104 Examples Of Gendered Nonsense That Show We’ve Officially Lost The Plot

Many companies will do whatever it takes to make a bigger profit. Sometimes, this means adopting marketing and advertising strategies where they, bizarrely, try to gender products and services for no logical reason whatsoever.

Some consumers, upon seeing this, get so frustrated that they snap a photo and share it online for some public shaming. These pictures sometimes end up on the ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ and ‘Unnecessarily Gendered’ online communities, which we’re featuring today. Scroll down for our list of photos of needlessly gendered products that pushed people away.

#1 [gendered]

Image source: Icy-Gianna

#2 Make Sure You Are Using Your Gender’s Hand Sanitizer!

Image source: arthkum

#3 Don’t Let The Man-Trash And The Woman Trash Touch Each Other! They Will Make Baby Trash!

Image source: KimberlyMitchell643

Pushing back against pointlessly gendered products and services might be difficult, but it’s not impossible. Consumers wield a lot of power. And rational business owners tend to react to changing market trends and consumer preferences.

So, voting with your wallet is one of the most powerful things you—along with your family, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances—can do.

#4 Water And Water For Women. Different Ph Levels

Image source: theyear200

#5 Where The Heck Do They Think We Get It From?

Image source: Rich_Low6943

#6 I’m Sat Here Wondering Why The Safety Areas Were Gendered In The First Place

Image source: LanaHearts-You

If you think that a product is overpriced, the company’s values don’t match yours, and you suspect that someone’s trying to make a quick profit, don’t reward that business with your money. On top of that, reach out to the company’s representatives about your concerns or share your insights on social media. If the behavior is egregious, reach out to your government representatives. Ask them to take a stand and protect your interests as a consumer.

Your cash, attention, and loyalty mean a lot for the longevity of any company. So, by hitting a business where it hurts (its profits and reputation), you’re forcing them to pivot and adapt.

#7 Cool Actually

Image source: Positive-Face1705

#8 God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet

Image source: 8euztnrqvn

#9 Gendered Baby Brushes – The Exact Same Product, The Exact Same Baby On The Packaging – But The Pink One Costs More

Image source: 8euztnrqvn

Pointlessly gendering products can be problematic when taken to the extreme. What’s more, it can split your potential customer base.

As ‘The Society Pages’ points out, these products can reinforce gender stereotypes, lead to more inequality, and end up costing women more money. Sometimes, you’ll notice that the masculine and feminine versions of the very same product aren’t priced the same.

“When that happens, the one for women is usually the more expensive one. If women aren’t paying attention—or if it matters to them to have the ‘right‘ product—they end up shelling out more money,” ‘The Society Pages’ explains.

#10 Special Wipes For Dudes! Can’t Have That “Girly” Packaging

Image source: curlyycomet

#11 How Else Will People Know You’re A Straight Couple?

Image source: Eilish1997

#12 Batteries Are Now Gendered, Too – So You Can Pay Extra For Pink Plastic Wrap That No One Will Ever See

Image source: 8euztnrqvn

According to ‘Popsters,’ some consumers are becoming less receptive to gendered marketing. As such, some companies are taking note and moving toward more neutral advertising. That being said, many businesses still choose to target genders when crafting their marketing strategies.

#13 Gendered Eggs – I Give Up

Image source: 8euztnrqvn

#14 No Teenagers Are Easy

Image source: FernquillNest

#15 War Paint Is Eye Concealer

Image source: Wide_Strike3530

‘Popsters’ notes that “traditional gender marketing” often focuses on functionality, short formulations, jokes, provocations, and the theme of competition when advertising for men. Meanwhile, advertisements for women typically focus on strength, independence, and the desire to stand out, while avoiding humor.

#16 This Is The Definition Of Unnecessarily Gendered

Image source: DruidsAndDragons

#17 Saw This On Instagram And Figured I’ll Share This Here

Image source: Valuable-Math8515

#18 Pain

Image source: Tink__Wink

However, advertisements that discriminate, use outdated stereotypes, and use black-and-white thinking tend to cause public outcry and fail. “This is especially true for women’s advertising. Gender marketing requires the dynamic use of changes in laws and social norms,” ‘Popsters’ suggests.

#19 Everyone Knows Real Men Have Bald Eyelids

Image source: bloodybloodyvamp

#20 I Cannot Facepalm Harder

Image source: WildFemmeFatale

#21 Why Are Shirt Buttons On Different Sides For Men And Women???

Image source: EaterOfCrab

Gender-neutral marketing, however, can help companies expand their target audience and increase brand loyalty. After all, this way, you’re aiming your products and services at the entire population, not just half of it. For instance, instead of labeling the toys you sell by gender, you can do so by age, product category, and brand.

#22 What The Heck Is Wrong With These People?

Image source: heyvixiee

#23 Checkout Options

Image source: Good_Joke7140

#24 I Think We Know What The Writer Wanted

Image source: tavuk_05

The ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ subreddit was first created in March of 2015, and it continues to be popular to this very day. At the time of writing, it boasts a whopping 134k weekly visitors, as well as 3k weekly contributions.

Meanwhile, the ‘Unnecessarily Gendered’ community was created in December of that same year, but it is more niche.

#25 Because Only Women Can Change Diapers Apparently

Image source: RobIson240YT

#26 Do You Ever Find Your Cotton Swabs Are Too Damn Feminine?

Image source: Feanturii

#27 Barbells At The Gym

Image source: orqa

Despite the differences in popularity, both online groups focus on the same thing: products that shouldn’t be gendered but are, in the most humorous ways.

As the moderators of ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ point out, their community should focus on humorous posts about gender and needlessly gendered things. Meanwhile, “certain products are gendered for a reason” and shouldn’t be posted.

#28 Definitely Men

Image source: wolveskin

#29 Felt Like This Belongs Here

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Gendered. Pickles

Image source: 8euztnrqvn

Once you’ve finished looking through this list and upvoting the most egregious examples of gendered products, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below.

Realistically, what do you think it would take for companies to stop with this nonsensical product gendering? What’s the worst, most pointless example of a gendered product that you’ve stumbled upon personally? Let us know.

#31 The Excitement Of Gunfighting Is Clearly Not Something Girls Would Enjoy, But What About Shooting Gossipy Messages At Each Other?

Image source: thermonolith

#32 Poems That Make Grown People Cry

Image source: Paclerin

#33 Because Women Can’t Hold The Big Tube?

Image source: reddit.com

#34 No Avocados And Blueberries For Women. They Might Explode, Since This Is Specifically For Men

Image source: Sycthe-Anne

#35 Grow A Girlfriend Has “No Nagging” And Other Phrases While Grow A Boyfriend Just Has Instructions

Image source: griefandpoetry

#36 Masks Donated To My Work Today

Image source: barrett95

#37 Ah Yes Because Girl Bug Notebooks Need Eyelashes

Image source: Celesgiri_stan

#38 Gendered Towels?

Image source: veryrandomshadow

#39 Weird Waste Separation On This Playground

Image source: cosh90

#40 Because Regular Freshwater Wasn’t Good Enough

Image source: zhara_sparkz

#41 Couldn’t Eat My Roommates Lettuce, Didn’t Fit The Right Gender

Image source: Dlongsnapper

#42 But Like… They’re Dogs Though

Image source: mmv_98

#43 Hey Kids! Guess What? You Could Become A Powerful Knight… Or A Pwetty Lickle Pwincess!!

Image source: spaceandthew00ds

#44 Just Got This Recommendation On Yt

Image source: Gsovs

#45 Hey Lady, Get Down From There

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Guess Girls Can’t Like Playstation

Image source: SoPuggly

#47 Ladies Can’t Handle Sleeping With These

Image source: On-wings-of-Mercy

#48 That Is Not How Trauma Works

Image source: DarkModeDamsel

#49 Low Key Photo From 4chan

Image source: Big_Information_6581

#50 What Is This Meant For Exactly??

Image source: ChocolateWeird3343

#51 Not Even The Dragons Are Safe

Image source: SnowcapMt-

#52 Candles

Image source: Dry-Sector-7137

#53 [meta] Are You Kidding Me?

Image source: reddit.com

#54 Women Can’t Feel Lonely, Apparently

Image source: Angels_of_Death_Zack

#55 German Parking Disc – “Time Of Arrival” (Blue) vs. “I’m Off Shopping” (Pink)

Image source: Lost_Lecture1207

#56 Gender Is Pointlessly Gendered

Image source: ThatNewt1

#57 You Mean Humans?

Image source: Creative_Trade_7927

#58 More “Batman Is For Boys” Nonsense — But With A Happy Ending

Image source: Wild_Lingonberry9656

#59 Cringe In The Wild

Image source: KooKayXYZ

#60 Only Fit For Her Ears

Image source: Rose1982

#61 Men’s Reading Glasses

Image source: CookiefromDiscworld

#62 Masculine Chargers Are Something Else

Image source: mynameisareen

#63 Girl Dogs Need The Same Nutrients In A Pink Bag And Boy Dogs In A Blue Bag!

Image source: immovablemargin

#64 Power Tools For Women!

Image source: On_my_last_spoon

#65 Gendered Changing Rooms For One Person Each

Image source: one_odd_pancake

#66 Why Do We Need To See Her Bare Shoulder (Barely Can Tell She Is Wearing A Shirt) And Have Her Posing Like That?

Image source: That_wrench_wench

#67 I Can Feel My Estrogen Supplies Dwindling Already

Image source: starmama90

#68 Look What I Found On My Local Facebook Marketplace

Image source: dizzybeyor

#69 Safe For All, Thank Goodness

Image source: dracorotor1

#70 Knifes For Women

Image source: aconc

#71 Ouija… Just For Her!

Image source: im_toohungryforthis

#72 Be Careful Men, You May Look In A Woman’s Mirror!!

Image source: justhere4raww

#73 Don’t Let Your Men Drink This! They Will Become A Woman!

Image source: Actually_a_bot_accnt

#74 For Books That Girls Can’t Read

Image source: On-wings-of-Mercy

#75 Got Some Man Debt?

Image source: ospiveyg

#76 I Was Playing With The Background On A Web Poll At Work And Found The “Thinking Male” And “Thinking Female” Background Options… Just Why?

Image source: d_chazz17

#77 It’s A Brush And Comb Why Does It Need To Be For Men

Image source: IAmHereNowOrAmI

#78 Angry Monkies For Boys Only, But At Least They’re Giving Therapy For Both

Image source: creeperfaec101

#79 I Want To Know If There’s A Difference Between These But Don’t Want To Buy Them

Image source: Helix_Apostle

#80 For Ladies Delicate Ears Only Pink Will Do. And They Only Cost A Little More!

Image source: reddit.com

#81 Gendered. Chocolate

Image source: wanttotradebrains

#82 This Needs To Stop

Image source: guyelnathan

#83 You’re Not A Woman Unless You Can Do These Things

Image source: Three-Of-Seven

#84 It’s Not That…

Image source: Impossible-Yam3680

#85 Can’t Even Start Reading Without Being Locked In A Gendered Choice

Image source: tanglekelp

#86 True!!

Image source: Annual_Exam5119

#87 Society

Image source: DeathRaeGun

#88 Birthday

Image source: SaucyStoveTop69

#89 Bc Only Boys (And Sabrina Sexton) Will Appreciate This

Image source: hopeless_sapphic24

#90 So Apparently Women Won’t Understand…fried Eggs?

Image source: Gangters_paradise

#91 This One Is Kinda Funny

Image source: Eastern-Wedding-4157

#92 Need A New Account For These Shoes

Image source: Even_Nerve_756

#93 Women Are Incapable Of Standing Normally

Image source: Dominus-Temporis

#94 They Have Gendered The Bugs. Bugs, People

Image source: Shoddy-Ocelot-4473

#95 Hmmm

Image source: RaccoonWithWIFI

#96 Blueprints Are For Men, Birds And Flowers Are For Women

Image source: joryu-ori

#97 The Male Equivalent To Getting Flowers Is Getting Flowers

Image source: Turbulent-Plan-9693

#98 ?? Why

Image source: SuicidePug

#99 Girl Clothes Only

Image source: brieinherelement

#100 Dinosaur Bubble Wands At Disneyworld

Image source: DavidRainsbergerII

#101 I Guess Men Can’t Write, Sorry I Don’t Make The Rules

Image source: random_person19

#102 Ah Yes, Clearly A Female Elf

Image source: Obvious_Technician_4

#103 Cod Is For Men, AC Is For Women, Clearly

Image source: DifferentIsPossble

#104 These Face Masks

Image source: Chick3nScr4tch

