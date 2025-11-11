25 Most Beautiful Photos I Took Of My Birth Country Belgium Before Moving To The United States

by

Before moving to the United States, I went on a trip around Belgium – my country of birth. I visited nearly all towns and cities that were worth visiting. I went into museums, strolled through parks and biked around the countryside.

My tour of Belgium took me to all the corners of Flanders – the Dutch speaking part of the country, and to all highlights in Wallonia – the French speaking part. From castles and historic guild houses to rivers and canals, I’ve photographed it all.

The twenty-five pictures below are my favorite ones.

Enjoy!

More info: travel-experience-live.com

Cobbled Street in Durbuy

Church of Our Lady, Antwerp

Old Motorbike Against a Beguine’s House, Lier

Belfry in Aalst

Geese Guarding Castle Betho, Tongeren

Cobblestones and a Bicycle, Aalst

Belfry in Lier

Canal in Bruges

Café Alongside a Canal

Cloth Hall in Ypres

View of Diksmuide

Citadel and Church, Dinant

Summer Sunset over a Canal

Gravensteen Castle, Ghent

Guild Houses at the Grand Place in Brussels

Fruit Blossoms in Haspengouw

Graslei in Ghent

Restaurants on Muntstraat, Leuven

City Center of Namur

Trail Along a River

Stone Houses in Durbuy

Town Square in Namur

Tree Chapel in the Countryside

Lion’s Mound, Waterloo

Delicious Belgian Waffle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
