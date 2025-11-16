30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

by

Some might argue that when you love someone or when someone is significant to you, there are situations where little white lies are necessary – and although telling them might have some positives if your intention is to get through the day and stay in that happy bubble, is this truly the case for parenthood? 

Perhaps you’re saying that the tooth fairy won’t come if they don’t head to bed soon just because you don’t want them to get cranky, or maybe you tell them that the park is closed when you want to go home and unwind, or you use the “we’re out of sweets” trick because they’ve had too many. Sometimes, you want to skip the “why?” game, and it’s understandable. 

However, what’s amusing is that plenty of people recall the same white lies their parents told them when they were little, and today, Bored Panda has gathered a couple of the best ones! 

#1

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: ArmandDoma

#2

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: leonardcowalski

#3

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: TheWeirdWorld

#4

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: ashleyav__

#5

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: 80sjams

#6

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: kingtorc

#7

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: gIitering

#8

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: Scott_Bethany

#9

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: DrAmirKhanGP

#10

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: MissLeslieG

#11

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: Sciferthebox

#12

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: tinnkky

#13

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: SusanCalman

#14

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: Amyluvzcoffee

#15

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: Gregggyboy

#16

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: methsyndicate69

#17

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: riibrego

#18

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: svgjean_

#19

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: mattcoyney

#20

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: kittyhouseknife

#21

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: HitRewindPod

#22

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: rgennaro222

#23

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: sunshineskies7

#24

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: itsmichellehann

#25

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: AuthorErinChase

#26

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: theartfulpear

#27

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: TylerIAm

#28

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: KamexVGM

#29

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: singletontales

#30

30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Image source: ryanhopely

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Black Panther 3 AI Trailer Featuring Will Smith Sparks Fan Frenzy
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Comedian Bernie Mac
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2023
Restaurant Makes Genius Menu To Deal With Difficult Kids
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
DVD Review – Taggart: Set 3
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2010
Cat Psychologist Busts 13 Myths About Cats And All Cat Owners Should Know Why These Myths Are Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Man Without Social Media Uncovers GF’s Lies About Her Fitness Lifestyle Online, Dumps Her
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.