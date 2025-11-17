Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

Doesn’t matter if you’re from the USA or Australia or Zambia or Germany or Thailand, just show us a dish from your country!
#1 Lithuania: Šaltibarščiai Or Pink Soup
This cold and tasty beetroot soup is a traditional dish from Lithuania. It’s made by mixing pickled or boiled beetroots with kefir or buttermilk. Then, grated cucumbers and hard-boiled eggs are added. The soup is usually seasoned with dill.
People in Lithuania usually make this soup during the summer. It’s most delicious when served with potatoes.
#2 If You Haven’t Tried Palak Paneer Before Then You’re Missing Out On The Fun
#3 Belgium “La Mitraillette” (The Machine Gun)
#4 Snowy Mooncake, Chinese
#5 Fried Tempeh – From Indonesia
#6 Australia – Pavolva
#7 Welsh Cakes. Cooked On My Great Grandmother’s Cast Iron Welsh Bakestone. Biggest Plate I Could Find, I Usually Make 50-70 A Time, Twice The Size Of The Shop Ones And Taste A Lot Better. They Disappear Fast
#8 Poutine, It’s Cheese Curds, French Fries And Gravy. Mmm Poutine. Quebec Canada
#9 Sticky Toffee Pudding (Especially With Toffee Sauce Made Of Almonds!)
#10 Netherlands- Raw Herring With Raw Onion
#11 Hungarian Chicken Parikash With Homemade Dumplings
#12 拌面 (Fuzhou Peanut Sauce Noodles)
#13 Sugar Painting, A Chinese Dessert
#14 Denmark. Roasted Pork With Potatoes And A White Souce With Parsley
#15 Well, I Have Some Distant Cousins Who Are Half Equadorians Half Chinese. This Is What My Cousins Reccomend Espumillas, Which Is Ecuadorian Meringue Cream
#16 Chinese Bao With Pork Filling =p
#17 I Was Adopted At Birth Into A Mexican Family, But Genetically I’m Irish. Our Traditional Cultural Dish Is The Potato, Obviously
#18 Tang Yuan A Chinese Dessert
#19 İskender, Turkey. Sliced Doner Meat Topped W/ Tomato Sauce Over Pieces Of Pita Served W/ Yogurt
#20 Sate (Satay) From Indonesia
#21 Lohikeitto. Or Salmon Soup With Rye Bread. Finland
#22 I Don’t Know If Traditional But My Mom Is Spanish And Makes Spanish Food A Lot So: Tortilla Española (Not My Picture Btw)
#23 USA: Sloppy Joes! Xd Might Seem Like A Facepalm But That Country Sure Gets Some Things Right, And This Is Unlike Any Other, And Only Found Good In The States! (These Ones Are Homemade!)
#24 Iran’s Luxury “Gheyme Nesar”
#25 Irananian Famous “Ghorme Sabzi”
#26 Shiro Tsebhi/Wat From Eritrea And Ethiopia
Image source: source
#27 Suspiros, Meringues, From Ecuador. They Taste So Good
#28 China: Youtiao Or Chinese Fried Dough
#29 Egg Tart, I Always Eat Them In Chinese Resturants
#30 Gado-Gado From Indonesia
#31 Austria! Zillertaler Krapfen. A Pocket Full With Potatoes An Cheese, And A Glass Of Milk With It. Hits The Spot
Image source: source
#32 Paya, Either People Love It Too Much Or Completely Hate It. A Sticky, Spicy Stew Whose Star Ingredient Is Goat Feet Boiled For Hours On End
#33 Chicken Kosha With Paratha
Image source: facebook.com
#34 Rawon – Beef Soup From Indonesia
#35 Rendang From Indonesia
#36 Oreilles De Criss From Québec, Canada
#37 Iran: Delicious “Ghorme Sabzi”
