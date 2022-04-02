Meet The Cast Of “The Old Man”

FX is holding its own in the TV series game by releasing promising thriller dramas every year. Recently, it was announced that FX is going to feature a new thriller drama in 2022, showcasing an intriguing storyline and a topnotch ensemble of cast members to boot. The name of the series is The Old Man, and it’s based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. The Old Man depicts the story of an ex-CIA officer who finds himself confronting people who wish him dead. The series is developed by Jonathan E. Steinberg, who previously worked on the series Jericho. The Old Man will premiere on FX on June 16, 2022. It will feature a list of A-listers who will be breathing life into this much-anticipated thriller drama. Here are the cast members set to appear in the upcoming FX series The Old Man.
Jeff Bridges
Veteran Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges stars in The Old Man as Dan Chase. Most popularly known for his role in The Big Lebowski, Jeff Bridges appeared in many blockbusters over the years, including Seabiscuit, Iron Man, The Men Who Stare at Goats, Tron: Legacy, Hell or High Water, and Bad Times at the El Royale. While he’s not worked extensively on TV, he’s hosted Saturday Night Live twice and appeared in A Dog Year, a TV film that premiered on HBO. Bridges is also executive-producing The Old Man. He shared about his health struggles with Variety, which almost complicated his work on this upcoming series. “COVID kicked my a** pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.” FX’s president of originals Nick Grad expressed his excitement over Bridges taking the lead in The Old Man, according to Hollywood Reporter. The FX exec said: “Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor, and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX. Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have delivered an amazing pilot script, and Jeff is perfect for the role of Dan Chase. We’re also happy to be working with Warren Littlefield, with whom we’ve had such a terrific partnership on Fargo, along with our partners at Fox 21.”
John Lithgow
Esteemed and multi-awarded actor John Lithgow is also starring in The Old Man as Harold Harper. A prolific TV and film actor, he’s most notably known for his roles in The World According to Gap and Terms of Endearment, for which he received Academy Award nominations. He’s also played roles in Shrek, Kinsey, Dreamgirls, Love is Strange, and Miss Sloane. In The Crown, he portrayed Winston Churchill for its first three seasons. He won an Emmy for the role. He also portrayed Roger Ailes in the movie Bombshell. In an interview according to Deadline, Lithgow had generous words about his costar Bridges, saying: “My dear older brother, David, was diagnosed with something very very similar to what Jeff suffered from, and as soon as I told him about my brother, he immediately got in touch with him, sent him information, he never met the man. Jeff is the most big-hearted person. It’s not like you are working with an actor at all. It’s like you are working with a friend.”
Amy Brenneman
Actress Amy Brenneman will be playing the role of Zoe in The Old Man. A TV veteran, Brenneman played Janice Licalsi in the ABC police drama series NYPD Blue from 1993 to 1994. She also starred in her own TV show titled Judging Amy, wherein she played Judge Amy Gray. Later in her career, she started appearing in Shonda Rhimes projects like Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, portraying Dr. Violet Turner in both shows. In 2014, she started playing a main role in The Leftovers, a supernatural series that aired in HBO. Other shows she’s appeared in include Jane the Virgin, Goliath, and Tell Me Your Secrets. Aside from The Old Man, she has another TV show she’s working on titled Shining Girls. On film, she’s appeared in Peel, Foster Boy, and 2021’s Sweet Girl. Aside from her work in front of the camera, Brenneman started a podcast in 2019, titled The Challengers, wherein she talks about personal transformation. In an interview with Forbes, she talked about what inspired her to launch the podcast. “It’s very hard for people to find a safe place to deal with problems—not fix them, but live with them,” Brenneman said. “I’m a big believer in healing talk. Just getting things out in the open, there’s a lot that can happen.”
Alia Shawkat
Actress Alia Shawkat stars in The Old Man as Angela. She is most popularly known for her role as Hannah Rayburn in State of Grace, Maeby Funke in Arrested Development, and Gertie Michaels in The Final Girls. On the big screen, she’s appeared in Being the Ricardos, Love Spreads, The Letter Room, I Lost My Body, First Cow, and Animals. In an interview with The Guardian,
Gbenga Akinnagbe
Gbenga Akinnagbe is last on the list of main characters in FX’s upcoming thriller drama The Old Man, He will be portraying a character named Julian in the series. Previously, he worked on The Wire as Chris Partlow. In The Deuce, he played a character named Larry Brown. More recently, he appeared in film projects like Passing and The Sun is Also A Star. On TV, he portrayed characters in Modern Love, Evil, and FBI: Most Wanted. Before joining the world of Hollywood, Akinnagbe actually worked as a federal employee, according to Broadway.com, but his passion for performing never really died down. “When, later in life, I realized that it was something that people did as a living, I was really curious about it. I just got curious about the whole world,” he says. “I started doing some research, going into chat rooms and talking to people. Sounds real creepy now, wasn’t as creepy then. But I learned a lot about what acting is and then I started going on auditions in the area just to see what they were like. And then I was offered a role at the Shakespeare Theatre in D.C. And I said, ‘OK, let me try this out.’”
Recurring cast members
Actors announced to appear in The Old Man in a recurring capacity are Bill Heck, who will be playing a younger Dan Chase, Kenneth Mitchell, Leem Lubany, EJ Bonilla, Navid Negahban, and Pej Vahdat.