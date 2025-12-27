Mom’s Chilling Google Searches Revealed As She’s Charged With 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Slaying

On Tuesday (December 23), Andrea Loving, a resident of Washoe County, Nevada, was charged with her 5-year-old daughter’s homicide after investigators uncovered her Google search history. According to court records, Loving searched her daughter’s symptoms online as the child’s condition worsened.
Loving was arrested in July, after her daughter, Izabella, was found unresponsive at their residence in Cold Springs. She was initially booked for alleged child neglect with substantial bodily harm, but a homicide charge was added after further investigation.
Andrea Loving’s Google search history before her daughter’s passing revealed
Image credits: KTVN 2 News Nevada
On April 3, deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Loving family’s home on the 17000 block of Crystal Canyon Boulevard after Izabella was reported unresponsive.
Image credits: News 4 Reno
She had no pulse, was cold to the touch, and had reportedly been sick the night before. First responders observed extensive injuries, including oral trauma, apparent bruising on her face, pelvis, hips, and the insides of her biceps.
Court documents from July provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding Izabella’s passing. According to records, Loving denied causing physical harm to her daughter.
Image credits: News 4 Reno
She admitted that Izabella had been sick with severe injuries leading up to her demise, prompting her to search her child’s symptoms online. Her search history reportedly included terms such as “signs my child is dying”, “dark blood on boil when pooping”, “boil on leg”, “how long can you go without food”, “kidneys failing”, and “my five-year-old is peeing blood”.
Court documents detailed how Izabella was allegedly mistreated by her parents
Image credits: KTVN 2 News Nevada
During a police interview, Loving accused her husband, Nicholas Loving, of physically harming Izabella, alleging that he had kicked and severely beaten the child.
“I should go to jail for not helping her, and Nick should go to jail for ki**ing her,” Loving said in an affidavit.
Image credits: News 4 Reno
Image credits: News 4 Reno
bathed her before putting her to bed in a 5-by-5-foot box with a lock. He admitted to the police that he “locked his daughter in there on occasion as a punishment,” according to court documents.
Loving alleged that her husband refused to let her call 911 after finding Izabella unresponsive. Instead, Nicholas reportedly wanted “to bury Izabella and flee to Virginia.” She also claimed that Nicholas had instructed her and their other two daughters on giving false statements to the police.
Nicholas Loving was also booked in connection with his daughter’s passing
Image credits: News 4 Reno
In August, Nicholas was formally booked on an additional charge of first-degree homicide. He had previously been charged with felony child ab*se, pleaded not guilty, and is being held without bail.
This month, Loving’s initial child neglect with substantial bodily harm charge was also amended to include first-degree homicide.
“As this case continues to move forward, the facts uncovered only reinforce the seriousness of what occurred and the responsibility we have to pursue justice for Izzy,” District Attorney Chris Hicks told Kolo TV.
Image credits: News 4 Reno
In a separate statement released by the DA’s Office, Hicks voiced concern over rising child mistreatment and neglect cases in the country.
“Right now, there is a child in our community or any number of communities in our nation who is being abused or neglected. I’m pleading with every parent, adult, and our society that we must commit to being active advocates for our children,” he said.
According to the National Children’s Alliance, a social service organization, roughly 1,990 children were reported deceased in 2022 due to child neglect or ab*se. Among the 434,000 reported cases, 76% of children were victimized by a parent or legal guardian.
Image credits: News 4 Reno
A similar incident occurred in Ohio last week, as Daisha Somers, a 27-year-old mother, was formally charged with homicide and other felony charges in relation to her 10-month-old daughter’s demise.
Earlier on December 4, 24-year-old Destiny Faith Chiveral, from Charlestown, Maryland, was also arrested on homicide and other related charges after her five-week-old daughter passed away while she was reportedly drunk.
“Monster.” Netizens reacted to Andrea Loving’s amended charges, demanding justice for Izabella
