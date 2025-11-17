Hey Pandas, What’s Your Bad Habit? (Closed)

Tell us!
#1
Wearing the possessed uniform of a dead nun.
#2
Mine is biting almost everything i own ( not furniture ofc)
not getting enough sleep or barely even sleeping
cant say no to people
worrying a lot
always zoning out
and fidgeting lol
#3
I pick at my skin. Mostly around my nails but I’ll pick anywhere if I’m stressed or feeling more depressed than normal. It’s bad enough that I have scars. I have others but this is my main bad one.
#4
sh
daydreaming
#5
Overthinking until I make myself panic, staying up WAY too late, and procrastinating
