Smash Mouth: The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence

Smash Mouth is an American rock band formed in 1994. They are an alternative rock band from San Jose, California, United States. Smash Mouth was formed by vocalist Steve Harwell. The band had four members, Harwell who was the lead vocalist, on the drums – Kevin Coleman, on the guitar – Greg Camp, and Paul De Lisle on the bass.
Throughout their career, they released seven studio albums. Over the years, they have had several memorable collaborations partnering with artists such as The Dirty Heads, Sugar Ray, and Bowling for Soup. In 2001, they appeared in the movie Rat Race, where they sang their 1999 hit song All Star towards the end of the movie.
What Is The Origin Of Smash Mouth?
Smash Mouth was formed by Steve Harwell in 1994. However, the band’s history can be traced back to 1990 when Steve Harwell and Kevin Coleman first met. Coleman was Harwell’s manager. Guitarist Greg Camp and bassist Paul De Lisle knew Coleman and he introduced the three musicians together. They began rehearsing together along with Coleman, who played as the drummer. The name Smash Mouth came from Mike Ditka’s term for a no-mercy style of football, smash mouth football. In 1996 they experienced a minor breakout when their song Nervous in the Alley was played by a local radio station while the band was still unsigned. However, in 1997 Interscope Records signed the band, and the group’s debut album, Fush Yu Mang, was released, featuring another member, keyboardist Michael Klooster.
Smash Mouth was dropped from Interscope shortly after the release of their fourth album. The band signed to Universal Records in 2005. On February 14, 2006, drummer Michael Urbano left the band without warning due to creative differences. He was initially replaced by former drummer Mitch Marine, and then by Jason Sutter. One year after joining the band Sutter left in 2007. Over the years band members have come and gone. In 2008, Greg Camp left the band and Leroy Miller replaced the guitarist. Leroy left in 2009 and Camp returned, but in 2011 Camp left once again and this time the band recruited Sean Hurwitz. In 2012, Sean was replaced by Mike Krompass but Hurwitz returned later that year. In 2021, lead vocalist Steve Harwell announced his retirement due to ongoing health issues. On September 4, 2023, Harwell died of liver failure at age 56.
The Band’s Discography
Smash Mouth’s discography consists of seven studio albums, four compilation albums, 19 singles, and 13 music videos. In 1997 their first studio album, Fush Yu Mang, was released. It peaked at number 19 in the US and was certified platinum two times by the RIAA. A single from the album, Walkin’ on the Sun, peaked at number 1 on the US Adult Top 40 and Alternative Songs charts. In 1999, Smash Mouth released their second studio album Astro Lounge, the album featured their massive hit song, All Star which was featured in several film soundtracks, most notably, Shrek in 2001. The album peaked at number 6 in the US and was certified platinum three times by the RIAA.
The band released their third studio album, Smash Mouth in 2001. It peaked at number 48 in the US and to date is their last album to be certified by the RIAA. In 2005 they released, All Star Smash Hits which was a compilation of their greatest hits. This was followed by the band’s fourth studio album, Get the Picture? released in 2003. In December 2005, the band released their fifth studio Christmas album, Gift of Rock. Smash Mouth’s sixth studio album, Summer Girl, was released on September 19, 2006. On September 4, 2012, they released their sixth studio album titled Magic.
Smash Mouth Has Had Some Controversies
Smash Mouth didn’t have many controversies as a band but on the other hand, individually they had quite a few. One in particular involved former lead vocalist, Steve Harwell. In 2015, Harwell made headlines for yelling at an audience in Colorado after the audience threw pieces of bread at him. However, he later apologized for the incident. In August 2020, the band was widely criticized for playing a packed gig in South Dakota during the pandemic, during which Harwell was reported as saying: “Fuck that COVID shit!”. The concert was later described as a super-spreader event.
In 2021, Steve caused a scene at a New York show where his band was performing. While on stage, Harwell appeared drunk and was seen throwing insults at the crowd and he struggled to maintain his composure. In one video he was seen screaming, “I’ll f****** kill your whole family, I swear to God,”. However, later during the concert, he was seen giving a Nazi salute.
What Is Smash Mouth Up To Now?
After Harwell’s retirement in 2021, Smash Mouth replaced the singer with a new lead vocalist, Zach Goode. The band honoured Steve Harwell after his death with a warm Instagram tribute writing, “Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.” The band currently has U.S. shows scheduled throughout September and October. In more recent news the band hit 1 million subscribers on their Youtube channel in September 2023.
Analysis Of Their Music And Its Impact On Pop Culture
Smash Mouth’s early beginnings were influenced by ska punk. Ska punk is a fusion genre that mixes ska music and punk rock music. After the success of their single, “Walking on the Sun”, the band began including more elements of psychedelic pop and other retro styles of the 1960s into their music. They would ultimately come to be known as a pop rock, power pop, and alternative rock band. However, the band still retains some elements of their ska and reggae roots.
There’s no doubt the band has influenced pop culture in their way. From making covers of popular songs for movies to appearing as themselves in movies. In 2001, the group made an appearance in the film Rat Race. Then in 2003, the band performed a cover of the Sherman Brothers song, I Wanna Be Like You for the animated film The Jungle Book 2. In 2013, they also composed two songs for the South Korean animated film Pororo, The Racing Adventure.