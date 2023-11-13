House of the Dragon has recently been riding waves as the release window of Season 2 has been announced and it falls around the early summer of 2024. Its production strategically remained unaffected due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes and the scripts were completed long before the WGA strikes had begun. A brief trailer was also shown to the press at the date announcement and that means a wider trailer release for HOTD season 2 is also imminent.
Now why would there be an interest in its theatrical release? Well, that’s a discussion and will require us to touch base on the different ways the cinema has been unfolding after and amidst the strikes. The following five reasons explain why HBO should consider releasing House of the Dragon season 2 in theaters.
1. Lack of Content in Cinemas After the Hollywood Strikes
The ripple effects of the recent Hollywood strikes have significantly disrupted the usual flow of content to cinemas. High-profile projects like Deadpool 3 and fan favorites such as Stranger Things have seen delays. Jeff Nichols‘ much-anticipated biker drama, The Bikeriders, which stars Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer, also had its release schedule impacted, among several other projects. This content gap has left cinemas in a lurch and they’ve lately been scrambling to find alternative draws for audiences.
As a stopgap, they’ve turned to concert films and special event releases, with The Chosen being one major show led by Jonathan Roumie to get a full-fledged theatrical release. This gap, similarly, is also a great window of opportunity for a major player like House of the Dragon to benefit from the epic storytelling of George R. R. Martin, should HBO decide to take a theatrical route.
2. House of the Dragon’s Strong Fanbase Will Enjoy Watching Dragons on the Big Screen
Fans went wild for the last season of House of the Dragon, especially when the show started teasing the Targaryen civil war, famously known as the Dance of the Dragons. This battle is only going to get bigger and more intense in season 2. On the big screen, the dragons would look huge, their battles would feel super intense, and every fiery breath would be more thrilling with cinema-quality sound. For a show that’s all about the spectacle, watching it in a movie theater would make fans feel like they’re right there in the middle of the action.
Remember how almost every household was watching Game of Thrones on Sunday nights? And the show dominated pop culture and social media conversations the next morning? Well, many such fans (which are in large numbers) would happily rush to cinemas to enjoy HoTD on the big screen as well.
3. The Theatrical Release for HOTD Season 2 Can Be a Profitable Event for Studios and Theaters
Releasing House of the Dragon season 2 in theaters isn’t just a treat for fans; it’s smart business for HBO and movie theaters. Theaters will get a surefire hit that’ll draw crowds, and HBO cashes in on ticket sales on top of their streaming. Plus, with fewer blockbusters around due to the Hollywood strikes, HoTD could fill seats like nothing else. It’s a win-win where fans get an epic night out, and the studios and theaters rake in the profits from a fandom that’s eager to experience the Targaryen saga in full cinematic glory.
4. It Could Set a New Trend, Just Like Taylor Swift’s Eras Film Tour Did
Taking a cue from Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour and Beyoncé‘s Renaissance film release announcement that followed, House of the Dragon season 2 can be that name that brought TV shows to cinemas for good. HoTD hitting the big screen could potentially kick off a new trend in entertainment. These music megastars have shown that fans love unique, theatrical presentations of the content they see at concert venues. If HoTD takes the leap, the same could be said for the shows that people once only preferred to binge-watch on their couches.
5. It Will Allow the Franchise to Expand Its Fanbase
A theatrical release for House of the Dragon season 2 could draw in curious moviegoers who haven’t subscribed to HBO or watched the series yet. Big-screen buzz tends to reach far and wide and could attract a diverse crowd looking for a great film experience. Fans of the franchise will likely push their families to watch the show chronologically or would at least tag them along for the evening.
