I Photographed Breathtaking Autumn Scenery From One Of The Most Spectacular Railways In South-Eastern Europe (8 Pics)

Oravita-Anina railway from Romania also known as the Semmering of Banat was the first mountain railway in Southeastern Europe and was completed in 1863. On the entire route, the scenery is breathtaking, taking you across Anina Mountains through 14 tunnels, 10 viaducts, 89 bridges, 49 sustaining walls, and 21 km of mountain cuts.

For the construction of this railway, there were brought engineers from northern Italy who used a special mortar for joining the stones, a mortar similar to that used by the Romans.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

