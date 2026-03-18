This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

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Travel photography has a special way of making distant places feel both cinematic and strangely familiar. In this selection of images by Tom Dobinson, also known as @lens_time on Instagram, readers are invited to explore dramatic coastlines, historic streets, mountain views, and striking landmarks captured across the United Kingdom and beyond. His portfolio spans everything from atmospheric corners of England, Wales, and Scotland to memorable scenes from France, Italy, Belgium, and Germany, with each photo highlighting the character, mood, and visual charm of a place.

What makes Dobinson’s work so engaging is the way he balances grand scenery with a strong eye for composition, light, and detail. Some images feel sweeping and adventurous, while others turn quiet architecture or familiar landscapes into something almost storybook-like. Together, they create a collection that celebrates the beauty of travel and the many unforgettable moments waiting to be discovered along the way.

Scroll down, enjoy the journey, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite images. Of course, if you want to check out Tom’s other work, you can do so on his Instagram page.

More info: Instagram

#1 “West Baywatch”

Location: West Bay, Dorset, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#2 “Goth To Go”

Location: Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#3 “Devil’s In The Details”

Location: Teufelsbrücke (Devil’s Bridge), Andermatt area, Uri, Switzerland

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#4 “Hairpin To Win”

Location: Hotel Belvédère (Furka Pass), Uri/ Valais, Switzerland

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#5 “Fall For It”

Location: Bergkirche Beucha, Beucha, Saxony, Germany

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#6 “Glen Coe With The Flow”

Location: Glencoe, Scottish Highlands, Scotland

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#7 “Arch Enemy”

Location: Westminster, London, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#8 “Bridge Over Troubled Sky”

Location: Severn Bridge, South West England/South East Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#9 “Mind The Gap”

Location: Saltash (Royal Albert Bridge), England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#10 “Gate Expectations”

Location: Mam Tor (Great Ridge), Peak District, Derbyshire, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#11 “Sunset Boulevard”

Location: Pont de Pierre, Bordeaux, Gironde

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#12 “Leaf It Out”

Location: Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#13 “Ship Happens”

Location: Holy Island (Lindisfarne), Northumberland, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#14 “Road To Ruin (My Camera Roll)”

Location: The Round House, Stanton Drew, Somerset, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#15 “Abbey-Solutely”

Location: Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#16 “Rocky Relationship”

Location: The Roaches, Staffordshire, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#17 “Never Get Tide Down”

Eglwys Cwyfan (Church in the Sea), Anglesey, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#18 “Don’t Be So Dim”

Location: Penmon Lighthouse, Anglesey, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#19 “Castell Me Maybe”

Location: Conwy Castle, Conwy, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#20 “Alsace Yourself”

Location: Eguisheim, Haut-Rhin, Grand Est, France

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#21 “Alpine Stream Of Consciousness”

Location: Rosenlaui Valley, Bern, Switzerland

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#22 “Glow With The Flow”

Location: Penmon Lighthouse, Anglesey, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#23 “The High Road”

Location: Castell Dinas Brân, Llangollen, Denbighshire

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#24 “Mont Saint-Mic Drop”

Location: Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy, France

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#25 “Curve Your Enthusiasm”

Location: St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#26 “Moody, But Make It Mythical”

Location: Northumberlandia, Cramlington, Northumberland, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#27 “Maximus Mood”

Location: Cypress-lined drive, San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#28 “Arch You Glad I Didn’t Say “Historic”

Location: Ale and Cakes Mine, Cornwall, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#29 “Coast Guard-Ing The View”

Location: Coastguard Cottages, Eastbourne, South Coast, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#30 “Thatch Made In Heaven”

Location: Ashton-under-Hill, Worcestershire, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#31 “Isle Be Back”

Location: St Michael’s Mount, Marazion, Cornwall, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#32 “Glen Coe With The Flow”

Location: Glencoe, Scottish Highlands, Scotland

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#33 “Thatch Of The Day”

Location: The Round House, Stanton Drew, Somerset, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#34 “Rain Check”

Location: Grand Place (Grote Markt), Brussels, Belgium

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#35 “Stairway To Heaven”

Location: South Stack Lighthouse steps, Holy Island, Anglesey, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#36 “Eight A Minute!”

Location: Palazzo Ottagonale, Berlin, Germany

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#37 “Tree’s A Crowd”

Location: Llanberis, Gwynedd, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#38 “Frame, Set, Match”

Location: Saint-Benoît-du-Sault, Indre, Centre-Val de Loire

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#39 “Mill With It”

Location: Old Mill of Vernon, Vernon, Eure, Normandy, France

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#40 “Time Always Ruins A Good Castle”

Location: Castell Dinas Brân, Llangollen, Denbighshire, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#41 “Dome Sweet Dome”

Location: Radcliffe Camera, Oxford, Oxfordshire, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#42 “Light Pier Pressure”

Location: Holyhead Breakwater Lighthouse, Holyhead, Anglesey, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#43 “Lake It Or Leave It”

Location: Bergkirche Beucha, Beucha, Saxony, Germany

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#44 “Czech Mate”

Location: Charles Bridge (Karlův most) & Vltava River, Prague, Czech Republic

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#45 “Gondola With It”

Location: Venice Lagoon, Venice, Italy

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#46 “Neist Level”

Location: Neist Point, Isle of Skye, Scotland

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#47 “Atomium-Attic”

Location: Atomium, Brussels, Belgium

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#48 “Rock Of Ages”

Location: Blackchurch Rock, North Devon, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#49 “Up Berlin Early”

Location: Fernsehturm (Berlin TV Tower), Berlin, Germany

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#50 “Tree’s Company”

Location: Sycamore Gap, Northumberland, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#51 “Arch-Ly Ever After”

Location: Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, Lot, Occitanie, France

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#52 “View Me A Favor”

Location: Haystacks, Lake District, Cumbria, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#53 “A Light-House Is Actually Very Heavy”

Location: Tŵr Mawr Lighthouse, Ynys Llanddwyn, Anglesey, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#54 “Spire & Desire”

Location: Cathédrale Saint-André, Bordeaux, Gironde, France

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#55 “Kelp Me”

Location: The Kelpies, Falkirk, Scotland

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#56 “Arch You Serious?!”

Location: Castell Dinas Brân, Llangollen, Denbighshire, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#57 “Cave You Believe It?”

Location: South Wales Coast

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#58 “Cross My Heart”

Location: “Four Trees” (Val d’Orcia), San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#59 “Tree-Mendous Towers”

Location: Bosco Verticale, Milan, Lombardy, Italy

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#60 “Make A Wish”

Location: United Kingdom

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#61 “Slate Expectations”

Dinorwic Slate Quarry, Llanberis, Gwynedd, Wales

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

#62 “Bath, Actually”

Location: North Parade Buildings, Bath, Somerset, England

This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Image source: lens_time

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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