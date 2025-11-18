“I Refuse To Believe A Single Soul Wants To Eat It”: 35 People Share Overhyped Foods

It’s natural for people to have different tastes – taste in music, movies, interior design, clothes. The same goes for food. Different people like the taste of different things. Some people have a sweet tooth, others go crazy for all things savory. But can we say there are foods that almost everyone likes? Pizza, maybe?
Redditor YarnSpectre wanted to know if there are popular foods people just don’t get the hype about. They asked netizens ‘What’s one food everyone seems to go crazy for, but you just don’t understand the hype?’ And the people delivered – from parsley, truffles and pumpkin spice to olives, kombucha and bacon. Wait, there are people who don’t like bacon?!
Bored Panda reached out to the author of this thread, YarnSpectre. She was kind enough to chat with us and tell us more about what inspired the post on r/AskReddit.
Aussie here. Oreos….meh, there’s plenty of way better biscuits around
People like how fondant looks, I refuse to believe a single soul actually wants to eat it
Energy drinks like Red Bull or Monster
Foie gras. F*****g gross. Texture is rotten, flavor is no better, plus the animal suffers for it?? No thank you.
Raw oysters
Hot Cheetos or takis. Anything with the artificially colored spicy powder
Pumpkin spice. It’s fine, but absolutely not anything to make a fuss about
Those dry a*s Walmart sugar cookies
Kombucha
Truffles… WTF?…. Tastes like leaf mold mixed with aged compost and everybody’s like oooooohhh… it’s expensive so I love it…….nobody needs truffle oil on their French fries damn it
Wings. Lotta work and mess for nibbles of wet meat
Boba , S**t is overrated asf
Caviar
Kale. I never understood what people saw in it.
Nutella. It’s just ok.
Red velvet cake. I’ve had ones that were supposed to be excellent but it’s just red cake.
Turkey. As a non-American living in the US, it’s a f*****g miserable bird. Everyone is like Yeah but if you brine for 37.5 hours in this mixture, dry rub it for 22.7 hours, it tastes so good! Spend that amount of time and effort and any kind of meat is going to taste better than the turkey. Not to mention that people are prepared to destroy their major asset trying to cook it. Lastly, there is no turkey based fast food chain in the US. Y’all claim to love it so much but the market knows the truth.
Matcha! It tastes funny!
Licorice!! Tried it for the first time about 2 years ago. Gulped it down in front of people, all the while fighting the urge to spit it out. Yucckkk
Every time McRib comes back, I’m SUPER excited for it. I bite into one and then…the spongey texture hits me and makes me remember why I don’t need to buy it ever again.
Then, somehow, McRib season rolls around again 2 years later — and there I am in line…
Can it be a beverage? Cause I kind of hate IPAs but everyone else seems to love them – and I like beer, just not IPAs.
Chick-fil-A. I had a sandwich. Is was… okay, but that’s about it.
Most red velvet cakes are just sh**ty vanilla cake with red food coloring. Get one (or make one) the correct way with non-Dutch-processed cocoa powder, buttermilk, and vinegar. It’s an incredibly smooth, very different type of chocolate cake.
I mean, people go crazy in both directions, but cilantro. There’s the whole “does it taste like soap or not” thing, but it’s usually presented as “people either think it tastes like soap or they find it amazing”. I am neither. It doesn’t taste like soap to me, but I also don’t love it. Meh.
Riced cauliflower
Green bean casserole. (I’m an American)
Sweet pickles/relish
Mint flavored drinks or candy. I like some mint gum or a peppermint but it’s disgusting in actual food
What about lobster? I can dig it with drawn butter and I ain’t mad at it. But if I’m gonna pay $29.99 for a lobster. I’d rather eat shrimp.
Ranch Dressing.
Nutritional yeast.
It does NOT taste like cheese. It smells like what I imagine an early to mid severity case of trench foot would.
anchovies
Macarons. I never cared for them either. I had one yesterday at a potluck, homemade ones. They were seriously something else, with some sort of butter cream and jelly inside. Never had anything quite like it. Now I wish I had grabbed a few to take home. Still won’t eat store bought ones though.
Olives.
Poutine. Cheese curds are a big nope from me. Especially on soggy fries. I’ve had someone tell me “but they squeak on your teeth!” as if that would somehow change my stance lol
