Only People With Rare Body Features Joined This Thread And Shared 35 Of Their Body Anomalies

We all have our little quirks… some are more astounding than others. While most humans tend to have commonly shared features like 12 pairs of ribs, or eyes that are typically brown, green, or blue, sometimes features diverge a bit more uniquely. Much like all species on this planet, it is not impossible to encounter variations that simply blow our minds.
In a recent Reddit post that discussed weird body features, Redditors shared some of their most striking peculiarities. As each commenter shared their individual—oftentimes confounding—anomalies, a shared community began to build and others helped to offer a bit of insight on the possible ‘why’ and ‘how’ their quirks may exist. Some (possible) explanations were given, while some still remained a mystery.
#1 My Hearing Is Insane
Insane hearing. I can tell when a car starts a block down the road. When the army base is doing artillary drills 30 miles away. When there’s a mouse running through the kitchen. When a squirrel is running through the driveway and crunching leaves.
It makes sleeping a bit difficult. But going to a casino is like a freaking acid trip.
Image source: Dangercakes13, c0ldgirl
#2 I Have Acid Tears
Because of a blood disorder I have extremely acidic tears.
My face swells, burns, and I get hives or an allergic reaction.
A couple tears is annoying. Serious crying will eat away at my contacts, I’ll have to use cold compresses, and take antihistamines
Image source: bitchybarbie82, Karolina Grabowska
#3 I Have Two Different Ears
I have two different ears. One is wide enough for ear buds, the other isn’t. My twin brother has the mismatch on the opposite side.
#4 I Can’t Feel Any Temperature
Ever since my brain surgery to remove a tumor I can’t feel any temperature
Image source: thefriendlychef1991, Dave Matos
#5 I Have An Eye Mole!
I have a body mole in my eye, like inside of it and near the pupil
Image source: Legacy_of_Zero, Legacy_of_Zero (the actual photo)
#6 I’m Allergic To Water
I have Aquagenic urticaria (water allergy)
Image source: Nicky_tro, peapod labs
#7 I Have Selective Alopecia
I have alopecia but it doesn’t affect my head at all, have a full head of hair at almost 50…but my legs are bald as a baby’s a*s and I’m a dude.
Image source: Sukkit74, Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious
#8 Q-Tips Make Me Cough
I have Arnold’s cough reflex. Anytime I stick a q tip in my left ear it triggers my gag reflex. Supposedly it only affects 2% of people
Edit: maybe I shouldn’t have used the term gag reflex as I’ve never thrown up from it. Rather a very aggressive cough like I’m trying to hack something up uncontrollably. Sorry for any confusion. My fiance always thinks it sounds like I’m throwing up that’s why I went straight to gag reflex.
Image source: hearts_unknown_, Katy Warner
#9 I Have Rare Symmetrical Eyes
My eyes are symmetrical to the thousandth of an inch. My optometrist said it was rare. Everyone varies a little bit.
While it’s tough to get perfect head rotation towards the camera, I hope being off a pixel or two is good enough.
Image source: psgrue, psgrue (the actual photo)
#10 I See Dots All The Time
I have visual snow, it sucks. Basically I see a bunch of dots all time.
Image source: arcashark38, Paul Kehrer
#11 I Have A Butt Shaped Uvula
I have a bifurcated uvula. That teardrop thing in the back of your throat? Mine is shaped like a butt.
Image source: cookiesndwichmonster, MasterHE
#12 I Have A Concaved Chest
My sternum is concaved, so there’s essentially a divet right between my breasts (I’m a guy)
EDIT: sure have learned quite a bit from this thread. I get asked my name a lot, it is Ian from Nebraska.
Apparently it’s has an actual medical term (Pectus Excavatum) which is most definitely not a spell out of Harry Potter and way more common than I realized. It even has it’s own subreddit (r/pectusexcavatum)
There’s an opposite condition where the chest convexes outwards (Pectus Carinatum). If the 2 hug, they fuse into one superbeing.
There are surgeries to repair them but hurt like hell and have a long recovery time. Only recommended if it is a problem in your daily life.
Common uses include cereal bowl (not that I have done it), cell phone holder, candy dish, cuddle spot.
Image source: Wuropp, Owens Valley Desert Rat
#13 I Can Wiggle My Eyelashes
I can move my eyelashes left to right!
Image source: DedicatedSkeleton, DedicatedSkeleton (screenshot from original video)
#14 I Have Double Uteruses
Two uteruses and two cervixes (AKA: Uterus Didelphys)
Image source: BaronessVonNap, Hey Paul Studios
#15 Being Hungry Makes Me Sneeze
At some point I gotta sneeze when I‘m very hungry….
Image source: PaceWinter4101, John Seb Barber
#16 I Have Noisy Knees
My knees makes a lot of noises when I’m crouching down.
My doctor tells me it’s normal, but my girlfriend thinks I’m breaking a bone everytime.
Image source: ackelolzor, Fernando de Sousa
#17 I Have Sweaty Feet…when I Don’t Wear Socks
I have to wear socks at all times, otherwise my feet start sweating, which makes my hands sweat for some reason. Having sweaty feet is annoying, but sweaty hands are the worst.
Image source: stupidsexymonkfish, star athena
#18 I Have Very Large Calf Muscles
I have massive calf muscles. It looks like every day is leg day despite not doing weight lifting.
My dad had the same.
Image source: MaxximumB, Ruth Hartnup
#19 I Have A Disconnected Rib
One of my ribs is not connected to my spine
Image source: all80_000_000fingers, Rick Kimpel
#20 My Ears Are Cartilage Free
I have no cartilage in my ears. Flaps like dumbo.
Image source: Seasandshores, cosmic_jet
#21 I Have An Off Centered Belly Button
My belly button is significantly off center.
Image source: oddidealstronghold, Giuliano Maiolini
#22 My Muscles Causes A ‘Rumbling’ Sound
I can flex a muscle somewhere in my head and it will produce a buzzing/rumbling sound in my ears. I’ve told this to people in my social circle but no one can do it.
Image source: KiroSkr, osseous
#23 I Have Bendy Fingers
My fingers can bend backwards & i have a weak muscle in my eye which is when I create suction in my mouth my eyelid goes up fsr
EDIT: Eye thing is called Marcus Gunn phenomenon :)
DOUBLE EDIT: I don’t have hyper mobility or anything like that, I’m just built different so my fingees go backwards in a u shape
TRIPLE EDIT: ok i do not have EDS or whatever i just have bendy fingers damn
Image source: KTtheBread, Joe Loong
#24 I Have More Than Two Nips
I have 4 nipples
Image source: Maddie3513, pxhere.
#25 I Have Grey Eyes, Heavy Bones, And Can’t Swim
Really, really high bone density. X-ray images look like cartoon skeletons. No one can tell me exact what’s going on.
I have grey eyes. No color. Like a black and white eye.
I also have, if I understood the cardiologist correctly, 20 pacemaker nodes? Which … could be good? Or bad? The doctor didn’t offer an opinion one way or the other.
Edit: this is popular. To FAQ here:
Eye color from a little while ago: https://imgur.com/a/T1XvSM0
Grey to Grey-green to blue. To me, in the mirror in my bathroom, they just look grey. But that could be just the way I see them. AFAIK I’m not colorblind. (I pass the tests).
Swimming: I can swim. I cannot float – not even when I hold my breath.
I don’t have any x-ray pics – and hopefully I won’t have the occasion to get any anytime soon. But in the off chance that I do, I’ll post it.
The Game is going to flag me for talking about my bones – and I’m going to break everything, all at once.
Update 2: a few of y’all have mentioned Wolff-Parkinson-White and after reading up on it a little, given that I had some premature ventricular contractions in my late teens, (much older now) and my heart rate has always been a little higher than average, regardless of how fit I was – it never seemed to go up or down much – I’m going to go get checked out. Better safe than sorry.
Image source: kickasstimus, Safety Cap
#26 I Had Teenage Arthritis And A Huge Butt
I developed arthritis at 16 years old, also I have a massive a*s for a dude. Double cheeked up.
Image source: Baazify, Oleg Sidorenko
#27 My Ears Don’t Match!
My ears are asymmetrical, and I didn’t realize it until my late teens, after which it caused me great angst.
Image source: CountVonSchilke, Erauj Batista
#28 I Have An Eerily Low Heart Rate
I have ultra low heart rate. It was in the 50s anyway, but with some endurance training its in the 30s now.
Ive been multiple tested by cardios, 24h holter, all good no pauses or irregularities im good to go. When im in good shape im at 35-36bpm while awake, and down to 30 during sleep.
Maybe if i get in a good shape again, i ll ask for a new holter to see if i break 30bpm during sleep and touch 29 or so.
Some More info:
I don’t take any meds that affect my HR. I have a very mild Hypertension that is controlled with (ARBs). Not beta blockers. This is the only med i’m taking. This hasn’t affected my HR in any way. My HR was already ultra low before starting the meds.
In fact now in the summer, I’m completely stopped the meds because BP drops naturally.
I don’t have any other health condition (appart from orthopedic injuries). I’m 41m and as far as i can remember my HR is as described.
I am mainly a runner but i also swim as secondary or recovery. I do some strength training now and then. I’m not super good runner, just a 40:00 at 10k, but with very little training and i’m always battling with orthopedic injuries.
My max HR is around 175, i always use a HR strap when running (it measures electric signals), i dont trust the wrist optical HR monitors, they are not very accurate.
Needless to say i have never ever taken any other substance-drugs-steroids-hormones etc.
Image source: BruceDeorum, osseous
#29 My Arm Span Is 7 Feet
I’m 6’6”, but I have a 7-foot arm span.
Image source: RifleShower, Clara S.
#30 My Eye Color Is…grey
I have grey eyes and a fused tooth
Image source: BoohooBandit, littlefishyjes
#31 My Armpit Hair Doesn’t Match The Rest On My Body
All my hair on my body is brown except in my armpits, it’s blonde.
Image source: Schlappydog
#32 I Have Extra Toenails
I’ve got ten toes but 12 toenails.
Image source: Zottel_jenkins
#33 I Have A Heat Allergy
I’m basically allergic to heat (urticaria)
I can kind of „dislocate“ my thumbs without touching them.
Idk how to explain it any better
Edit: It’s crazy how many of you can relate to the urticaria, I’ve never met someone who has it as well. If you asked me a question and I didn’t reply feel free to shoot me a dm, especially if you asked about medication or think you might have it too
Image source: JanB587
#34 My Hands Are Really Small
I have pretty small hands compared to my body
Image source: Existing-As-A-Woman, Mai Rodriguez
#35 My Rib Cage Isn’t Quite Centered
I have an asymmetrical ribcage
Image source: DrChefAstronaut, Rega Photography
