Thought They Were Getting A Cool Tattoo, But Ended Up With A Permanent Mistake
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Am I The Jerk For Shaving My Baby’s Unibrow?”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.