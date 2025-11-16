This Artist Made 3D Renders Of Famous Pop Culture Characters That Are ‘Covered’ In Gold, And Here Are His Best 21 Works

Meet Mohamed Halawany, who is an Egyptian art director, producer & co-founder of “7pictures.” Mohamed decided to reimagine some of the most famous pop culture characters, who marked the childhood of many people, in these hyperrealistic gold “covered” illustrations. He named the project “Gold Portraits.”

Using tools such as Cinema4d and Octane render, the artist’s work shows characters such as Mel Medarda from Arcane, Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, Bugs Bunny, and many more other characters in a completely different and totally unique light.

More info: behance.net

#1 Darth Vader

Image source: halawany.m

#2 Mel Medarda From Arcane

Image source: halawany.m

#3 Scooby-Doo

Image source: halawany.m

#4 Iron Man

Image source: halawany.m

#5 Tinker Bell

Image source: halawany.m

#6 Batman

Image source: halawany.m

#7 Bugs Bunny

Image source: halawany.m

#8 Winnie-The-Pooh

Image source: halawany.m

#9 Elsa From Frozen

Image source: halawany.m

#10 Hellboy

Image source: halawany.m

#11 Betty Boop

Image source: halawany.m

#12 Captain America

Image source: halawany.m

#13 Ariel From The Little Mermaid

Image source: halawany.m

#14 Goofy

Image source: halawany.m

#15 Donald Duck

Image source: halawany.m

#16 Vegeta From Dragon Ball Z

Image source: halawany.m

#17 Mickey Mouse

Image source: halawany.m

#18 Superman

Image source: halawany.m

#19 Joker From The Dark Knight (2008)

Image source: halawany.m

#20 Homer Simpson

#21 Buzz Lightyear

Image source: halawany.m

