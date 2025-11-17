Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

by

Doesn’t matter if you’re from the USA or Australia or Zambia or Germany or Thailand, just show us a dish from your country!

#1 Lithuania: Šaltibarščiai Or Pink Soup

This cold and tasty beetroot soup is a traditional dish from Lithuania. It’s made by mixing pickled or boiled beetroots with kefir or buttermilk. Then, grated cucumbers and hard-boiled eggs are added. The soup is usually seasoned with dill.

 

People in Lithuania usually make this soup during the summer. It’s most delicious when served with potatoes.

 

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#2 If You Haven’t Tried Palak Paneer Before Then You’re Missing Out On The Fun

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#3 Belgium “La Mitraillette” (The Machine Gun)

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#4 Snowy Mooncake, Chinese

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#5 Fried Tempeh – From Indonesia

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#6 Australia – Pavolva

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#7 Welsh Cakes. Cooked On My Great Grandmother’s Cast Iron Welsh Bakestone. Biggest Plate I Could Find, I Usually Make 50-70 A Time, Twice The Size Of The Shop Ones And Taste A Lot Better. They Disappear Fast

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#8 Poutine, It’s Cheese Curds, French Fries And Gravy. Mmm Poutine. Quebec Canada

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#9 Sticky Toffee Pudding (Especially With Toffee Sauce Made Of Almonds!)

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#10 Netherlands- Raw Herring With Raw Onion

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#11 Hungarian Chicken Parikash With Homemade Dumplings

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#12 拌面 (Fuzhou Peanut Sauce Noodles)

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#13 Sugar Painting, A Chinese Dessert

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#14 Denmark. Roasted Pork With Potatoes And A White Souce With Parsley

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#15 Well, I Have Some Distant Cousins Who Are Half Equadorians Half Chinese. This Is What My Cousins Reccomend Espumillas, Which Is Ecuadorian Meringue Cream

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#16 Chinese Bao With Pork Filling =p

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#17 I Was Adopted At Birth Into A Mexican Family, But Genetically I’m Irish. Our Traditional Cultural Dish Is The Potato, Obviously

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#18 Tang Yuan A Chinese Dessert

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#19 İskender, Turkey. Sliced Doner Meat Topped W/ Tomato Sauce Over Pieces Of Pita Served W/ Yogurt

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#20 Sate (Satay) From Indonesia

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#21 Lohikeitto. Or Salmon Soup With Rye Bread. Finland

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#22 I Don’t Know If Traditional But My Mom Is Spanish And Makes Spanish Food A Lot So: Tortilla Española (Not My Picture Btw)

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#23 USA: Sloppy Joes! Xd Might Seem Like A Facepalm But That Country Sure Gets Some Things Right, And This Is Unlike Any Other, And Only Found Good In The States! (These Ones Are Homemade!)

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#24 Iran’s Luxury “Gheyme Nesar”

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#25 Irananian Famous “Ghorme Sabzi”

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#26 Shiro Tsebhi/Wat From Eritrea And Ethiopia

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

Image source: source

#27 Suspiros, Meringues, From Ecuador. They Taste So Good

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#28 China: Youtiao Or Chinese Fried Dough

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#29 Egg Tart, I Always Eat Them In Chinese Resturants

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#30 Gado-Gado From Indonesia

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#31 Austria! Zillertaler Krapfen. A Pocket Full With Potatoes An Cheese, And A Glass Of Milk With It. Hits The Spot

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

Image source: source

#32 Paya, Either People Love It Too Much Or Completely Hate It. A Sticky, Spicy Stew Whose Star Ingredient Is Goat Feet Boiled For Hours On End

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#33 Chicken Kosha With Paratha

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

Image source: facebook.com

#34 Rawon – Beef Soup From Indonesia

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#35 Rendang From Indonesia

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#36 Oreilles De Criss From Québec, Canada

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

#37 Iran: Delicious “Ghorme Sabzi”

Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times People Expressed Their Opinion On Science By Creating These Hilarious Memes (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Search For Someone To Love, So Each Of My Characters In These Personal Illustrations Is Searching Too
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Bought An Old Wooden Camera And Started Taking Pictures With It
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
10 Years Travelling Across Poland To Catch The Most Beautiful Places
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The 10 Best True Crime Documentaries on Netflix
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2021
125 Funny Phrases To Stun Even The Most Expressful Friend
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.