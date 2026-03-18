This Photographer Traveled Across The UK And Europe And Captured 62 Incredible Views

Travel photography has a special way of making distant places feel both cinematic and strangely familiar. In this selection of images by Tom Dobinson, also known as @lens_time on Instagram, readers are invited to explore dramatic coastlines, historic streets, mountain views, and striking landmarks captured across the United Kingdom and beyond. His portfolio spans everything from atmospheric corners of England, Wales, and Scotland to memorable scenes from France, Italy, Belgium, and Germany, with each photo highlighting the character, mood, and visual charm of a place.
What makes Dobinson’s work so engaging is the way he balances grand scenery with a strong eye for composition, light, and detail. Some images feel sweeping and adventurous, while others turn quiet architecture or familiar landscapes into something almost storybook-like. Together, they create a collection that celebrates the beauty of travel and the many unforgettable moments waiting to be discovered along the way.
Scroll down, enjoy the journey, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite images. Of course, if you want to check out Tom’s other work, you can do so on his Instagram page.
More info: Instagram
#1 “West Baywatch”
Location: West Bay, Dorset, England
Image source: lens_time
#2 “Goth To Go”
Location: Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England
Image source: lens_time
#3 “Devil’s In The Details”
Location: Teufelsbrücke (Devil’s Bridge), Andermatt area, Uri, Switzerland
Image source: lens_time
#4 “Hairpin To Win”
Location: Hotel Belvédère (Furka Pass), Uri/ Valais, Switzerland
Image source: lens_time
#5 “Fall For It”
Location: Bergkirche Beucha, Beucha, Saxony, Germany
Image source: lens_time
#6 “Glen Coe With The Flow”
Location: Glencoe, Scottish Highlands, Scotland
Image source: lens_time
#7 “Arch Enemy”
Location: Westminster, London, England
Image source: lens_time
#8 “Bridge Over Troubled Sky”
Location: Severn Bridge, South West England/South East Wales
Image source: lens_time
#9 “Mind The Gap”
Location: Saltash (Royal Albert Bridge), England
Image source: lens_time
#10 “Gate Expectations”
Location: Mam Tor (Great Ridge), Peak District, Derbyshire, England
Image source: lens_time
#11 “Sunset Boulevard”
Location: Pont de Pierre, Bordeaux, Gironde
Image source: lens_time
#12 “Leaf It Out”
Location: Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh
Image source: lens_time
#13 “Ship Happens”
Location: Holy Island (Lindisfarne), Northumberland, England
Image source: lens_time
#14 “Road To Ruin (My Camera Roll)”
Location: The Round House, Stanton Drew, Somerset, England
Image source: lens_time
#15 “Abbey-Solutely”
Location: Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England
Image source: lens_time
#16 “Rocky Relationship”
Location: The Roaches, Staffordshire, England
Image source: lens_time
#17 “Never Get Tide Down”
Eglwys Cwyfan (Church in the Sea), Anglesey, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#18 “Don’t Be So Dim”
Location: Penmon Lighthouse, Anglesey, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#19 “Castell Me Maybe”
Location: Conwy Castle, Conwy, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#20 “Alsace Yourself”
Location: Eguisheim, Haut-Rhin, Grand Est, France
Image source: lens_time
#21 “Alpine Stream Of Consciousness”
Location: Rosenlaui Valley, Bern, Switzerland
Image source: lens_time
#22 “Glow With The Flow”
Location: Penmon Lighthouse, Anglesey, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#23 “The High Road”
Location: Castell Dinas Brân, Llangollen, Denbighshire
Image source: lens_time
#24 “Mont Saint-Mic Drop”
Location: Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy, France
Image source: lens_time
#25 “Curve Your Enthusiasm”
Location: St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: lens_time
#26 “Moody, But Make It Mythical”
Location: Northumberlandia, Cramlington, Northumberland, England
Image source: lens_time
#27 “Maximus Mood”
Location: Cypress-lined drive, San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy
Image source: lens_time
#28 “Arch You Glad I Didn’t Say “Historic”
Location: Ale and Cakes Mine, Cornwall, England
Image source: lens_time
#29 “Coast Guard-Ing The View”
Location: Coastguard Cottages, Eastbourne, South Coast, England
Image source: lens_time
#30 “Thatch Made In Heaven”
Location: Ashton-under-Hill, Worcestershire, England
Image source: lens_time
#31 “Isle Be Back”
Location: St Michael’s Mount, Marazion, Cornwall, England
Image source: lens_time
#32 “Glen Coe With The Flow”
Location: Glencoe, Scottish Highlands, Scotland
Image source: lens_time
#33 “Thatch Of The Day”
Location: The Round House, Stanton Drew, Somerset, England
Image source: lens_time
#34 “Rain Check”
Location: Grand Place (Grote Markt), Brussels, Belgium
Image source: lens_time
#35 “Stairway To Heaven”
Location: South Stack Lighthouse steps, Holy Island, Anglesey, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#36 “Eight A Minute!”
Location: Palazzo Ottagonale, Berlin, Germany
Image source: lens_time
#37 “Tree’s A Crowd”
Location: Llanberis, Gwynedd, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#38 “Frame, Set, Match”
Location: Saint-Benoît-du-Sault, Indre, Centre-Val de Loire
Image source: lens_time
#39 “Mill With It”
Location: Old Mill of Vernon, Vernon, Eure, Normandy, France
Image source: lens_time
#40 “Time Always Ruins A Good Castle”
Location: Castell Dinas Brân, Llangollen, Denbighshire, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#41 “Dome Sweet Dome”
Location: Radcliffe Camera, Oxford, Oxfordshire, England
Image source: lens_time
#42 “Light Pier Pressure”
Location: Holyhead Breakwater Lighthouse, Holyhead, Anglesey, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#43 “Lake It Or Leave It”
Location: Bergkirche Beucha, Beucha, Saxony, Germany
Image source: lens_time
#44 “Czech Mate”
Location: Charles Bridge (Karlův most) & Vltava River, Prague, Czech Republic
Image source: lens_time
#45 “Gondola With It”
Location: Venice Lagoon, Venice, Italy
Image source: lens_time
#46 “Neist Level”
Location: Neist Point, Isle of Skye, Scotland
Image source: lens_time
#47 “Atomium-Attic”
Location: Atomium, Brussels, Belgium
Image source: lens_time
#48 “Rock Of Ages”
Location: Blackchurch Rock, North Devon, England
Image source: lens_time
#49 “Up Berlin Early”
Location: Fernsehturm (Berlin TV Tower), Berlin, Germany
Image source: lens_time
#50 “Tree’s Company”
Location: Sycamore Gap, Northumberland, England
Image source: lens_time
#51 “Arch-Ly Ever After”
Location: Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, Lot, Occitanie, France
Image source: lens_time
#52 “View Me A Favor”
Location: Haystacks, Lake District, Cumbria, England
Image source: lens_time
#53 “A Light-House Is Actually Very Heavy”
Location: Tŵr Mawr Lighthouse, Ynys Llanddwyn, Anglesey, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#54 “Spire & Desire”
Location: Cathédrale Saint-André, Bordeaux, Gironde, France
Image source: lens_time
#55 “Kelp Me”
Location: The Kelpies, Falkirk, Scotland
Image source: lens_time
#56 “Arch You Serious?!”
Location: Castell Dinas Brân, Llangollen, Denbighshire, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#57 “Cave You Believe It?”
Location: South Wales Coast
Image source: lens_time
#58 “Cross My Heart”
Location: “Four Trees” (Val d’Orcia), San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy
Image source: lens_time
#59 “Tree-Mendous Towers”
Location: Bosco Verticale, Milan, Lombardy, Italy
Image source: lens_time
#60 “Make A Wish”
Location: United Kingdom
Image source: lens_time
#61 “Slate Expectations”
Dinorwic Slate Quarry, Llanberis, Gwynedd, Wales
Image source: lens_time
#62 “Bath, Actually”
Location: North Parade Buildings, Bath, Somerset, England
Image source: lens_time
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