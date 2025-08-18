Squid Game Season 3 Brutal Deaths That Left Fans Speechless

With the gruesomeness of the Squid Game season 3 deaths, they are unarguably one of television history’s most brutal deaths. The hit South Korean survival series returned with even higher stakes, continuing from the failed escape and resultant death that ended the previous season. Like many series finales, the Squid Game season 3 finale left audiences and critics with mixed feelings, although it was generally critically well-received.
If anything, starting the new season with a numb and emotionally disconnected Seong Gi-hun/Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) foreshadowed what became the show’s most brutal season. While the show’s premise has always centered around death, season 3 took things to a new level with a series of senseless, bloodthirsty killings that left audiences in shock. It didn’t take long to realize that no one was safe, although some deaths felt too drawn out and unnecessary. As we close another chapter to another South Korean masterpiece, here are all Squid Game season 3 deaths that left fans in shock for their sheer brutality.
Cho Hyun-ju/Player 120
Joining the series in season 2, Park Sung-hoon’s Cho Hyun-ju character quickly became a fan favorite. The character is a transgender woman who joins the survival games to raise money for her gender-affirming surgery. Although they had already revealed she was a former special forces soldier, Squid Game season 3 gave audiences further proof of her hand-to-hand combat abilities. After teaming up with Player 149 and Player 222, Hyun-ju becomes the team’s de facto leader, protecting them against members of the Red Team in the deadly Hide-and-Seek game.
What makes Player 120’s death one of the most shocking Squid Game season 3 deaths is how sudden and unexpected it was. Looking to lead Player 149 and Player 222 to the exit room and door, Player 120 is stabbed in the back by none other than Player 333/Lee Myung-gi (Im Si-wan). Player 120’s death was senseless because if Myung-gi hadn’t joined Nam-gyu/Player 124 (Roh Jae-won) in his killing spree, she would have survived the game. Having been invested in her personal life story, Player 120’s death was quick and painful to watch. Hyun-ju remains one of Squid Game’s most selfless heroes, as her death was only possible because she returned to get Player 149, Player 222, and her baby.
Park Yong-sik/Player 007
In all honesty, Player 007 (Yang Dong-geun) overstayed his time on the show. It’s even more surprising how he lasted long enough into season 3. He joins the list of shocking Squid Game season 3 deaths because of the manner of his death. He’s one of two other players who switched teams, believing he’ll be in a better position to hunt other players. While killing is never easy, having stayed and survived for so long in the game, one would have expected a little more urgency and participation from Player 007.
In the end, Player 007 found his courage at the wrong time and with the wrong person. With his sights set on Player 222, his mother, Player 149, made a shocking decision to save the new mother over her son. Player 007 was killed by the guards after being eliminated but was first incapacitated by the backstab wound from his mother. Although the scene felt drawn out and Player 007’s death long overdue, no one would have guessed he would die in the hands of his own mother. Although the stab wound didn’t kill him, Player 007 is ultimately killed after the guards enter the game’s labyrinth.
Jang Geum-ja/Player 149
Jang Geum-ja’s (Kang Ae-shim) death joins the list of Squid Game’s most memorable moments. Consumed by guilt, as anyone would, Player 149 found no reason to continue the games and live alone. Having failed to convince the majority of players to walk away from the games (despite offering her share of the win), she tried to get Seong Gi-hun to look after Player 222 and her baby.
Player 149 died by suicide after using her bedsheet to hang herself. Dying by suicide was the last and most shocking way anyone would have predicted Player 149’s death. Although initially considered one of the weakest players in the games, Player 149 proved age wasn’t a setback, especially when she had the goal of using her win to pay off her son’s lingering debts.
Kim Jun-hee/Player 222
Player 222’s presence and backstory were one of the show’s most tragic stories. Having lost all her money to Myung-gi’s crypto scam, she joins the game to win money to support her unborn child. Thanks to help and support from other contestants, Jun-hee made it to Squid Game season 3. Although she broke her ankle while playing Hide-and-Seek, she became a mother thanks to the courageous efforts of Player 149 and Player 120.
However, her broken ankle ultimately became her downfall. With the Jump Rope game requiring contestants to jump across a bridge, Player 222’s fate was sealed. For most audiences, while her death was inevitable with time almost running out, many believed she’d be killed by a guard, having failed to complete the task. However, Player 222 commits suicide by jumping to her death minutes before the game’s timer countdown. Although less brutal in comparison to other deaths on the show, Player 222’s demise remains a top contender for the most shocking Squid Game season 3 deaths.
Seong Gi-hun/Player 456
For three seasons, Squid Game audiences watched Seong Gi-hun/Player 456 lead the cast as the protagonist. While his quest to find the sponsors and end the games was valid, his obsession with it eventually brought him back into the games. By sheer luck or tactics, Gi-hun made it to the finals. Several times throughout Squid Game season 3, audiences were left guessing whether it was the end of a character’s life.
Having survived the first and second rounds of the Sky Squid Game, no one expected the plot twist with Lee Myung-gi/Player 333. With neither Player 456 and Player 333 activated the button for the final round, Player 333’s death was a waste. Gi-hun has always portrayed himself as selfless and has, on a few occasions, attempted suicide. However, Player 456 death by suicide, by jumping off the platform to save the baby, remains one of the most shocking Squid Game season 3 deaths.
Follow Us