Simone Kessell may not have the popularity many television actors enjoy, but she has starred in some of the most-watched TV shows. Kessell is a New Zealand actress, joining the not-so-long list of New Zealand actors in Hollywood. Kessell was born in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 19, 1975.
Popularly known as a television actress, Kessell has worked mostly in television than film. Although she has recently appeared in Netflix’s The Night Agent, Kessell is more popularly known for her performance in previous TV shows. Most notably, Kessell is remembered for playing Rebecca on The Crossing. Here are 7 things you didn’t know about The Crossing‘s Simone Kessell.
1. The TV Shows You Know Simone Kessell From
Although Simone Kessell had appeared in several TV shows as a guest star or recurring cast, her first most popular appearance on television was in an Australian TV drama series Medivac. Kessell played Dr. Stella O’Shaughnessy, with the show airing from 1996 to 1998. In Fox’s short-lived science fiction TV series Terra Nova, Kessell played Lt. Alicia Washington.
Lt. Washington was second-in-command to Stephen Lang’s character, Commander Nathaniel Taylor. The short-lived show only aired 13 episodes from September 26 to December 19, 2011. Although the show was canceled after season 1, Kessell’s performance as Rebecca in The Crossing, had a lasting impression on viewers.
2. How Simone Kessell Got Started In Acting
Simone Kessell’s passion for acting began at a younger age. Although her professional acting career began in 1992, Kessell has been involved in plays and dramas since she was a teenager. As a teen in New Zealand, Kessell worked with local television dramas. At 18, she hosted a local TV show, The Cartoon Company – a kids’ show. With more experience working with television, Kessell worked with some of Australia’s actors after moving to Australia. After achieving success in Australia, Kessell relocated to the United States, settling in Los Angeles.
3. Simone Kessell’s Television Debut
Simone Kessell made her television debut in 1992, playing Hannah Tumai in Homeward Bound. For the next two years, Kessell did not appear in any production. However, Kessell’s comeback in 1994 saw her appear in five TV shows. Kessell was cast as Jana in the fantasy series Hercules and the Amazon Women. The movie had Kevin Sorbo playing the iconic character of Hercules. It was also in 1994 she became the host/presenter of The Cartoon Company.
4. Simone Kessell’s Film Debut
Simone Kessell’s Film debut happened a decade after she began her professional acting career. Kessell played Karen in the 98 minutes New Zealand film Stickmen (2001). In the same year, she also appeared in her first short film, Lotto. By 2003, Kessell had landed a lead role in Phillip Avalon’s film Liquid Bridge. It was an Australian film and helped push Kessell’s status as an actor.
5. Simone Kessell Is Married To A Career Co-Worker
Simone Kessell is married to Australian actor and filmmaker Gregor Jordan. Jordan is an award-winning filmmaker who has received accolades from the Australian film industry. Jordan has also produced works for Hollywood. One such production is the 2001 thriller Unthinkable, which starred Samuel L. Jackson. Kessell and Jordan’s marriage has produced two children, Jack and Beau.
6. Other TV Shows Simone Kessell Was In
Simone Kessell has appeared in several American as well as Australian TV shows in different role capacities. She guest-starred in a single episode of the Australian TV series G.P. in 1996. Kessell played Miss Messini in the fantasy TV series Xena: Warrior Princess (1997), Danielle in The Lost World (2001), and Kaz in White Collar Blue (2003).
Kessell played one of the lead roles as Queen Ahinoam in ABC’s short-lived TV drama Of Kings and Prophets. Of the 9 episodes filmed, only 2 aired before the show was canceled. Kessell played Breha Organa in 2 episodes of Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022). In Netflix’s The Night Agent, Kessell guest-starred as Emma Campbell, the aunt of Rose Larkin, in the series pilot episode “The Call.” Kessell’s character is killed off, but not before giving Larkin a phone number and code word to contact the Night Agent program. Kessell also plays an adult Lottie Matthews on Showtime’s thriller drama Yellowjackets.
7. Other Movies Simone Kessell Was In
Simone Kessell starred in a minor role in one of her husband’s films, The Informers (2008), playing the character of Nina Metro. In 2011, Kessell played another minor role as Oscar’s Teacher in the Australian drama movie Burning Man. Kessell played Kim Swann in Brad Payton’s disaster movie San Andreas (2015). The movie was a box office hit, grossing $474 million on a $110 million budget. The movie starred Dwayne Johnson as its main protagonist. Simone Kessell also starred in 2017 2:22 and 1% movies, with her last appearance as Maria in the New Zealand action drama Muru (2022).
