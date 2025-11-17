Hey Pandas, What’s Your Bad Habit? (Closed)

by

Tell us!

#1

Wearing the possessed uniform of a dead nun.

#2

Mine is biting almost everything i own ( not furniture ofc)
not getting enough sleep or barely even sleeping
cant say no to people
worrying a lot
always zoning out
and fidgeting lol

#3

I pick at my skin. Mostly around my nails but I’ll pick anywhere if I’m stressed or feeling more depressed than normal. It’s bad enough that I have scars. I have others but this is my main bad one.

#4

sh
daydreaming

#5

Overthinking until I make myself panic, staying up WAY too late, and procrastinating

Patrick Penrose
