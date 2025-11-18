50 Times People’s Experience With Airbnb Was So Bad, They Just Had To Vent Online

The introduction of Airbnb disrupted and changed the hospitality industry in many positive ways. It started offering more authentic, convenient, and cheaper experiences for travelers and allowed homeowners to earn some extra income by renting out their unused space, from budget rooms or apartments to fancy villas. I’d say that’s a win-win for everyone.
However, as with most things in life, there are bound to be some disappointments or things that don’t particularly go to plan. From mushrooms growing in the bathroom door to extortionate cleaning fees and child-sized furniture, scroll down to find some of the strangest Airbnb conditions guests had to endure.
#1 I Feel Really Creeped Out, As I Didn’t Notice It Earlier
Image source: ITimbrell
#2 From A French Airbnb Alternative
Image source: robot_accomplice
#3 This Hidden Camera Disguised As A Clock In My Airbnb
Image source: yumchasupreme
#4 The Bathroom In Our Airbnb Was Rather Small
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Not Even Motel Is This Bad
Image source: TheJerzWay
#6 A Cleaning Fee Just As Much As The Room Cost?
Image source: BrendanLLM
#7 Over The Bathtub In My Airbnb
Image source: reddit.com
#8 I Found A Pair Of Handcuffs Attached To A Leg Of The Bed In My Airbnb In Tijuana
Image source: pchandler45
#9 This Bedroom On Airbnb In A Place Called “Stabbin Cabin”. Sounds About Right
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Airbnb Hosts Are Likely Selling The Audio Of Your Private Life
Image source: Anothercluelesshuman
#11 The Airbnb Has A Window From The Shower To The Living Room
Image source: gorilagato
#12 Found An Interesting Airbnb In Waterloo
Image source: fgyfddg
#13 At My Airbnb There’s A Mushroom Growing Out Of The Bathroom Door
Image source: sipicup
#14 Just Saw This On Airbnb. What £2100 Per Month Gets You In Central London
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Air Quality Tests From My Airbnb Where The Host Claimed Not To Smell Any Mold. Support Refused My Refund
Image source: Dawg_Jacket
#16 Got An Airbnb Just For The Tub
Image source: LOTR_crew
#17 They Said There Was A Sea View At Our Airbnb
Image source: Boinator6000
#18 Airbnb Wasn’t What We Were Expecting
Image source: pokemon-collector
#19 While My Family With Young Kids Were Staying At This Airbnb, An Old Man Walked Into The Backyard And Started Draining The Pool
Image source: Particular-Bike-9275
#20 The “Bathroom” In My Airbnb Will 100% Result In Encounters With The Host
Image source: TheInBredDragon
#21 The Bathroom Door In My Airbnb Is Ineffective
Image source: BrianPhares
#22 Deadbolt, Mice, Leaking Ceiling, Roaches I Caught Everything On Camera. I’ve Messaged The Host But They’re Not Responding And Calling Support Is Worse Than Useless So Here We Are
Image source: SureAsMel, SureAsMel
#23 This Sink In Our Airbnb
Image source: Ofeiven
#24 My Airbnb Estimate – No Wonder Bookings Are Down
Image source: WSNC-JBR
#25 Airbnb Host Tried To Charge Us For Changing Settings On A Thermostat
Image source: ViberNaut
#26 When One Of The Troops Books An Airbnb Specifically For The Pool Table
Image source: BrianAshe1
#27 Disco Toilet In An Airbnb
Image source: coleoptera123
#28 Better Hope You Don’t Stab Yourself In The Shower Of This Airbnb Rental
Image source: BeyonceItAintSo
#29 I Booked An Airbnb A Year In Advance Of The Eclipse In April. The Host Yesterday Canceled Because They Realized They Could Make More Due To The Eclipse
Image source: lqkjsdfb
#30 Airbnb Host Tried To Double The Price
Image source: atlasduck
#31 Airbnb With “Motion Detector” Ring Camera Above A Full Length Mirror. $500 For Tampering With Or Unplugging It. Good Thing I Have Post-It Notes
Image source: briarpatch_
#32 The Host Said That This Airbnb Is “Full Of Traditional And Modern Artwork.” “Tastefully Decorated” And “Quirky Interesting Decor”
Image source: JeromeChandra
#33 When You Rent An Airbnb In The Philippines, You Get Free Protein Every Morning. Glue Trap After 24 Hours
Image source: BtcKingIIII
#34 It Was Supposed To Be A Cozy Flat For A Couple And Now I Have To Stay Here For 3 Weeks Because No Other Option Is Available. All This Stuff Belongs To The Owner
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Airbnb Host Asks This After A $350 Cleaning Fee While Being Asked To Strip All Sheets, Take Out All Trash And Run Dishwasher
Image source: inflexibleracoon
#36 The Airbnb I’m Renting
Image source: julieeeeeeeeeeeee
#37 My Airbnb Host Is Using T-Shirts As Pillowcases, And One Has A Body Odor Smell. I Guess I’ll Be Dreaming Of Sweaty Armpits Tonight
Image source: Catholllic
#38 From An Airbnb I Stayed At
Image source: nuffens
#39 The Airbnb I’m Staying In Says It’s A Laundry Room, So I’ll Be Wearing Dirty Clothes All Week Because I For Sure Won’t Be Going There
Image source: SpaceSlingshot
#40 My Airbnb Assured Me They Have A “Very Safe” Baby Gate
Image source: rakufman
#41 Mushrooms Growing In The Shower Of Our 5-Star-Rated Airbnb
Image source: altum
#42 There’s A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb
Image source: Island_Living_
#43 Dirty Floor At Airbnb “Is Typical And Not An Indicator Of Dirt”
I’m posting to get some reactions to an experience I had at an Airbnb rental. I rented a place for my father and me to stay while he recovered from surgery, and I expected a high level of hygiene accordingly to keep him safe. I ended up spending hours after checking in cleaning (after I took an Uber to get cleaning supplies). The company representative was trying to tell me that it’s normal for the Swiffer wipes to appear “to be removing dirt.” I’m pretty baffled by their response, as I know that floor was filthy. But could there be an element of truth to what they’re saying? Do some types of flooring give off color like that?
Image source: malijaa
#44 On The Wall Of A Friend’s Airbnb Rental
Image source: Quivis
#45 Airbnb Description Said “Views Of The Main Church From The Bedroom Window.” Technically, It Was Not A Lie
Image source: reddit.com
#46 The Place I Found On Airbnb
Image source: LumberjackAndOkay
#47 This Marbled Shower At An Airbnb I Stayed In. I Thought It Was Dirty And Tried To Scrub It Clean Until I Realized It Was “Supposed” To Look Like That
Image source: Finassar
#48 This Bathroom Tile At My Airbnb
Image source: justtheju
#49 Well, The Airbnb Looked Nice Online
Image source: zeeboguy
#50 Looking For An Airbnb In London. Did Someone Really Just Put A Bed In Their Bathroom?
Image source: king_fisher09
Follow Us