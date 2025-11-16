30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said

Some might argue that when you love someone or when someone is significant to you, there are situations where little white lies are necessary – and although telling them might have some positives if your intention is to get through the day and stay in that happy bubble, is this truly the case for parenthood?
Perhaps you’re saying that the tooth fairy won’t come if they don’t head to bed soon just because you don’t want them to get cranky, or maybe you tell them that the park is closed when you want to go home and unwind, or you use the “we’re out of sweets” trick because they’ve had too many. Sometimes, you want to skip the “why?” game, and it’s understandable.
However, what’s amusing is that plenty of people recall the same white lies their parents told them when they were little, and today, Bored Panda has gathered a couple of the best ones!
#1
Image source: ArmandDoma
#2
Image source: leonardcowalski
#3
Image source: TheWeirdWorld
#4
Image source: ashleyav__
#5
Image source: 80sjams
#6
Image source: kingtorc
#7
Image source: gIitering
#8
Image source: Scott_Bethany
#9
Image source: DrAmirKhanGP
#10
Image source: MissLeslieG
#11
Image source: Sciferthebox
#12
Image source: tinnkky
#13
Image source: SusanCalman
#14
Image source: Amyluvzcoffee
#15
Image source: Gregggyboy
#16
Image source: methsyndicate69
#17
Image source: riibrego
#18
Image source: svgjean_
#19
Image source: mattcoyney
#20
Image source: kittyhouseknife
#21
Image source: HitRewindPod
#22
Image source: rgennaro222
#23
Image source: sunshineskies7
#24
Image source: itsmichellehann
#25
Image source: AuthorErinChase
#26
Image source: theartfulpear
#27
Image source: TylerIAm
#28
Image source: KamexVGM
#29
Image source: singletontales
#30
Image source: ryanhopely
Follow Us