Hey Pandas, What Was Your Biggest Brain Fart?

Tell me about your brain farts. I want to compare my stupidity with others!
So I once tried to say “Hey” and “Hello” and ended up calling my best friend “Ho”. Please help me.
Playing a game, I needed to jump, and of course, the jump key is the space bar. After spamming keys to get out of a situation, I made it to a tiny bump, and for a solid 24 seconds I tried to figure which key was the space bar. (If you try to imagine it, then yes, it looked that stupid)
I spent way too much fricking time trying to figure out what word i wanted to say. It was “hold”
I went on a trip this weekend and when I got to the Airbnb I realized I had totally forgotten my duffel bag at home, which was 2 hours away. All of my clothes, my toothbrush, everything was in that one bag. Well, at least I still had my tote bag with two books, a portable CD player & six CDs.
Literally, forgetting everything about myself.
when I was transferring to a new school, someone asked me what my name was and istg I forgot my own name for a second
I had the lyrics of some song stuck in my head today that go “Always on time.” Anyway, I spent the next few minutes typing everything I could, into Google search until I realized it was “Hold The Line” which is sung by Toto lol.
I forgot the name of someone I’ve known for four years. Also forgot that i see a friend every friday.
