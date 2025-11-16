This Artist Made 3D Renders Of Famous Pop Culture Characters That Are ‘Covered’ In Gold, And Here Are His Best 21 Works

Meet Mohamed Halawany, who is an Egyptian art director, producer & co-founder of “7pictures.” Mohamed decided to reimagine some of the most famous pop culture characters, who marked the childhood of many people, in these hyperrealistic gold “covered” illustrations. He named the project “Gold Portraits.”
Using tools such as Cinema4d and Octane render, the artist’s work shows characters such as Mel Medarda from Arcane, Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, Bugs Bunny, and many more other characters in a completely different and totally unique light.
More info: behance.net | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
#1 Darth Vader
Image source: halawany.m
#2 Mel Medarda From Arcane
Image source: halawany.m
#3 Scooby-Doo
Image source: halawany.m
#4 Iron Man
Image source: halawany.m
#5 Tinker Bell
Image source: halawany.m
#6 Batman
Image source: halawany.m
#7 Bugs Bunny
Image source: halawany.m
#8 Winnie-The-Pooh
Image source: halawany.m
#9 Elsa From Frozen
Image source: halawany.m
#10 Hellboy
Image source: halawany.m
#11 Betty Boop
Image source: halawany.m
#12 Captain America
Image source: halawany.m
#13 Ariel From The Little Mermaid
Image source: halawany.m
#14 Goofy
Image source: halawany.m
#15 Donald Duck
Image source: halawany.m
#16 Vegeta From Dragon Ball Z
Image source: halawany.m
#17 Mickey Mouse
Image source: halawany.m
#18 Superman
Image source: halawany.m
#19 Joker From The Dark Knight (2008)
Image source: halawany.m
#20 Homer Simpson
#21 Buzz Lightyear
Image source: halawany.m
