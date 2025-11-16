Hey Panda’s, What’s The Scariest Dream You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

😱 💥 🔫 🚓 💣 🏴☠️
#1
to be fair i was a little kid but i had this recurring dream for a while where i would be sitting in my parents’ bedroom (upstairs) and this big car would just come crashing through the door.
#2
Swimming in a pool of blood with floating body parts, and the people swimming with me were all dead except me. Another one that scared me awake, I was being chased by a polar bear through buildings that would lead me to another building or place. It was terrifying. Lol
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us