“Psychopath” Mom Exposes Her Own Neglect Towards Her Cat In A Viral Op-Ed, Sparks Outrage

People are accusing an anonymous opposite the editorial page (op-ed) writer of animal abuse and even urging police to take action. A woman’s article depicting how she has neglected her pet cat after welcoming her baby went viral. The controversial op-ed sparked outrage and reactions from experts who said she should’ve undergone therapy.
“I don’t know many pet-having persons for whom the introduction of a baby didn’t cause a plummeting of interest in the legacy mammal,” the anonymous writer introduced the topic of postpartum stress combined with caring for an animal.
The exasperated mother explained in her now-infamous op-ed published on The Cut on Monday (August 12) that she first adopted her cat, Lucky, a decade ago when she was a “lonely 24-year-old who craved on-demand love from an adorable creature.”
Despite Lucky’s aloof nature, the author revealed: “It didn’t bother me when Lucky shredded the furniture to smithereens since it was all secondhand Ikea stuff anyway — a mere step up from garbage.
“She slept on my pillow every night. I combed her for hours every week with a miniature kitty comb.
“I purchased bottles of sustainably harvested fish oil because it promised to prevent heart disease or something.”
People are accusing an anonymous opposite the editorial page (op-ed) writer of animal abuse
Image credits: Amina Filkins
Nevertheless, upon turning 30 and getting married, “Lucky took an active and territorial dislike to my husband,” the now-infamous writer shared.
She continued: “A few years later, we had a baby, and my postpartum loathing of Lucky made me wonder whether I might be a late-onset psychopath.
“In the months following the baby’s arrival, any redirection of attention sparked fury.
“If Lucky nuzzled me as I nursed in bed, I shoved her away. When she barfed on a nursing bra, I threw the soiled garment at her head (and missed).
“When she threaded through my legs in figure eights during diaper changes, I could barely suppress the urge to — not kick but firmly scoot her away with a foot. (I didn’t, I didn’t.).”
Image credits: Antoni Shkraba
The article’s passage, which has since left many readers unsettled, seemingly described an alarming case of animal neglect.
“Basic needs went unmet,” the woman wrote. “I often forgot to feed Lucky, which caused her to eat houseplants in desperation and puke them up.”
The writer further recalled: “She sh*t and urinated on the floor in protest of her overflowing litter box.
“A few weeks in, I abandoned the effort of wet food altogether and placed a trough of dry food in a corner; Lucky binged and gained a statistically significant amount of weight, which made it impossible for her to self-groom, leaving her greasy and coated in dandruff.”
The mom went on to address her cat’s health declining, losing a tooth, and being forced to drink water from the toilet after forgetting to fill her furry friend’s water bowl.
Some have even urged police to take action against the op-ed writer
Image credits: Matilda Wormwood
“If I treated a human the way I treated my cat, I would be in prison for years,” she wrote before sharing that Lucky went on to develop depression.
The author added: “By the time the baby was two months old, I hated Lucky so much I began to leave our windows open in the vague hope that she would take the initiative and leap out of one.”
One night while trying to engage her baby, who had at this point turned three months old, with a toy, Lucky responded to the sound, mistaking it for her usual dinner signal.
The cat and the baby briefly stared at each other, triggering a fleeting sense of affection in the writer, which was followed by irritation as she realized Lucky needed care.
“I did not have enough love for the cat, and I was irritable,” she wrote. “But that didn’t mean one followed from the other.”
Image credits: Amina Filkins
The writer concluded: “I haven’t fallen back in love with Lucky, but it could still happen. I’ll shut the windows until then.”
Many people rushed to social media to express how unimpressed they were with the article, as an X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: “If someone knows the author of this, please reveal her name so the cat can be taken from her and she can go to jail.
“It is devastating to hear about a housecat treated like this.”
A person commented: “Pets are not starter children and if this is how you treat a pet after having a baby… you should not have a child.”
A separate individual chimed in: “People capable of abusing their pets will end up abusing their children.
“If this is true and not just a made-up story for clickbaits, @TheCut should inform police and social workers and have the cat removed and the child’s environment carefully assessed.
“Disgusting beyond reason.”
A woman’s article depicting how she has been neglecting her pet cat after welcoming her baby went viral
Image credits: prostooleh
The article ignited reactions from different experts who agreed that the author should’ve undergone some postpartum counseling.
“Clearly, this lady was unwell and needed help herself, Anne McBride, chairperson of the Association of Pet Behaviour Counsellors, told Bored Panda.
Anne, a senior lecturer at the University of Southampton who has studied human-animal interactions, shared: “Of course, there may be other issues affecting any individual — various pressures that lead a person to find [that] caring for their pet is too much.
“These will affect how they feel about the animal and what they then decide to do. Some will take it to a rescue center, others advertise it online, others will abandon it, or, as you indicate here, give the cat the opportunity to ‘leave home.'”
Dr. McBride continued: “When things are difficult, for physical or psychological health reasons, then you, I, or any pet owner may need short-term help to care for your pet.
“For example, if you have to spend time in hospital, you may have family/friends who can help out .. check food/water, walk the dog, etcetera, or take the animal on themselves to foster for a period, or you may decide to place it in a kennel/cattery whilst you are recovering.
“Some charities will foster animals short term. It is worth finding out who in your locality can help with your type of pet should you ever need it.”
The researcher went on to advise having an emergency plan and contact information in place for a person’s pets’ care in case of unexpected events.
Anne highlighted that while a strong human-animal bond benefits both, impulsive pet purchases, often without proper research or planning, can lead to negative outcomes for the animals, especially seen during the COVID lockdown.
“Again, some of these animals will be taken to rescue centers, advertised online (where you have no idea what sort of home they will end up in), abandoned (left somewhere or otherwise encouraged to leave home), or simply neglected,” the expert concluded.
The controversial op-ed sparked outrage and reactions from experts who said she should’ve undergone therapy
“Especially the small pets (e.g., rabbits, hamsters, fish, reptiles, etc.), or what I call ‘effectively abandoned’… where they are fed, watered, cleaned but [they have] no interaction or health care, so their quality of life is poor and short.”
“This is heartbreaking for all,” Jennifer Shryock, a certified dog behavior consultant, licensed family dog mediator, and owner of Family Paws, told Bored Panda. “This is a very sad situation.”
While emphasizing that the writer likely needed support and professional help, Jennifer revealed: “Mixed feelings about a pet after a baby is born can and do happen.”
She continued: “It is a very difficult time for some, and they need help. The new demands, hormonal chaos, etc. can leave someone [feeling] nothing like themselves.
“This is why support is needed for new parents. Someone to step in or step up to help.
“She needed professional help. Postpartum Support International is an excellent resource for someone feeling these types of feelings.
“Resentment of a pet when one is feeling completely empty is something we see and help provide resources for.
“This is an extremely sensitive subject and is heartbreaking for all involved.”
Research suggests that while pets can sometimes help, they don’t necessarily reduce the chances of postpartum depression.
In fact, women who already find motherhood stressful might be more likely to experience postpartum depression if they own pets.
She explained in her op-ed published on The Cut on Monday (August 12) that she first adopted her cat, Lucky, a decade ago
However, for women without children, having a pet might make them see motherhood as less challenging.
Most new moms experience postpartum “baby blues” after childbirth, which commonly includes mood swings, crying spells, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping, the Mayo Clinic states.
Baby blues usually begin within the first two to three days after delivery and may last for up to two weeks.
But some new moms experience a more severe, long-lasting form of depression known as postpartum depression, Mayo Clinic adds.
Sometimes, it’s called peripartum depression because it can start during pregnancy and continue after childbirth.
Rarely, an extreme mood disorder called postpartum psychosis may also develop after childbirth.
Postpartum depression is not a character flaw or a weakness. Sometimes, it’s simply a complication of giving birth.
Nonetheless, introducing a pet to a newborn baby can be a beautiful experience if done with care and patience, Elite Postpartum Doulas explains.
The website advised on gradually preparing a family’s animal for the significant change of welcoming a child.
“If possible, expose your pet to the sounds and smells associated with babies,” the outlet urges. “Some parents have succeeded in playing recordings of baby noises to acclimate their pets to the new sounds they will soon hear.”
The author described adopting Lucky when she was a “lonely 24-year-old who craved on-demand love from an adorable creature”
It further suggests: “When the big day arrives, and it’s time to introduce your pet to your new baby, take it slow and steady.
“Have someone else hold the baby while you greet your pet. This allows your pet to expend some energy and excitement before meeting the baby.
“Then, in a calm and controlled environment, allow your pet to sniff the baby safely. Always supervise any interaction between your pet and your child.”
Moreover, Whole Dog Journal shared ways to improve postpartum depression when living with pets, such as reducing pet noise and putting on soothing music such as classical tunes for both infants and four-legged companions.
The outlet further suggested enlisting help and hiring a dog walker, for those who own canine friends, in addition to dog daycare.
The website also recommended including pets in family activities in order to avoid negative associations developing.
The anonymous writer’s op-ed continued to ignite negative reactions
Follow Us