My 25 New Comics With A Dash Of Silly Laughter And Unexpected Twists

Hello, Bored Panda! I’m the Boston-based writer and artist behind the webcomic Bummer Party. I always dreamed of being a cartoonist when I was little — now I’m finally doing it!
This year, I challenged myself to draw 100 comics in 100 days. We’re now 25 days in, and I still haven’t gone completely mad. I’ll call that a success!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com | reddit.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us