Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov

by

Double exposure photography is not a new thing (see here and here) but what about double exposure tattoos? Wroclaw-based Ukrainian tattoo artist Andrey Lukovnikov is doing just that! Lukovnikov merges together ordinary insects with flowers and the result is beyond gorgeous!

While it’s technically not real double-exposure, this style of art became incredibly popular after the tv series “True detectives” used it in their intro. After hundreds of artists experimented with double exposure photography, seeing it enter the tattoo world is something fresh!

More info: Facebook (h/t: colossal)

Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov
Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov
Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov
Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov
Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov
Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov
Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov
Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov
Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov
Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These 30 Creative Ambient Ads Know How To Grab Your Attention
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Made A Rain Coat For Less Than 10 Cents For Poor Street Kids
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
CBS Announces Fall Premiere Dates For The Big Bang Theory, NCIS, MacGyver & More
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2016
Cheap Cosplay Guy Turns Himself Into 6 ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters And The Result Is So Bad, It’s Good
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
After Toddler Passed Away Due To Vegan Diet, Woman Breaks Silence On Crucial Signs She Ignored
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
The Connection Between Shameless and Dragon Ball Z
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.