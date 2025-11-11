Double Exposure Tattoos by Ukrainian Artist Andrey Lukovnikov

Double exposure photography is not a new thing (see here and here) but what about double exposure tattoos? Wroclaw-based Ukrainian tattoo artist Andrey Lukovnikov is doing just that! Lukovnikov merges together ordinary insects with flowers and the result is beyond gorgeous!
While it’s technically not real double-exposure, this style of art became incredibly popular after the tv series “True detectives” used it in their intro. After hundreds of artists experimented with double exposure photography, seeing it enter the tattoo world is something fresh!
More info: Facebook (h/t: colossal)
