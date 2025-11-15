People Are Cracking Up At These 30 Memes About The Ship Stuck In The Suez Canal

If you have been following the news lately, you’ll know that the Suez Canal has a bit of a traffic jam problem. Turns out, there’s a gigantic cargo ship stuck in the canal, blocking the pathway through it for hundreds of not thousands of ships.

This, of course, has been making headlines around the globe. And not just headlines. Memesters, as well as the rest of the internet, got cracking at commenting on the situation through posts and memes.

Bored Panda scoured the internet to collect its best reactions to the stuck cargo ship and the efforts in freeing the ship from its unfortunate predicament. Be sure to upvote and comment on the submissions you enjoyed the most in the list below!

#1

Image source: krfabian

#2

Image source: Tweetin_4_Jesus

#3

Image source: Plan_Prep_Live

#4

Image source: jephjacques

#5

Image source: KarlreMarks

#6

Image source: lutfysd

#7

Image source: chazhutton

#8

Image source: lutfysd

#9

Image source: lutfysd

#10

Image source: dlicj

#11

Image source: AriaCallaghan

#12

Image source: deebashadnia

#13

Image source: salu1292

#14

Image source: jgrebes

#15

Image source: lutfysd

#16

Image source: Plan_Prep_Live

#17

Image source: ZainaErhaim

#18

Image source: my2fish

#19

Image source: JohnBuc08179594

#20

Image source: lutfysd

#21

Image source: lutfysd

#22

Image source: forexflowlive

#23

Image source: tanushrao

#24

Image source: elizabeth_joh

#25

Image source: benbernards

#26

Image source: zanarchy805

#27

Image source: CSMFHT

#28

Image source: zulmatkhana

#29

Image source: leftistthot420

#30

Image source: lutfysd

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
