Snowfall Season 5 Episode 5: “The Lliad Part 1″Recap

In Snowfall Season 5, Episode 4, Detective Buckley sent a warning message to Louie, who refused to snitch on other drug dealers in exchange for protection, raiding the projects, which led to some of Leon’s best men getting hurt. Leon vowed to get revenge by going to war with the LAPD and sought war-grade weapons from Avi. Cissy returned from Cuba with a vengeance on her mind when she realized that Teddy was back in the picture. She commissioned a special hitter to take out the former CIA agent. Episodes 1-4 was the calm before the storm, as Snowfall Season 5, Episode 5 takes us on a wild ride as the Saints fight for their survival. Whoever, or shall I say whatever is behind the series of attacks at every critical point of their operation poses the most significant threat the Franklins have ever experienced.
We should have expected “The Iliad Part 1” as Franklin has been more concerned with ever than setting up his family’s future beyond and ensuring their protection even to killing his long-time friend Rob when he determined that Rob’s addiction made him a liability. Franklin and Louie are still at odds, which is disappointing because since at one point, they were thick as thieves. Louie feels unappreciated by Franklin, especially since she and Jerome sacrificed a lot to help him build this empire. Louie is aware that Franklin and Veronique need their money to invest in this major real estate deal; she rejects their offer even though it’s an excellent way to get out of the game for good. Veronique assures Franklin that it would be Cissy if anybody could get them to change their minds.
Cissy met with the agent she hired to kill Teddy, but she quickly realized she was bitten off more than she could chew. The hitman asks that Cissy bug Franklin so that he can find out more about Teddy and how he operates. Buddy refuses to make the same mistakes Alton made. She won’t compromise Franklin’s safety to get revenge on Teddy. In many ways, the Iliad was fate. There was a couple of signs of trouble lurking. One of those signs is Peaches sudden absence. Franklin headed out to make his usual drop-off/pick-up with Teddy and Gustavo. He brings in a new bodyguard, stating that Peaches are sick. Teddy jives Franklin about giving his employees sick days and warns him that it’s often just enough time for them to be sneaky. How ironic because seconds later, a surprise attack cripples them.
A fierce shootout ensues. Teddy gets shot in his chest, hops in his car, and speeds off. Franklin pushes Gustavo in his vehicle, and he rams into the assailants before taking off. The new bodyguard is dead. Franklin’s car dies just as he coaxes into an alley. Gustavo and Franklin are forced to travel on foot with three million dollars in cash and one bullet left in the chamber. On the other side of Los Angeles, Cissy, Louie, Veronique are at lunch. Cissy is trying to seriously convince Louie and Jerome to consider the investment deal for their future. Jerome gets a page from Franklin. Fortunately, Franklin was able to find a phone and touch bases with his uncle. He met him to know what was going on, but a car drove by, shooting before they could finish talking. Jerome could keep their family safe, but an innocent is a bystander killed.
Now Franklin knows that his organization is being targeted at every angle, and someone they know and trust sold them out. Franklin and Gustavo are encountered by a Spanish gang that wants the bag of money they’re walking around it. They eventually decide it’s best to stash the money n come back for it later. Searching for a safe place to hold up, Franklin and Gustavo break into what seems like an abandoned house. Franklin tries to call out using the phone, but it’s not working. While their backs are turned, the old white man who lives in the house shoots Franklin and Gustavo with a tranquilizer. When they come to, they realize that they are locked in a cage next to a cage holding a roaring tiger. Franklin and Gustavo might be safe from the crew that hit their organization for the moment, but now they’re facing a whole new threat.
Across town, a van of gun-toting killers tried to take out Leon and his crew while he was meeting with Avi to purchase weapons. One of Avi’s guys was hit, but Leon also took out one of their guys. Leon, Jerome, and Louie meet up to strategize and figure out what’s going on. No one knew where Franklin was, and they couldn’t find Peaches. Jerome had been quite vocal over the last couple of episodes about his disdain for the shady stripper. Jerome said she was only loyal to the highest bidder, who was definitely true. They set out to find Black Diamond and Dallas, her associates. Teddy’s wounds were severe. He ended up at an old informant’s house, and she charged him a heck of a lot of money to have his arm. When she finds a trunk full of cocaine in Teddy’s car, as she attempts to move the bullet-riddled vehicle into her garage, we sense trouble ahead.