50 Best Cover Songs That Took Original Music And Made It Better

Sometimes, a song whispers its way into your ear, and BAM! You realize there’s something different about it. A cover song has just snuck up on you, wearing the familiar notes of an original track but with a touch that is unique to that cover artist. Or maybe you already knew that hit but never realized it was one of those songs you didn’t know were covers. Here they are saying, “Hey, this song was cool, but watch how I make it cooler!”
But hang on, because we’re not just about to list a bunch of tracks that had their five minutes of fame on a talent show. No siree, today we’re on a quest to reveal the best covers of all time. Remember when you first heard Jimi Hendrix’s reimagining of Dylan’s All Along The Watchtower? Or when Whitney Houston added a new depth to Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You? These irresistible music covers dared to step into the shadow of an original and came out shining bright. From vintage classics to modern-day hits, we’re pulling back the curtains on the iconic cover versions that marked the music scene without asking anyone’s permission.
The exciting part? Many of these covers are even better than the original. We’ll see artists who have taken an established piece and somehow twisted it into something even more catchy, entering the Olympus of the most successful cover songs, wooing fans, winning awards, and creating a league of their own.
We’re aware music is incredibly subjective. These brilliant artists, though, have reimagined some already great songs and turned them into the most well-known tunes in the world. We’ve got you covered (pun intended) with what people have assured are the best cover songs. Who knows, you might discover your next playlist favorite!
#1 Johnny Cash – Hurt
“Johnny Cash singing “‘Hurt’ by NIN.”
iamzeecapt replied:
“Yes. It’s unreal how different the same lyrics feel by 2 different artists.”
Image source: ithinkitsnotworking, Johnny Cash
#2 Jimi Hendrix – All Along The Watchtower
“Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along The Watchtower” is much better than Dylan’s.”
419_glaze_it replied:
“Even Bob Dylan himself admitted that Jimi’s version was better.”
Image source: sev45day, amazon.com
#3 Alien Ant Farm – Smooth Criminal
“I like Alien Ant Farm’s Smooth Criminal better than Michael Jackson’s.”
Image source: just_do_what_i_say, Alien Ant Farm
#4 Somewhere Over The Rainbow – Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
_Wendigun_ replied:
“Didn’t he also record it in one take at like 1 am after the studio was supposed to be closed but he called and was very nice, so they let him in.”
SenoraNegra said:
“It’s beautiful, but it also drives me up the wall because he mixes up the lines from different verses, so the lyrics make no sense.”
Image source: CStogdill, amazon.com
#5 Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World
“The Man Who Sold the World from Nirvana on MTV Unplugged.”
Image source: reddit.com, Nirvana
#6 Joe Cocker – With A Little Help From My Friends
Davidred323 replied:
“Everything Joe Cocker did is a cover and they are all great. The Letter is my favorite.”
Image source: reddit.com , amazon.com
#7 Tina Turner – Proud Mary
“Tina Turner’s cover of ‘Proud Mary’.”
Image source: TXGunslinger419, Tina Turner
#8 Janis Joplin – Me And Bobby McGee
“Janis Joplin – Me and Bobby McGee, by Kris Kristofferson in the beginning. Although Kristofferson’s version is excellent, Janis’ vocal performance elevated it.”
Image source: DeboraCMartinez, Janis Joplin
#9 Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night
“Nirvana’s cover of Where did you sleep last night.”
AlexJamesCook replied:
“Basically every cover they performed during the MTV Unplugged session was pure gold. We met Kurt at his primordial best; where his disdain for everything met his talent, met his desire to perform. That performance sums up Kurt tragically and beautifully.”
Image source: Successful-Milk-8983, Nirvana
#10 Soft Cell – Tainted Love
“Tainted Love by Soft Cell.”
7sodab0sc0 replied:
“I feel like I’m receiving the good karma from my life when I chance to hear this version. Makes my day every time.”
Image source: GoodAndBluts, Soft Cell
#11 Patsy Cline – Crazy
“Better performed and most people just assume she was the original. It was actually Willie Nelson’s song he wrote and performed first, but just didn’t have the same impact as her singing it.”
Image source: Regular_Sample_5197, amazon.com
#12 Cindy Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Image source: upvoter222, amazon.com
#13 The Clash’s – I Fought The Law
“The Clash’s version of I Fought The Law.”
_ferrofluid_ replied:
“For real, this was the first version of the song I heard. It’s the best.”
Image source: BlueRFR3100, amazon.com
#14 Gary Jules – Mad World
“Mad World by Gary Jules, originally by Tears for Fears, are both great though.”
Image source: St_Vincent-Adultman, amazon.com
#15 Patti Smith – Because The Night
“It was originally a Bruce Springsteen song that he wrote and performed, but for whatever reason, gave it to her. I heard the Springsteen/E-Street Band’s original spin on it, and although it’s amazing, Smith’s rendition is otherworldly.”
Image source: Little_Miss88, Patti Smith
#16 The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter
“The Bangles version of Hazy Shade of Winter.”
Image source: Windexifier, amazon.com
#17 Guns N’ Roses – Live And Let Die
“Probably not a popular opinion but I like the GnRs version of Live and Let Die. Yes, I am a Beatles and Paul McCartney fan.”
AndImSuperKing replied:
“Also, Guns N’ Roses Knocking’ on Heaven’s Door.”
Image source: steve41015, Guns N' Roses
#18 Mark Ronson Ft. Amy Winehouse – Valerie
“Valerie sang by Amy Winehouse. So much so that everyone forgets The Zutons ever even tried.”
Fresnel_Zone replied:
“This cover is so good that you can slow it down to half speed to get a second really good cover.”
Image source: coffeecapers, amazon.com
#19 Joan Jett – I Love Rock ‘N Roll
Image source: upvoter222, amazon.com
#20 Cake – I Will Survive
FunnyYellowBird replied:
“Their cover of Doris Day’s “Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps” is one of my all-time fave songs.”
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Natalie Imbruglia – Torn
“Natalie Imbruglia’s version of Torn.”
YupIzzMee replied:
“I listened to this song by Talk Talk so many years, and then it faded away. When I heard it from No Doubt I didn’t even realize it was the same song!”
Image source: AnonymousPlonker22, Natalie Imbruglia
#22 They Might Be Giants – Istanbul (Not Constantinople)
“The original is just very cheesy, and the singing sounds very flat and stilted compared to TMBG, almost like what a little kid sounds like when singing.”
Image source: MarcusPale7, amazon.com
#23 Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You
“I Will Always Love You — Whitney Houston. Written and originally performed by Dolly Parton. This is the best cover ever.”
Image source: rolemodel21, Whitney Houston
#24 The Beatles – Twist And Shout
Image source: douthinkuknowmyhole, amazon.com
#25 The Fairy Godmother – I Need A Hero
“‘I need a hero’, the Shrek version is better.”
Image source: allergic-toeveryting, amazon.com
#26 Aretha Franklin – Respect
Image source: upvoter222, amazon.com
#27 Metallica – Turn The Page
“I am not a Metallica fan but as a bartender that had to listen to the jukebox for hours at a time, I will take their version of Turn the Page over Bob Seger’s.”
eddmario replied:
“Even Seger loves their cover.”
Image source: FoundationAny7601, amazon.com
#28 Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
“I think ‘Always on my mind’ by Pet Shop Boys is amazing.”
Image source: MaruchanGirl, Pet Shop Boys
#29 Rage Against The Machine – Renegades Of Funk
“Rage Against the Machine’s — Renegades of Funk is far better than the original.”
Consistent-Film-6926 replied:
“Everything on the album is great honestly, imagine being told in the 70s-80s that a rap rock group in the year 2000 would create a cover album of many songs released around that era in the style of their own third album and it’d actually be a great album.”
Image source: Spin_Me, Rage Against the Machine
#30 Nirvana – Lake Of Fire
“Kurt Cobain’s cover of the Meat Puppets’ songs on Unplugged.”
fd1Jeff replied:
“Also, Nirvana‘s version of the Man Who Sold the World. I am a colossal Bowie fan, but somehow their version is just a little better.”
Image source: Dtron1987, Nirvana
#31 Deep Purple – Hush
like_bookends repleid:
“I HAD NO IDEA THIS WAS A COVER.”
Image source: UtahUtopia, amazon.com
#32 Talking Heads – Take Me To The River
“‘Take Me to the River’ by Talking Heads.”
Image source: CaptainWisconsin, Talking Heads
#33 Eddie Vedder – Hard Sun
“Eddie Vedder’s cover of Hard Sun.”
Mendoza8914 replied:
“The original song used to play on my local alternative hard rock station all the time, and after Eddie Vedder covered it I never heard the original again.”
Image source: reddit.com, Eddie Vedder
#34 Charles Bradley – Changes
“Changes by Black Sabbath, covered by Charles Bradley.”
Image source: ouchmypeeburns, amazon.com
#35 The Interrupters – Bad Guy
CrispyChickenArms replied: “I’d say the same if the interrupters weren’t so obscure. It’s a shame ska isn’t cool anymore.”
Image source: MarkHamillsrightnut, The Interrupters
#36 Iron And Wine – Such Great Heights
“I love the original but this version was what I listened to in my friend’s car during a stormy summer night. That slow calm drive with the rain hitting the roof and the soft blue light of the dashboard against the dark black night has to be one of my fondest memories.”
Image source: Music-Dork, amazon.com
#37 Van Halen – You Really Got Me
linesinaconversation replied: “It’s not really fair to say, for example, Alien Ant Farm’s “Smooth Criminal” is better than MJ’s if you grew up at the height of nu-metal. Based on those parameters, this is the one my mind immediately goes to. I’d heard The Kinks’ version of “You Really Got Me” plenty. Always liked it. When I heard the Van Halen version? Game. Over. I’m not even huge into them, but they rocked it.”
Image source: 1060AddisonW, Van Halen
#38 George Costanza’s Answering Machine – Believe It Or Not
“Believe it or Not by George Costanza’s answering machine.”
Moonlitekilla replied:
“The 10,000 Maniacs version also is incredible.”
Image source: rrtcb, amazon.com
#39 Fiona Apple – Across The Universe
“Fiona Apple’s version of ‘Across The Universe’ is so very sumptuous and so much warmer and fuller than the original.”
Image source: Heavens10000whores, Fiona Apple
#40 Reba McEntire – Fancy
samanthaspice replied: “The Night that the Lights Went Out in Georgia” was also originally recorded by Vicki Lawrence from “Mamas Family” and “The Carol Burnett Show”… she wasn’t really a signer but her husband had written the song and was convinced it would be a hit he just couldn’t sell it to any artists. When he felt he exhausted his options he said fine, this song is so good even my wife could sing it and make it a hit… and she did. Then Reba picked it up and now it’s one of her more well-known songs.”
Image source: PompeyMagnus1, Reba McEntire
#41 David Bowie – The Man Who Sold The World
Image source: OrlandoMB, amazon.com
#42 The Band – Atlantic City
riverbanks1986 replied:
“Happy to see this here, it’s one of my favorite songs of all time. Springsteen’s is haunting, but Levon’s is… recklessly hopeful. Also worth a listen is John Anderson’s cover, which is clearly a cover of The Band version and not of the original. A cover of a cover.”
Image source: stannyrogers, amazon.com
#43 The Wiggles – Elephant
“The Wiggles – Elephant (originally by Tame Impala). It does not have the right to be as funky and awesome as it is!”
MastarQueef replied:
“When I first found this I just laughed and then I pressed play and I was like ‘Okay The Wiggles need to collab with tame Impala.”
Image source: Lexi_Banner , triple j
#44 CSNY – Woodstock
Image source: upvoter222, amazon.com
#45 Leo Moracchioli – Feel Good Inc
Actuallawyerguy2 said:
“Almost everything from Leo Moracchioli. I’m not even a metal fan.”
gr0nr replied:
“His Feel Good Inc. video got me HOOKED.”
Image source: Actuallawyerguy2, Actuallawyerguy2
#46 Cat Power – Sea Of Love
“Sea of Love Cat Power version.”
Image source: Cpowel2, Cat Power
#47 Peter Gabriel – Book Of Love
calmhades replied:
“I didn’t know he covered this song. But I have to completely disagree with you. Magnetic Fields nailed it the first time.”
Image source: clarki8, amazon.com
#48 Ace Freehley – New York Groove
Reddit’s User replied:
“I grew up listening to the Ace version. In my ears, it is THE version of this song.”
Image source: HeartlessCreatures, amazon.com
#49 The Ataris – Boys Of Summer
CharlieFiner replied:
“Fun fact: the cover is now as old as the original was when the cover was released. It’s due for another.”
Image source: MarkHamillsrightnut, amazon.com
#50 This Mortal Coil – Song To The Siren
“‘Song To The Siren’ as performed by This Mortal Coil. Originally by Tim Buckley.
Image source: reddit.com , amazon.com
