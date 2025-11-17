Hey Pandas, What’s A Modern Trend You Can Get Onboard With? (Closed)

by

For me it’s lemon water.

#1

I’m thinking of trying one of those carts that moves on its own, without horses, but I’m a little afraid it might be an invention of the Devil.

Especially when I see the people driving them.

#2

I am thinking of trying that internet one day soon. Apparently it can be quite helpful. Anyone know any shops where I can buy one?

#3

I am thinking of trying fire. People seem to be enjoying the light and warmth, and by gar the food they “cook” smells so nice.

#4

I find the idea of “sleeping a healthy amount” very interesting :)

#5

I’ve heard there’s libation flavored with citrus. Does anybody know if its any good?

#6

I am quite fearful of electricity. The same power that fells trees and kills men harnessed into lights? I can hardly believe it to be safe. However, perhaps it is a good thing. My neighbour has electric lights, and he has shown me they are quite safe. So perhaps I will try electric bulbs.

#7

Skinny jeans

#8

Aesthetic organization. I LOVE COLOR CODING!!

#9

Crop-top!!! So frustrating.

#10

To find out why that guy was playing knick knack on my knee

Patrick Penrose
