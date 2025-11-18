50 Interesting Historical Pics From “History Lovers” That May Change Your Perspective On Things

I’ve always been amazed by families that somehow have photos of their great-grandparents’ wedding days or baby pics of their grandparents. I can’t even remember ever seeing a photo of my grandparents when they were younger than 50. But lucky for me, there are plenty of photographs floating around the internet that can give me a blast from the past when I’m looking to learn more about the history of our world.
We took a trip to the History Lovers Facebook page and gathered some of their most captivating pics down below. Some might make you nostalgic for a time period you never experienced, while others might make you appreciative of modern technology, but they’re certainly all entertaining. Enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d like to have hanging on the wall in your home!
#1 Portrait Of Hattie Tom, An Apache Native American, 1899
Image source: History Lovers
#2 A Japanese Postcard Of A ‘Bijin’ (Beautiful Person) With Her Kitten. Circa 1907
Image source: History Lovers
#3 Three Women In Marshall, Texas C. 1899. Photographed By Gabriele Munter
Image source: History Lovers
#4 Winner Of The Most Scary Woman In The UK Award In 1883
Was Hattie ‘the Mad Hatter’ Madders – the only woman ever to hold the boxing heavyweight championship of the world title. She won the belt in 1883, stopping Scottish pugilist Wee Willy Harris in the first round of their bout. A gentle woman at heart, Hattie later retired to Ireland where she became a dairy farmer
Image source: History Lovers
#5 Royal Artillery Private Posing With His Little Friend, During WW1
Image source: History Lovers
#6 ‘Antarctica’. By Herbert George Ponting. Circa 1911
Image source: History Lovers
#7 A Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married In London. November 4th, 1940
Image source: History Lovers
#8 A Somewhat Rare Picture Of Laughing Victorian Woman, Believed Circa 1880s!
Image source: History Lovers
#9 Double-Exposed Photograph Of French Illusionist Henri Robin With A Ghost. Photo: Eugène Thiébault, 1863
Image source: History Lovers
#10 Female Firefighters In Action In London Circa 1916
Image source: History Lovers
#11 Young English Victorian Lady Posing With Her Pet Cat C1890s
Image source: History Lovers
#12 “The Kiss Of Peace” Tatler, London, England, September 27, 1905
Image source: History Lovers
#13 Portrait Of Young Girl With Her Pet Cat In Pram And Doggie, Liking On, Sunbathing. This Photo Was Taken In Cleveland, Ohio, USA Circa Early 1900′s
Image source: History Lovers
#14 A Female Mason Perched High Above Berlin (C. 1910)
With the rise of industrialization, the number of German women who worked outside the home also increased. This usually meant factory work. But in some families with their own businesses, daughters also learned a trade so that they could help out: here, we see a master-mason’s daughter during the renovation work on the old city hall tower in Berlin
Image source: History Lovers
#15 Poe, 1912 – By Jacques-Henri Lartigue (1894 – 1986), French
Image source: History Lovers
#16 A Victorian Lass With Rather Long Hair In A Fashionable Pic C1890s
Image source: History Lovers
#17 French Postcard Of Edwardian Era Lady With Her 2 Puddy Cats
Image source: History Lovers
#18 A Kitty Basking In The Beard Of Louis Coulon, A French Metallurgist, Taken In 1890
Image source: History Lovers
#19 Portrait Of Amelia Van Buren, Photographer, With Her Cat Taken Circa 1880s – By Her Tutor, Fellow American Photographer Thomas Eakins
Image source: History Lovers
#20 Portrait Of “Child With Cat”, C.1890. By John A. Wheeler, Photographer
Image source: History Lovers
#21 Late Victorian Mountaineers, Including A Lady Fully Dressed And Corseted, Cross A Crevasse In The Alps, 1900
Image source: History Lovers
#22 Portrait Of Another Victorian Batwoman, Shown As Marie Schleinzer, Taken At Adele Kuk Hof-Atelier, Vienna Circa 1890
Image source: History Lovers
#23 A Couple Of Victorian Travellers Looking Rather Dandy Taken Around 1890s
Image source: History Lovers
#24 A Line Up Of Men Dressed As Ladies In Brazil C 1913
Image source: History Lovers
#25 Women In Virginia, C, 1909-1912 By Hugh Mangum- And No Duckface In Sight!
Image source: History Lovers
#26 French Postcard Of Arlette Dorgère (Born Anna Mathilde Irma Jouve, 8 June 1880 – 1965)
She was a French actress, dancer and singer. Dorgère appeared in dozens of plays throughout her career. She is represented on a large number of postcards of the belle époque. Picture taken circa 1900s
Image source: History Lovers
#27 Late Victorian / Edwardian Family Frolics
Image source: History Lovers
#28 Unknown Couple Posing By A Lake Circa, 1899, Sweden
Image source: History Lovers
#29 Portrait Of 2 Lads With Their Baby Sibling Taken In Manhattan, New York Circa 1918
Image source: History Lovers
#30 1890s Three Women On Bicycles (Photo By Jakob Ljungqvist), Helsinki, Finland
Image source: History Lovers
#31 A Mother And Her Children Making Matchboxes
The children were sent to fetch the chip and paper from the match factory and to return the finished boxes. This was one of the lowest paid sweated industries with families earning just two pence for 144 boxes made, and normally buying their own paste and string for tying the bundles. Taken circa 1900 as part of the book Charles Booth’s London Poverty Maps, a magnificently-illustrated tome which publishes the philanthropist’s famous hand-coloured maps alongside anecdotes from the researchers, and contemporary photos, in one volume © Museum of London
Image source: History Lovers
#32 Yet More Creepy Victorian Santa Claus Circa 1900s
Image source: History Lovers
#33 Group Photograph Of Members Of The Brighton Swimming Club. Brighton, England. Circa 1863
Image source: History Lovers
#34 Portrait Of Lady Kathleen Pilkington With 2 Dogs Circa 1903
Image source: History Lovers
#35 Portrait Of American Pioneering Female Photographer, Jessie Tarbox Beals (1870-1942) Posing With Her Camera On The Streets Of Manhattan, New York Circa .1901
Image source: History Lovers
#36 Grand Duchess Elizaveta Fyodorovna, Sister Of The Last Empress Of Russia. C 1890s
Image source: History Lovers
#37 Victorian Stereograph Card Photo Of A Couple Giving Little Albert A Bath In Their Casserole Pot! Circa 1860s
Image source: History Lovers
#38 Portrait Of Two Girls Washing Clothes In The Street In Spitalfields Area, East London, Circa 1901/2. Photograph: Horace Warner/The Religious Society Of Friends In Britain
Image source: History Lovers
#39 Three Edwardian Couples Doing ‘Selfies’ In The Mirror. Location Unknown Circa 1900s
Image source: History Lovers
#40 Lovely Picture Of A Victorian Lass “Attempting” To Ski
Image source: History Lovers
#41 Tomigiku, 1910s, Japan
During the years Taisho 10 and Taisho 11 (1921 and 1922), Tomigiku was one of the great beauties of Kyoto. With her long eyelashes, and watery eyes reflecting the light, it is said that she was worth her weight in gold. She turned heads wherever she went. If anyone walking around the Maruyama and Gion areas happened to catch a glimpse of her walking by, just the mere sight of her stopped them in their tracks, and they saw her on her way as someone seeing off a person of high rank or great fame
Image source: History Lovers
#42 Portrait Of An Unknown Woman With A Pigeon In Her Palm Taken By Photographer J.e. Williams In New Athens, Ohio In Late 1890s
Image source: History Lovers
#43 Artists’ Excursion On The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad], Unknown, 1858, Metropolitan Museum Of Art: Photography
Image source: History Lovers
#44 The Art Of Domestic Dentistry:
A mother helping her son with a loose tooth, taken by American photographer A. Granger in New York circa 1897. Photo originally a stereograph
Image source: History Lovers
#45 A Young Lady Posing In Croydon Road, Caterham, England Circa 1894
Image source: History Lovers
#46 Amateur Victorian Dramatics C 1890s Source And Theatre Unknown
Image source: History Lovers
#47 London Bar Scene With Pub Landlord And His Barmaids, With Lone Drinker. С. 1893
Image source: History Lovers
#48 This Is Dowager Empress Marija Fjodorovna Of Russia (Or Princess Dagmar In Denmark) And Queen Alexandra Of The United Kingdom At Their Home Hvidøre In Denmark Which They Didn’t Acquire Until 1906. Photo Possibly Late 1900s
Image source: History Lovers
#49 Wittelsbach Sisters : Queen Elisabeth Of Belgium (Seated) Posing With Her Sisters, Crownprincess Marie Gabrielle Of Bavaria (Standing Left) And Sophie,countess Zu Toerring Jettenbach (Standing Right). They Three Were Daughters Of Carl Theodor, Duke In Bavaria And His Second Spouse, Maria Jose, Neé Infanta Of Portugal. Circa 1900s
Image source: History Lovers
#50 Faerie Sisters. Cabinet Card Photo From Around Early 1890s
Image source: History Lovers
