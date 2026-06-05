“What The Frick Is This Sign?”: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

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Street signposts, park hoardings, and storefront markers are usually the background noise of our daily commutes. We often breeze right past. But every once in a while, a sign stops us in our tracks and makes us grab our cameras.

Maybe the wording is a complete trainwreck, the visuals make no sense, the translation went off the rails, or it’s just pure and unhinged nonsense.

If you were looking for a sign to laugh today, we’ve rounded up the most ridiculous and hilarious displays spotted in the wild and shared by netizens on this subreddit.

They might just convince you to look up from your phone on your next walk.

#1 Nah, I’m Good!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

“What The Frick Is This Sign?”: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

#2 Not Doing The Last One

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

Signs are supposed to make our lives easier. Their main job is to take a busy, chaotic world and break it down into quick and simple messages that anyone can understand. They tell us where to walk, when to drive, and how to stay safe.

But have you ever looked at a sign and felt your brain glitch? Like when the words say “STOP” but the sign is a friendly bright green.

Research shows that we use something called pre-attentive processing, a mental superpower that reads shapes and colors in less than 200 milliseconds before we even think about them.

So when a sign breaks the normal rules, our brain undergoes an immediate mental conflict. That sudden delay in understanding is exactly why we do a double take, laugh or question the absurdity.

#3 Well, What Should I Do?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#4 This Generation

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

Our brain is a speed-reader that loves patterns, usually scanning things in a quick F or Z shape.

When you look at a big block of information, your eyes instantly skim across the top line, drop down a bit to skim a shorter second line, and then just plunge straight down the left side. It literally traces the letter F.

You know those storefronts where text is split across two doors? If you read it naturally (left-to-right, top-to-bottom), it says something totally unhinged like “No Safety Smoking First” instead of “No Smoking, Safety First.”

Because your automatic eye-tracking pattern forces you to skim horizontally across the top line first, your eyes instantly link the words across the gap.

#5 Pigeons: We Prefer Our Garbage Bland, Thanks

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Feaselbf6

#6 You Have Cat To Be Kitten Me Right Meow!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: AcidicSlimeTrail

#7 Giant Mosquito?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

For visual spaces with less text, like a restaurant menu board or a street sign, your eyes zip across the top, shoot diagonally down to the bottom-left, and then blast across the bottom — literally a Z shape.

Experts call this selective visual attention. The brain filters out 99% of the background noise so we don’t get overwhelmed.

So when a local shop puts up a sign that fights these natural tracking shapes, our brain can take longer to figure out what the sign is trying to say.

That’s often when confusion, and sometimes accidental comedy, begins.

#8 I Don’t Think Squirrels Can Do Anything

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#9 Indeed

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: SpaceisCool09

#10 What Is The Reason For Reporting It To The Authorities??

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

Street signs and storefront graphics are no longer just pieces of metal telling us what to do. Today, public signage has evolved into an accidental entertainment industry. Every sidewalk and neighborhood corner has the potential to host a viral comedy show.

This shift happened for a few reasons.

On one hand, you have municipal errors, like a road sign with three conflicting arrows that was approved by too many committees.

On the other hand, you have small business owners who realize that a standard and boring sign gets ignored, so they deliberately use weird humor to stand out from the corporate noise.

#11 Where Do I Post This?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: mysingingjames3

#12 Imagine You Just Buy A Sandwich And See This

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#13 Be Careful Out Here At Night Time

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

People are also using heavy sarcasm to fix old problems that polite signs couldn’t solve.

Sometimes, standard signs tend to be ignored. To beat this fatigue, some people are getting passive-aggressive and snarky.

For example, instead of a boring “No Parking” notice, a garage owner might put up a sign that says, “Park here if you want to donate your car to our local tow truck driver.”

It drops the strict authority vibe and uses a funny reality check to actually get people to behave.

Experts say the typical highway signs saying things like “bear crossing” can become easy to ignore over time. “The sign becomes kind of like visual noise, potentially. It’s just like something you see every day as you’re commuting,” said University of Montana Assistant Professor Will Rice.

He believes simply switching out signs frequently and adding creative designs or clever messaging can drastically change how we behave.

#14 Ummmm…. Why??

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#15 Run!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Open_Inside4190

#16 Wth??

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

A study published in the Journal of Pragmatics analyzed over 700 public signs and discovered that signage is constantly trying to negotiate with us.

Because flat-out commanding people to “Stop” or “Don’t” usually triggers resistance, sign makers have to get creative. They switch tactics, using humor, politeness, or friendly appeals to common sense just to get us to cooperate.

#17 Smartphone Zombies?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#18 Ok I’ll Not Go There

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#19 No, They Do Not!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

Some homeowners also use humor as a polite shield to protect their space without starting a neighborhood war. Nobody wants to be the grumpy neighbor, but nobody wants random solicitors either. A funny porch sign lets people set hard boundaries without offending anyone.

It’s why you might see door signs charging door-to-door salespeople a hilarious per-minute fee just to listen to their pitch.

It’s the same reason people swap out terrifying “Beware of Dog” warnings for goofy signs.

#20 Why?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#21 Thanks… I Guess?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

In a world that is becoming increasingly automated and polished, these messy physical signs are a refreshing reminder of real life.

They prove that despite our best efforts to standardize every corner of the globe, human creativity, flaws and randomness will always find a way to shine.

#22 Ok Then

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#23 Don’t Worry, I Won’t!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#24 I Don’t Think This Is Right?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#25 I Genuinely Looked Around The Store And Left Disappointed

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: UrethralExplorer

#26 You Gotta Stop, Stop, Stop

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#27 No No No No No!!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#28 Poor Pigeons :(

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#29 Ok Then

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#30 I’m Sure That Will Do Wonders

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: SpaceisCool09

#31 Too Many Stops Help

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#32 What Could Be Inside Your Store To Say “Sorry, We’re Open”?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#33 What Could Be Here?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#34 Why Are There Roundabouts In Roundabouts?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#35 What Do You Even Do Here?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#36 Just Look At This

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#37 Oh No!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#38 Creepy Sign

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#39 Bruh, What Should I Do?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#40 Witch In The Area?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#41 Thank For Telling Me I Guess

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#42 Really??

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#43 What Are The Surprises?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#44 What’s This Sign?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#45 Lowest Speed Limit I’ve Ever Seen

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#46 Just Look At The Top Sign

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#47 How???

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#48 Cows Falling?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#49 What In The World Do I Do??

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#50 Squeezing What?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Kristan8

#51 An Airplane Crossing?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#52 Welcome To Accident!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#53 No Music??

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#54 Scariest Sign I’ve Ever Seen!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#55 Drive Like It’s Gta

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: BlueScreenSwaps

#56 Who Thought Of This?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#57 Really Bad Design

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: SpaceisCool09

#58 Secret Nuclear Bunker???

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#59 What?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#60 Someone Must’ve Had A Bad Day

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#61 Speed Up A Bit? You Need To Go Fast!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#62 We Already Knew That But Thanks!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#63 Braille Printed On A Sign For The Bathroom… That’s Over 11 Feet In The Air

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Responsible_Fox_3129

#64 Ok Ok I’ll Not Do Anything Bad!!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#65 Bruh LOL

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#66 We Must Be Making People Now!

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: OkBee3439

#67 Buffalo, NY

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: LingLegend78

#68 There Is Just A Car In This Sign. What Does The Sign Mean?

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

#69 You Could Have Just Shown Me The Answer

&#8220;What The Frick Is This Sign?&#8221;: 69 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Salt_Lingonberry3956

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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