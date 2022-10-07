Enola Holmes: Who Are the Cast & Characters?

As we countdown to October 28, 2022, for the release of its sequel, Enola Holmes 2, it’s a good idea to refresh our minds on the cast and characters of the 2020 Enola Holmes.
Enola Holmes 2 follows the story of Miss Holmes, who’s no longer just an intrepid teen but a full-fledged detective. According to the movie’s storyline and trailer, Miss Holmes seeks to solve the mystery of a missing girl. But, like any good and humble detective, she reaches out to friends and her elder brother, Sherlock Holmes, for help.
At the time of its release, the 2020 Enola Holmes was a huge success and considered one of the most-watched original Netflix movies. Now, these were the cast that helped to bring life to the first Netflix adaptation of Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes book series.
Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown)
Millie Bobby Brown has had an impressive career in acting before taking up the role of the protagonist and movie’s narrator, Enola Holmes. At the time, she was most popular for playing one of the main characters, Eleven, in Netflix’s Stranger Things.
Millie Bobby Brown makes Enola Holmes’ character believable. She delivers Miss Holmes’s smart, insightful, and extremely observant nature. As the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes, Enola Holmes seeks to find her missing mother and help the young Viscount Tewkesbury.
Miss Holmes’ key perceptiveness and insightful nature intrigue her older brother, Sherlock. Towards the end of the movie, understanding she’s better off with him, Sherlock suggests to his older brother Mycroft of his willingness to become Miss Holmes’ guardian.
Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill)
Henry Cavill is not a new face on TV screens, especially after playing DC’s iconic character hero, Superman. However, he brings the necessary calm and emotionality needed for Nancy Springer’s Sherlock Holmes.
Unlike in the Sherlock Holmes series, Cavill’s character plays a supportive role in Enola Holmes. Sherlock is more than happy to discover that he’s not the only genius in the Holmes family. While many may argue that Henry Cavill’s Sherlock character doesn’t do justice to the Sherlock Holmes we’ve come to know, it’s actually a good adaptation of Nancy Springer’s young adult series.
In the movie, Sherlock Holmes is still the highly respected private detective but comes to learn and know more about his super-intuitive younger sister.
Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge)
The English actor and model have got several movies under his belt before playing the role of Viscount Tewkesbury in this movie. Tewkesbury is introduced in the movie to Enola Holmes on the train, where she finds him hiding in a travel bag.
Miss Holmes soon learns there’s a hired contractor looking to find and kill the young Viscount. Miss Holmes and Tewkesbury’s stories intertwined at some point as young adults ran away from home. After successfully escaping the contractor, they separate in London.
Miss Holmes would later set out to find Tewkesbury when she noticed his life was still in danger. Tewkesbury meets with Miss Holmes in Covent Garden, where he’s selling flowers. With the help of Miss Holmes, Tewkesbury finds who hired the contractor and why it was done. After successfully solving the mystery, Tewkesbury and Miss Holmes part ways again amidst tearful goodbyes.
Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin)
Sam Claflin should not be a strange face if you’ve watched The Hunger Games movie series. Claflin gives life to the character of Mycroft Holmes. Mycroft Holmes is the oldest child of the Holmes family and Enola Holmes’s legal guardian.
As the head of the family, Mycroft is interested in maintaining the status and reputation of the family. While Sherlock is fascinated by Enola’s intelligence, Mycroft finds her too troublesome for a lady. As her guardian, he sends her to the finishing school run by Miss Harrison for proper training.
Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter)
Helena Bonham Carter is a face any movie watcher will recognize. She has been around the block and starred in several high-grossing movies. In this movie, she took on the character of Eudoria Holmes, Enola Holmes’ mother.
Most of the movie’s storyline centered around finding her as she suddenly disappeared on Enola’s sixteenth birthday. As the matriarch of the Holmes family, she brought up Enola to be smart and observant. She’s also credited for teaching Enola Jiu Jitsu and chess.
Enola follows the clues and secret messages Eudoria Holmes leaves behind. At the end of the movie, Enola meets her mother, Eudoria, who explains the mystery behind her disappearance. She assures Enola that she will leave again but not without commending her for her brilliance.
This leaves Enola Holmes more determined to be a detective like her older brother, Sherlock, and sets the stage for the long-awaited Enola Holmes 2.