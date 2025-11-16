Enhance Your Spooky Season With These Halloween Gifts

Can you feel it in the air? Yes, autumn is finally and fully here. Which means, in no time, the Spooky Night will knock on your door. You want to be fully prepared in advance, so it’s a good time to start stocking up on decorations and Halloween gift baskets.
Of course, giving gifts for Halloween is not an absolute must. But if you want to go the extra mile for some near and dear people in your life, there are some things you can give them besides the usual Halloween sweets everyone gets, whether they go trick or treating or just attend a Halloween party.
Again, a Halloween gift doesn’t have to be something big or expensive. Halloween treat boxes with themed souvenirs and snacks are a safe bet if you don’t know what exactly the person might like. I mean, who doesn’t like pumpkin-shaped cookie cutters or Halloween cupcake toppers? And if you were wondering whether it is appropriate to give toys for Halloween, if they are holiday-themed and can be used for decoration or costumes, it’s safe to assume your recipient will appreciate them.
If you are looking for gifts to put in your spooky basket, make sure you check out our suggestions below. They will be a fun addition to the holiday spirit and make your friends and family fondly remember this year’s Halloween.
#1 Skull Ice Mold Tray
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Baby Pumpkins
Image source: etsy.com
#3 Forest Tabletop Lamp
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Gothic Skeleton Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#5 Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Spine Candle
Image source: etsy.com
#7 Bats Wall Tealight Holder
Image source: etsy.com
#8 Cute Ghost Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#9 Black Skull Bath Bomb
Image source: etsy.com
#10 Witch Finger Cookies
Image source: etsy.com
#11 Claw Bookmark
Image source: etsy.com
#12 Color Changing Zombie Horror Mug
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Zombie Lunch Bag
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Plant Climber
Image source: etsy.com
#15 Moon Phase Necklace
Image source: store.mymodernmet.com
#16 Jaws Bath Bomb
Image source: etsy.com
#17 Skull Glasses Holder
Image source: etsy.com
#18 The All Seeing Lemon
Image source: etsy.com
#19 Reaper Statue
Image source: etsy.com
#20 Creepy Hands Wall Candles
Image source: etsy.com
#21 Openable Casket Ring
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Silver Skeleton Hand Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#23 Skull Mouth Planter
Image source: etsy.com
#24 Zombie Hand Bookmark
Image source: etsy.com
#25 Hand Of Glory
Image source: etsy.com
#26 Coffin Shelf
Image source: etsy.com
#27 Spooky Bat Wine Opener
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Halloween Cookie Cutter Set
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Kisa Cat Skeleton Candle
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Skull Shot Glasses
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Anatomy Dishes
Image source: etsy.com
#32 Crystal Skull Glass
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Ghost Salt & Pepper Set
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Witch’s Demon Hand Wall Hanging Statues
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Tiny Ghost In A Bottle Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#36 Goth Horror Self Care Package
Image source: etsy.com
#37 Wild Witchcraft Book
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Skeleton Hand Wine Glass
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Bat Plushie
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Ghost Neon Sign
Image source: amaozn.com
#41 Halloween-Themed Planter
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Horror Bookmarks
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Glow In The Dark Blanket
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Eyeball Floating Candles
Image source: etsy.com
#46 Twilight Bat Wreath
Image source: oliveandcocoa.com
#47 LEGO Haunted House Building Kit
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Skull Head Mountain Candle
Image source: etsy.com
#49 Witch’s Cauldron Bath Bomb
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Cute Ghost Candles
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Stack The Bones Game
Image source: amazon.com
#52 Witches Broom Pens
Image source: amazon.com
#53 Skull Wine Opener
Image source: amazon.com
#54 Halloween Apothecary Wine Labels
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Spider Earrings
Image source: amazon.com
#56 Book Of Shadows Journal
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Bat Candle
Image source: amazon.com
#58 Horror Movie Garden Gnomes
Image source: amazon.com
#59 Trick-Or-Treat Retriever
Image source: oliveandcocoa.com
#60 Cat Tarot Card Deck
Image source: amazon.com
#61 Emma Bridgewater Halloween Mug
Image source: amazon.com
#62 Halloween Coffin And Zombie Hand Donut Stand
Image source: notonthehighstreet.com
#63 Insect Lollipops
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Witch Hand Mug
Image source: etsy.com
#65 Black Spider Air Plant Holder
Image source: etsy.com
#66 The Noble Collection Harry Potter Wand
Image source: amazon.com
#67 The Shining Puzzle
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Skeleton Candle
Image source: amazon.com
#69 Cute Mysterious Cat Cup
Image source: etsy.com
#70 Silicone Chocolate Molds
Image source: amazon.com
#71 Halloween Pin Badges
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Witch Hands Bowl Stand
Image source: amazon.com
#73 The Nightmare Before Christmas Music Box
Image source: amazon.com
#74 The Spell Book For New Witches
Image source: amazon.com
#75 Pick Your Poison Card Game
Image source: amazon.com
#76 Pumpkin Throw Pillow
Image source: amazon.com
#77 Vahdam Halloween Tea Set
Image source: amazon.com
#78 Glass Ghost Wine Stopper
Image source: amazon.com
#79 Velvet Halloween Pumpkins
Image source: notonthehighstreet.com
#80 Halloween Bracelet
Image source: amazon.com
#81 Halloween Slippers
Image source: etsy.com
#82 Skull Throw Blanket
Image source: etsy.com
#83 Halloween Cupcake Toppers
Image source: amazon.com
#84 Magic Potion Spoon
Image source: amazon.com
#85 Cuddly Ghost Pillow
Image source: amazon.com
#86 Pumpkin Pie Earrings
Image source: amazon.com
#87 Witch’s Brew Candle
Image source: amazon.com
#88 Fright Night Ghost And Tassel Garland
Image source: etsy.com
#89 Witchy Woman Spa Gift Box
Image source: etsy.com
#90 Halloween Embroidery Kit
Image source: amazon.com
#91 Halloween Doormat
Image source: amazon.com
#92 Skeleton Arm Salad Servers Set
Image source: amazon.com
#93 Pumpkin Rolling Pin
Image source: amazon.com
#94 Halloween Candle Box
Image source: amazon.com
#95 Coffin Letter Board
Image source: amazon.com
#96 Kawaii Candy Corn Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#97 Black Wings Bird Scarf
Image source: store.mymodernmet.com
#98 LED Candles
Image source: amaozn.com
#99 Scary Movie Candles
Image source: etsy.com
#100 Earrings Set
Image source: amazon.com
#101 “Stranger Things” Soy Candle
Image source: etsy.com
#102 Friends Horror Movie Tote Bag
Image source: etsy.com
#103 Dead Barista Skeleton Mermaid Coffee Mug
Image source: amazon.com
#104 Spooky Wooden Spoons
Image source: amazon.com
#105 Halloween Charades
Image source: amazon.com
#106 Hocus Pocus Coffee
Image source: amazon.com
#107 Ceramic Halloween Tree
Image source: amazon.com
#108 Spirit Of Equinox Cauldron Soup Bowl
Image source: amazon.com
#109 Basic Witch Halloween Cocktail And Candle Making Kit
Image source: cocktailsbycandlelight.co.uk
#110 Halloween Kitchen Accessories Set
Image source: amazon.com
#111 Vent Clip Car Accessory
Image source: etsy.com
#112 Michael Myers Decal For Car
Image source: etsy.com
#113 Funny Halloween Socks
Image source: amazon.com
#114 Cauldron Mug
Image source: amazon.com
#115 Halloween Crew Socks
Image source: amazon.com
#116 Ouija Board Rolling Tray
Image source: etsy.com
#117 Halloween Wish Bracelet
Image source: amazon.com
#118 Halloween Tea Light
Image source: etsy.com
#119 The Spirit Summoner: Cocktail Conjurer
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#120 Car Air Freshener
Image source: etsy.com
#121 3D Changing Faces, Moving Portraits
Image source: amazon.com
#122 Pumpkin Ring Dish
Image source: etsy.com
#123 Pumpkin Halloween Soap
Image source: amazon.com
#124 Halloween Knit Dog Sweater
Image source: amazon.com
