Meet The Cast Of “Shining Girls”

Apple TV+ is set to drop its latest offering later this month, a thriller TV series titled Shining Girls. Created by Silka Luisa, who previously worked on Halo and Stange Angel, Shining Girls is based on the novel of the same name by journalist Lauren Beukes. Shining Girls will be executive-produced by Luisa and Beukes, as well as Elisabeth Moss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lindsey McManus, Jennifer Davisson, Alan Page Arriaga, Michelle MacLaren, Rebecca Hobbs, and Daina Reid. Here is the official plot of the series, according to IMDb: “Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with a veteran reporter to understand her ever-changing present and confront her past.” If you want to learn more about the actors set to perform in the series, you’re at the right place. Here are the actors expected to appear in the upcoming thriller streaming TV series, Shining Girls.
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss will be playing Kirby Mazrachi in the upcoming thriller series Shining Girls. The multi-awarded actress, who’s earned three Critics’ Choice Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Screen Actor Guild Awards, started gaining international fame for portraying Zoey Bartlet, the youngest daughter of President Josiah Bartlet, in the hit NBC political drama series The West Wing. She then took on the role of Peggy Olson in the hit AMC series Mad Men. Currently, she stars in the Hulu dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale. On the big screen, Moss has appeared in The Kitchen, Shirley, The Invisible Man, and The French Dispatch. She is set to appear in an upcoming comedy-drama by Taika Waititi titled Next Goal Wins.
Wagner Moura
Wagner Moura will be portraying Dan in the upcoming series Shining Girls. the Golden Globe-nominated actor gained international fame for his role in Narcos, portraying the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. The Brazilian actor appeared in shows like A Lua Me Disse, JK, Paraiso Tropical, and A Menina Sem Qualidades. He’s also appeared in a few popular movies, including Trash, Marighella, Wasp Network, and Sergio. Talking about his most notable role, as Escobar in the hit show Narcos, Moura spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about what he’s going to miss the most from the show. “I’ll miss the experience. Narcos was a very strong experience, not only artistically and politically, but as a human being. I’m Brazilian so it was great to feel for the first time — Brazil is very [separated] in South America because we speak Portuguese — so being in Colombia and living in Colombia, where I brought my kids to learn Spanish, I’ll miss the feeling that I bring with me in my soul and my heart. I learned what it is to be part of something bigger than just being a Brazilian.”
Jamie Bell
Actor Jamie Bell will be playing Harper Curtis in Shining Girls. Most fans know Jamie Bell for his award-winning performance in the movie Billy Elliot, where he played the titular character. The movie also marks his film debut. He’s appeared in movies like Snowpiercer, Filth, Nymphomaniac, Fantastic Four, 6 Days, and Rocketman. Bell will also be appearing in the upcoming movie Surrounded, directed by Anthony Mandler. Prior to starring in Shining Girls, Bell played a role in TURN: Washington’s Spies. In the series, he played Abraham Woodhull, appearing in the show for 40 episodes. Shining Girls will be Bell’s third TV work, after Turn: Washington’s Spies and 2000’s Close and True. In an interview with The Gentleman’s Journal, Bell talked about what he thought the future of TV and film would become, saying: “Television has sparked a conversation now. The way we receive it now has changed us as people. We’d rather spend 10 hours with one show than an hour and a half in the cinema. I think that says something about us. But it’ll change again, and it’ll be different. Just, at the moment, the whole anticipation and ‘did you see’ thing is something you no longer get with cinema.”
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo will be portraying Jin-Sook in Shining Girls. Everyone knows the young actress from her stint as Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton. For her portrayal of Eliza, Phillipa earned a nomination at the 2016 Tony Wards. She also portrayed the titular role in the Broadway adaptation of Amelie. She’s also built herself a respectable list of work on the big and small screen. She’s appeared in movies like Here and Now, The One and Only Ivan, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Over the Moon, Tick, Tick… Boom!, and a role in the upcoming movie One True Loves, starring in the film opposite Simu Liu. On TV, she’s appeared in The Code, The Bite, and Dopesick. In an interview with Broadway World, Phillipa Soo talked about how Hamilton changed her life, saying: “Everything. I think no matter what, I’ll always be harkening back to my experience with Hamilton. It’s not just about the standard and how high the bar is set in terms of how hard I work and who I hope to surround myself within this business, but also the amount of joy that I would strive to experience in any given project.” Her role in the Broadway production definitely opened avenues for her, and may have even been instrumental in her snagging the role in Shining Girls.
Amy Brenneman
Amy Brenneman will be playing the role of Rachel in the upcoming thriller series Shining Girls. Her first main TV role was as Janice Licalsi in NYPD Blue. Shen then went on to star in her own show, titled Judging Amy, where she played Amy Gray for 138 episodes. Since then, she’s played characters in Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Reigh, Goliath, and Tell Me Your Secrets. Alongside Shining Girls, Brenneman will also be appearing in another TV series titled The Old Man. On the big screen, Brenneman has appeared in projects like Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her, Off the Map, Nine Lives, 88 Minutes, Downloading Nancy, Mother and Child, Words and Pictures, and The Face of Love. Her latest film appearance is the 2021 movie Sweet Girl, directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza.