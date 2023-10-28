Top 10 Anime Series To Watch On HBO Max

Looking to become completely submerged in the fascinating world of anime? It goes without saying that HBO Max is home to some of the best anime series available for streaming. Whether you’re into action-packed adventures or heartwarming romances, there’s something for everyone on this popular streaming platform.
With its vast collection, HBO Max has become a go-to destination for anime enthusiasts. From classics like Attack on Titan to more recent hits like Demon Slayer HBO Max offers a diverse range of anime series. So, without further ado, here is a stellar compilation of the best anime series on HBO Max.
1. Attack On Titan
In this anime series set in a post-apocalyptic world, the main characters are a band of youthful warriors. Together, they are tasked with defending their hometown from titanic humanoid monsters. With its thrilling storyline, Attack On Titan is not for anyone easily distressed due to its gloomy and emotionally taxing narrative. But anyone on the market for an anime that keeps people guessing will enjoy the twists and turns served up by Attack On Titan.
2. Death Note
Sure, Death Note tends to bend towards the dark side, but that’s what makes it an intriguing watch. The protagonist here is a high school student named Light Yagami who stumbles into a mysterious notebook that’s nothing short of a game changer. More specifically, it can kill anyone whose name is written in it. Altogether, the narrative follows his journey as he investigates its origins and kills a few people in the process.
3. Housing Complex C
Written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, this show has been on HBO Max since 2020. No doubt it kept people going at the height of the lockdown, but its success has extended to date and for good reasons too. The series itself is set in a high-rise apartment complex, where a diverse cast of characters lives together. Each of them brings their own special sauce to the screen as the narrative chronicles their interactions. Altogether, Housing Complex C expertly dishes out a balance of comedy, drama, and romance.
4. Noblesse
The South Korean web manhwa series, Noblesse is written by Son Jae-ho and illustrated by Lee Gwang-su. Set in a world where humans and vampires coexist side by side, the series was adapted into an anime that debuted on HBO Max in 2020. After sleeping for 820 years, a powerful vampire — Cadis Etrama Di Raizel — emerges from his slumber to meet an unrecognizable world. Along with his loyal servant, Frankenstein, he navigates the future while dealing with his own past.
5. Tsukimichi – Moonlit Fantasy
This was adapted from the manga and debuted on HBO Max in 2021 and has been a huge hit ever since. As the name implies, the storyline unravels in somewhat of a magical world, but it’s equally technologically advanced. After some unexplained event, a young guy named Kanade finds himself in a parallel universe and becomes the series’ primary focus. Altogether, Tsukimichi – Moonlit Fantasy does an excellent job of blending elements of science fiction, fantasy, and adventure, and it manages to keep the reader interested throughout. The show was written by Saki Hashimoto and illustrated by Shirabi.
6. Tokyo Revengers
Another one of the top 10 anime series to watch on HBO is Tokyo Revengers. Altogether, the anime version of this series debuted on HBO Max in 2021. The events take place in a universe where time travel is conceivable, and at the center of the narrative is a young man named Takemichi Hanagaki. As the story has it, he finds himself transported back in time to his days as a student in high school. Needless to say, it’s a recipe for everything from action to drama, and even romance.
7. Demon Slayer
There’s a good reason why Demon Slayer has become such a phenomenon in the world of anime. The plot of the anime centers around Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who grows up to become a demon slayer. His origin story? Well, demons mercilessly murder Tanjiro’s family but that’s not all. The only survivor, his sister Nezuko is transformed into a demon herself. The stunning graphics, intense combat sequences, and the emotionally packed tale make this a show to remember.
8. To Your Eternity
Debuting on HBO Max in 2021 this series takes place in a universe where mystery beings move freely from one reality to another. Even more, they take the shape and appearance of just about anything they choose along the way. At the helm of the story is Fushi, a kid who’s rescued by an unknown entity and taken on a wild adventure through realms. The series is an excellent example of how drama, adventure, and fantasy can be skillfully combined.
9. Jujutsu Kaisen
Originally written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the anime version of this series first aired on HBO Max in 2021. The story itself is about a mild-mannered teen, Yuji Itadori, who lives in a world where spells both good and evil are the order of the day. As such, he’s tasked with overcoming these curses and saving the world. As part of the secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers, he’s part of a war that is definitely for the greater good.
10. My Hero Academia
My Hero Academia is one show that’ll certainly win the affection of superhero buffs. In a world where practically everyone has special abilities known as Quirks, a kid named Izuku Midoriya hopes to one day be the most powerful hero in the world. Naturally, the show follows his exploits as he works towards making his dream a reality. At the center of his plan is his dream to attend a prestigious school for soon-to-be heroes called the United Agents High School. Needless to say, along the way, he encounters several obstacles and that’s what makes for a great watch.