Daughter Turns 18 And Mom No Longer Gets Child Benefits, Decides To Charge Rent Over $500

Remember when you were a kid and being an adult seemed like the dream? You’d be living your best life, no curfews, doing whatever you wanted. Then, bam, adulthood hits, and suddenly you’re buried under a mountain of bills and responsibilities, daydreaming about nap times and snack breaks. Oh, the irony.
For one 18-year-old, the harsh reality of “adulting” is about to hit her like a ton of bricks. Her mom is asking her to cough up £400 a month in rent while she’s taking a gap year. Let’s just say this daughter isn’t exactly thrilled about this unexpected crash course in adulthood.
More info: Mumsnet
The transition to adulthood often comes with unexpected lessons, and sometimes those lessons come with a price tag
Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One 18-year-old is learning this the hard way, as her mom asks her to pay £400 a month in rent during her gap year
Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Despite contributing to household chores, the daughter argues the rent is too steep, making it hard for her to save enough to move out
Image credits: Colin Watts / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: mangomel
Mom asks if she’s being unreasonable to ask her 18-year-old daughter to pay £400 in rent while she lives at home in her gap year
This mom’s 18-year-old daughter, freshly graduated and in that classic gap year limbo, is trying to figure out life, like most of us, while scoping out a job. But mom’s got other plans. With the child benefits drying up fast, she’s decided it’s high time her daughter “contributed” to the household, by charging her £400 in rent. Unsurprisingly, the daughter is not jumping for joy at the idea.
We can imagine the dramatic sighs and eye-rolls, paired with some classic “but moooom!” whining. But this daughter’s got her defense lined up, too. Apparently, she’s already doing “all” the cooking and cleaning so, in her mind, that should count toward the rent.
On top of that, she’s convinced that with this extra dent in her wallet, she’ll never be able to save up and get out of the house. Mom, on the other hand, is sticking to her guns, saying this is a necessary step in teaching financial responsibility. Bills don’t pay themselves, after all. We’ve already checked.
Now, while this little rent spat might seem like your standard family drama, maybe toss in a slammed door or two, it raises a bigger question: Should parents be charging their adult kids rent? And if so, what’s a fair price before they start googling “cheap cardboard boxes to live in”?
Experts in the world of adulting, aka financial advisors, say charging rent can be a solid strategy to teach young adults some much-needed money management skills. You know, the stuff we all could’ve used back when we thought balancing a checkbook was some sort of circus trick.
But they also stress the importance of setting a reasonable rent. Some experts even suggest researching the cost of renting a room in a shared house, with bills and food included, just to show your kid how good they’ve got it.
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Of course, every family situation is different, so it’s important to have a sit-down chat that doesn’t end in a door slam. Set some ground rules about why the rent is necessary and where the money’s going—hopefully not all toward avocado toast.
Parents should make sure they’re not putting unnecessary pressure on their kids, especially if they’re still trying to get their financial footing or save up for their own place. And that’s exactly the 18-year-old’s concern here.
The daughter’s made it crystal clear: she thinks her mom is being unreasonable for asking her to fork over £400 a month. Her big argument? She’s already pulling her weight around the house, slaving away over the stove, doing dishes, and probably folding the never-ending pile of laundry.
So, should all those chores count as rent? Well, not exactly. Let’s be honest—if we could pay rent with vacuuming hours, we’d all be living in beachfront mansions by now.
But the daughter’s point about saving is legit. Financial experts suggest finding a happy medium by charging a lower rent while encouraging them to save. A portion of that rent money could even go straight into a savings account, so they’re learning both how to contribute and how to stash some cash away. Win-win, right?
What do you think of this story? Is the mom being unreasonable to charge her daughter £400 for rent, or does the daughter need to step up and pay her fair share? Let us know in the comment section.
People who commented on this post say that, while it’s okay to want to teach kids about financial responsibility by charging rent, £400 is too steep for an 18-year-old
Follow Us