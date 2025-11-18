“Oxen Are Just Employed Cows”: People Share 40 Things They Learned Embarrassingly Late In Life

Did you know that when a pufferfish “puffs up,” they are filling themselves with water, not air? If you did, congratulations, you have more common sense than most, as this is not as widely known as one might think. But then again, there is so much information out there that it’s entirely possible to be unaware of “regular” things for years.
Someone asked “What is a fact that you only recently learned, but should have known for ages?” and netizens shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own stories below.
#1
Talking doesn’t scare the fish, grandpa just wanted us to shut up.
Image source: Existing_Kangaroo453, Lum3n/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
Puffer fish fill up with water to inflate. Not air. I don’t know where I thought the fish got the air from.
Image source: Bad_Elephant, Nelson Pavlovsky/Flickr
#3
My cat used to never drink a lot of water and she would just spend a lot of time staring at the bowl, turns out she was experiencing whisker fatigue so I got her a wider bowl.
Poor cat.
Image source: LBNTAckee, Romina BM/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
When you say no because you don’t feel comfortable doing it and someone pushes you to do it anyway, just don’t do it. I just learned about boundaries and I’m freakin’ over age 50.
Image source: mentat70, Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Human skin doesn’t have the ability to sense water. We can only tell that something is wet because of temperature or pressure, but we don’t have the proper receptors for water itself.
That’s why sensory deprivation tanks with room temperature or barely warm water work so well, and why you can’t tell if clothing left out to dry is damp or if it’s just cold.
When I read that somewhere, it was a huge mindf**k. Now I think about it constantly.
Edit: We know that humans don’t have these receptors because we know that certain animals DO. Including fruit flies and cockroaches. Which is weird.
Edit: To all the people saying that they test an object’s wetness by placing it against their lips or cheek, this is still exactly the same principle I’m describing above. You can’t feel the wetness, you’re feeling the sensation of air moving against the wetness. It’s no different from holding the object in your hand. We rely on cues like temperature and pressure to decide if something is wet.
Edit: A lot of people are saying this is b******t and I made it up because you CAN tell when something is wet. Congrats, you’re restating exactly what I already said. We rely on environmental cues to determine it. Also, what I’m referring to is hygrosensation. Do your own research. Google it.
Image source: eli-the-egg, Pixabay/Pexels
#6
There are people who do not have an internal monologue. I was like WTF.
Image source: pantherghast, Simon Robben/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
That the “Spanish flu” probably started in Kansas soldier barracks and spread due to WW1. The only reason it’s named the Spanish flu is because Spain was the only country that reported on it- many other countries had a media blackout on it.
Image source: casualladyllama, Otis Historical Archives, National Museum of Health and Medicine
#8
It wasn’t new information, but through the footage during severe storms from massive waves crashing on ships today, realizing how terrifying it would be to cross the ocean in the 1400s.
Image source: Intelligent-Pop9553, Licet Studios/Youtube
#9
Octopus predate dinosaurs.
Image source: FluffyTid, Pia B/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Oxen are just employed cows, not a whole separate species of bovine.
Image source: InfernalOrgasm, L Church/Flickr
#11
It’s not the stripper that spins- it’s the pole. Blew my mind, I thought those ladies were masters of centrifugal force AND core strength!
Image source: bri_like_the_chz, Jacob Von Bank/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
To be tea, it has to come from the tea plant. Black, white, green, oolong teas are all the same plant but with different processing and harvesting.
Anything else that calls themselves a tea is actually a tisane – including roiboos.
Image source: Mysterious_Lesions, Ardail Smith/Flickr
#13
Eartha Kitt, the woman who sings Santa Baby, also voiced Yzma from Emperor’s New Groove.
Image source: Mr_Archer1216, Nesster/Flickr
#14
When they kept liquor stores open at the beginning of the pandemic, it was to ensure that alcoholics wouldn’t overflow the hospitals even more by suffering from alcohol withdrawals.
Image source: Starbucks__Lovers, Timothy Tolle/Flickr
#15
Groundhogs and woodchucks are the same animal.
Image source: jamesiscoolbeans, patrice schoefolt/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
That opossums are great for the environment and if your dog attacks them, you should stop them. And if you’re brave enough to move them to safer grounds, they will emit a foul odor while playing dead. It stinks, but if you’re willing, pick them up like a kitten (scruff of neck)and relocate. Don’t worry, like skunks, the smell comes from there a**s, but! they don’t douse you with the smell. It’s just to deter predators.
Image source: SquishymustNotdie, Chrtlmn/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Cooking food in a cast-iron skillet increases the iron content in your meal. I don’t know why I never thought of it like that until recently…
Image source: hay9, anoldent/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#18
Linen is not just a particular weave of cotton. It’s made from a completely different plant (flax).
Image source: estreya2002, Sara/Flickr
#19
That the filter in the dishwasher should be cleaned out monthly. Not my original schedule which was never.
Image source: sufferpuppet, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Percentages are always reversible.Example 32% of 78 is same as 78% of 32.
Image source: Jedihallows, fauxels/Pexels
#21
Ponies are not baby horses. They are small foreveeeeer
Image source: bearclawmcgee2, Donald Tong/Pexels
#22
When using nasal spray, you are supposed to **inhale** and spray simultaneously. I discovered this while watching TV a few weeks ago.
Nobody ever showed me how to fkn use a nasal spray, and it wouldn’t have occurred to me to do it on my own because it feels a bit uncomfortable, but my allergy sprays work sooooooo much better now.
I feel like a dumba*s.
Image source: snappyirides, NIAID/Flickr
#23
I knew that a litter of kittens can have different fathers but I just found out that twin humans can have different fathers also. Crazy.
Image source: Wonderful_Whereas402, Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Revolving restaurants on towers only revolve on the inside. The entire top of the structure does not move. That would be insane.
Image source: CurNoSeoul, Elviz Low/Flickr
#25
Until yesterday I thought blackened chicken was just that, chicken that had been grilled the f**k out of.
Turns out it’s a delicious blend of spices.
Image source: Turbulent_Juicebox, Timothy Vollmer/Flickr
#26
Sigh, to remove the top from deodorant, you need to twist it up. I was pulling the plastic barrier out with my teeth.
I know.
Image source: chaos_abounds, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
A litre of water weighs a kilogram.
Image source: anon, Lisa Risager/Flickr
#28
Narwals are real.
Image source: victims_sanction, Jessica Simpson/Flickr
#29
You are only supposed to have a few crackers with your soup.
So growing up my parents were not fond of having me. So by age 5 i didn’t eat unless i made my own food. So when i got to the point where i could make soup i would eat a whole sleeve of crackers for every bowl i ate. I didn’t find out until just recently how unhealthy it was. I always ate soup when i was alone since its single serving. The few times i got it at a restaurant i assumed they wanted you to pay more to get the rest of the crackers so they tease you with 2 packs.
Edit: Wow, thank you for all the amazing responses. For context my parents always had food around, i was never without anything. But my parents basically ignored me whenever they were not emotionally abusing me. I couldn’t tell you why, but i was often told i was a mistake. They both passed during the pandemic but i was able to build a relationship with my dad a bit before they passed. I have 2 boys of my own now and of course i am over compensating by showering them with love!
Image source: Dead_Man_Redditing
#30
How common stillbirths are.
Image source: tristnaber, RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
The potato company OreIda is a named after two states that produce much of their potatoes, Oregon and Idaho.
Image source: Swimmingllama, Marco Antonio Victorino/Pexels
#32
For 42 years of my life I thought that historical people who killed themselves by sticking their heads in the oven (ie Sylvia Plath) were just _metal as f**k_ and baked their brains to death, and only just learned that old timey ovens ran on highly toxic coal gas that basically knocked you out permanently.
Image source: illepic
#33
Up til she was about 25 my ex wife thought reindeer were made up for Christmas movies.
Image source: i_just_say_hwat, Barry Tan/Pexels
#34
Babies aren’t supposed to drink water apparently. Not that I should have known, but never would have guessed.
Image source: GiuseppeJ03, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#35
Another one I only learned about 2 years ago. There are people who are “mind-blind” and can’t visualise objects or images in their mind. It’s called Aphantasia and I (and about 3% of the population) have it. Never know other people could mentally visualise their thoughts.
**edit: Thanks for the many upvotes and replies.** Seems like this is quite interresting to many people who have it or don’t understand it. I wanted to add some information that came to me during some conversations here:
1) It seems to happen in different “degrees” on a visual spectrum. Some people are also face-blind, some can visualize very simple forms like square for example. Someone here said that it’s maybe like with different image qualities. Some can see images in 4K HD, some have blurry edges on their images, some see only very simple shapes, some can’t image anything visual.
2) I can clearly explain to you what my house looks like, I can describe every part of my house from memory, I could draw it to you, but maybe I would get the textures a bit wrong but everything that is there every day, I can describe it. for example, the couch I sit in every day is something I could draw and know if I touch it that it’s my couch, but I might get the color wrong or the texture. The older a memory, the more faded it is.
3) I don’t have many memories from my childhood. It’s very vague. Like not even a picture of the moment. But a blurry picture where I can’t focus, I might see a face or a house that I saw many many times, or a really huge event for me as a child (like dancing in front of the whole school at a talent show) I remember the event, some details, (like the cool sunglasses I was wearing with led lights in it) but everything around it is one vague blur, no further details about the stage, theater, audience, I only remember the applaus very well ;-)
4) something else clicked: I’m a real story teller and i’m kind of a “funny guy” so people like to listen when I talk/tell stories. But I had different occassions where I’m telling something that I recall happened to me (altough maybe I would spice it up for humorous effect) , but then afterwards I had people coming up to me to say that they told ME that story and it happened to them and I guess I create a false memory as it was my own. (and felt really bad about it)
*** edit 2:
5) apparently you people SEE numbers when doing calculus?! Now I understand why my partner thinks it’s odd that I “still” count with my fingers or try to write in the air. That’s all I got to work with!
*Questions I still have. People who don’t have this. Can you really taste a taste when thinking about it, and smell a smell?*.
Image source: T-LAD_the_band, João Jesus/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#36
How the Spanish arrived in the Philippines to conquer and settle. They did not sail East from Spain, you you would think. They sailed West from their Mexican colony across the Pacific.
Image source: casapulapula
#37
That Sherbert doesn’t have two R’s in it and is Sherbet! Who the hell says Sher Bet!? I’m in my late thirties and just found this out in 2023.
Image source: I_throw_Bricks
#38
Pickles are just small pickled cucumbers…. what? Who knew? Apparently everyone.
Image source: Dougsbar, Nannette Turner/Flickr
#39
In Super Mario Brothers on the NES, you can continue where you lost your last life by pressing a+start on the main screen.
Image source: Dainiad, JOE MADONNA/Flickr
#40
Maybe not recently learned but a few years ago when I found out how our solar system is just bumping along through space really fast, I can’t believe I didn’t know that. Thought we were stationary. Big ole dumb.
Image source: softstones, pingnews
