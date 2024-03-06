3 Things Modern Family Did That We’re Thankful For

Breaking the Mold with Rainbow Colors
Oh, the Dunphys and Pritchetts, what a colorful bunch! Modern Family didn’t just throw us a bone; it gave us the whole meaty diversity steak. We’re talking about a show that didn’t shy away from showing the real, messy, and sometimes glittery dynamics of a 21st-century family. Most notably, a third of the extended family consisted of Mitchell Pritchett, his partner Cameron Tucker, and their adopted daughter Lily.
When Modern Family premiered in 2009, it joined network television at a time when ‘normalized gay family was not yet part of the American lexicon, diversity rarely extended past blonde and brunette,’ and the nuclear family was confined to traditional binaries of age, gender, and ethnicity. The television show “Modern Family” emphasizes the challenges and victories faced by people in same-sex relationships while also addressing the changing opinions of society regarding marriage. It’s like they were saying, ‘Hey world, catch up already!’ And we did, with popcorn in hand.
A Mockumentary That Mocks No One
The mockumentary style? Oh, please. It’s like reality TV had a baby with actual quality content. Modern Family took this approach and ran with it—no, sprinted with it—into our hearts. The series employed a mockumentary style, simulating a documentary captured by a camera crew. The characters frequently directly address the audience, thereby breaking the fourth wall, to convey their thoughts and experiences.
The series was a fresh take on the mockumentary sitcom format and represented family structures we didn’t see on television at the time. Rather than transcend the passe sitcom of yesteryear, however, the format entered new, unfashionable territory: The mockumentary. ‘It would be a challenge to find someone who hasn’t chuckled along with at least one episode of Modern Family,’ because let’s face it, who can resist talking straight to a camera with comedic timing that’s just chef’s kiss?
The Cultural Ripple Effect
Let’s talk about that cultural splash—nope, tsunami—that Modern Family caused. The American sitcom “Modern Family” enjoyed widespread popularity during its broadcast period spanning from 2009 to 2020 and was highly regarded for its comedic value and authentic depiction of present-day family dynamics. While the series didn’t delve too deeply into more serious issues that same-sex couples often face, it did take on the challenges that LGBTQ+ folks have to contend with regularly.
If you love something set it free—unless it’s a tiger! Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) giggles in one episode. This show had catchphrases that stuck like gum under a school desk—annoying yet somehow endearing. Modern Family never expanded beyond these stereotypes, but hey, it did glide on what is merely a clever premise for quite some time. As shows like Transparent and Black-ish take legitimate stances on inequality, Modern Family reminds us that humor can also be a powerful tool for change—even if it’s just making us laugh at our own quirky families.
