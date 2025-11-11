25 Most Beautiful Photos I Took Of My Birth Country Belgium Before Moving To The United States

Before moving to the United States, I went on a trip around Belgium – my country of birth. I visited nearly all towns and cities that were worth visiting. I went into museums, strolled through parks and biked around the countryside.
My tour of Belgium took me to all the corners of Flanders – the Dutch speaking part of the country, and to all highlights in Wallonia – the French speaking part. From castles and historic guild houses to rivers and canals, I’ve photographed it all.
The twenty-five pictures below are my favorite ones.
Enjoy!
More info: travel-experience-live.com
Cobbled Street in Durbuy
Church of Our Lady, Antwerp
Old Motorbike Against a Beguine’s House, Lier
Belfry in Aalst
Geese Guarding Castle Betho, Tongeren
Cobblestones and a Bicycle, Aalst
Belfry in Lier
Canal in Bruges
Café Alongside a Canal
Cloth Hall in Ypres
View of Diksmuide
Citadel and Church, Dinant
Summer Sunset over a Canal
Gravensteen Castle, Ghent
Guild Houses at the Grand Place in Brussels
Fruit Blossoms in Haspengouw
Graslei in Ghent
Restaurants on Muntstraat, Leuven
City Center of Namur
Trail Along a River
Stone Houses in Durbuy
Town Square in Namur
Tree Chapel in the Countryside
Lion’s Mound, Waterloo
Delicious Belgian Waffle
