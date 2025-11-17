“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

by

If you’re tired of the same mass-produced furniture or interior pieces that the stores are full of and are looking for something unique to decorate your home with, look no further! While it might sound like an introduction to a commercial, there’s actually a great online community where people post anything related to woodworking – r/woodworking!

Created in 2008, the subreddit is a home for almost 5 million people celebrating “all things made from trees”. From gigantic wood sculptures to beautiful cabinets, it is a hub for both woodworkers and people interested in this craft.

Our team has collected the most impressive wood projects for you to admire. Scroll down to see these magnificent works of craftsmanship. For more impressive creations, check out our previous articles here, here, here, here and here

#1 The Sapphire Walnut Bowl! This One Was A Little Tricky To Pull Off, But I Think It Was Totally Worth It

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: FormanWoodworking

#2 I Carved This Jalapeño Plant From Curly Maple And Walnut! You Can See The Curly Wood Grain Showing Through On The Peppers. This Project Took A Ton Of Hours And A Lot Of Screw UPS. I Appreciate All The Support I’ve Been Given On This Subreddit. I Am Very Appreciative For All Of You!

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: enufalrefe

#3 Fox In Northern White Cedar

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor

#4 Custom Handmade Record Player Out Of Maple Burl

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: nicolehuntah1

#5 Built This Bookshelf For My Mom As My First Ever Woodworking Project. I Think It Turned Out Alright For An Amateur

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: Papatarts0

#6 My Micro Shop And Latest Commission

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor

#7 I Was Told Y’all Would Like This Greenhouse I Built Last Spring

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: fleshcanoer

#8 Octoburl #1 , Fir Burl Carved By Me 2023

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: IsleofVanCarver

#9 Quad Bunk

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: Zestyclose-Carob2925

#10 Double Dovetail Drawers To Go Around The Drain In This Vanity I Built

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: tooladdict

#11 Romeo & Juliet Cheese Board Inspired By One Of The First Posts I Saw In This Sub

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: zee_dot

#12 I Carved These Grape Tomatoes From Curly Maple!

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: enufalrefe

#13 Last Year I Finished My Apprenticeship To Become A Furniture Maker. This Piece Is The Culmination Of My Skill. It Also Represents A Major Life Goal After I Made A Career Switch To Become What I Always Wanted To Become. I Also Won First Place In The Yearly Competition! What Do You Think?

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: MrWoodworker

#14 Walnut Drawer Box I Completed Recently With Knot Burl Drawer Pulls. Hand Tools Only

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: mikebdesign

#15 My Favorite Project From 2022: Mechanical Iris Liquor Cabinet

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: locomotion_creations

#16 My Olive Pitcarving

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: Wt_slidev

#17 Cedar Boardwalk I Built Last Fall

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: subtlegramps

#18 A Maloof Rocker Was A Bucket List Project For Me, Hal Taylor – Story Time Rocker

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: WoodiTheWoodpecker

#19 So The Idea Was To Have A Little Woodworking Business To Supplement My Retirement Income, And Keep Me Out Of Mischief. 4 Months Later? 1200 Sf Shop Already Maxed Out, Orders To 2024! What Have I Done?

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: builderbob53

#20 We’re Expecting Our Firstborn In The End Of February. Hopefully I’ve Made Our Family To Be A Nice Heirloom

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: Wonderful-Call-9951

#21 I Made A Set Of Pulp Fiction Pieces Out Of Plywood. I Hope You Like These

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: markhizio

#22 My First Attempt At Doing Some Wood Burning Art

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: Renaldoxx

#23 Finally Finished My First Big Project. My Sons First “Big Boy” Bed

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: Pristine-Valuable-50

#24 I Need To Stop Making Pens To Sell That I Can’t Bring Myself To Sell

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: TheDragonReb0rn

#25 My First Actual Piece Of Furniture! (In Woodworking School But I Still Feel Proud)

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: rafsku

#26 Niece Asked Me For Shelving/Basketing That Could Be Stowed Away Easily Off Season. I Would Up Making 22 Of These These Things For Her And Her Friends

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#27 Unnecessarily Complicated Mahjong Box. Mostly Walnut

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: mw33212

#28 Infinity Mirror Table I Made With Only Hand Tools

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: sociallyaxiousace

#29 The Dog Doesn’t Know It’s Only Pine

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: MustardInspector14

#30 Always Worried To Post This Anywhere, In Case Someone Doesn’t Get The Reference And Thinks I’m Just Into Really Weird Stuff. Anyways, Enjoy This Scroll Saw Art I Made

“All Things Made From Trees”: 30 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level (New Pics)

Image source: ducklady92

#31 Wife Is Wondering When I’ll Stop Making Things For My Shop And Start Making Things For The House

#32 Everything Made In Ash By Me And My Dad

#33 20 Month Progress

#35 Doing Some Framing Today With My “Made In The USA Stanley”, I Thought My Mind Was Playing Tricks On Me. Where Is 24.5”?

#36 White Oak Kitchen

#37 Hand Cut Dovetails

