Home
Television
DeWanda Wise Is Confirmed To Star In Chris Pine’s Poolman

DeWanda Wise Is Confirmed To Star In Chris Pine’s Poolman

Credit Jurassic World Dominion

DeWanda Wise is going from crazed dinosaurs to a chilling mystery directed by Chris Pine.

The actress was one of the bright spots of Jurassic World: Dominion, where she portrayed a fearless air pirate named Kayla Watts. Now, Wise gets to show off more of her acting chops in a different kind of project, a mystery-comedy called Poolman, which Deadline reports as a mix of Big Lebowski and La La Land. Wise’s character is currently unknown. She joins a star-studded cast that includes Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Ariana DeBose, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Below is the official synopsis of the film:

“The film centers around Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane (DeVito, Bening). When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown, he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned-out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles.”

Credit: She’s Gotta Have It

The film is currently in production, though a release date has yet to be confirmed. Poolman will mark the directorial debut of Chris Pine, who’s currently one of the main actors in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. The veteran spoke to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year about how the big project came together, “It was an idea that I had years ago. I was sitting with Patty Jenkins, shooting the shit, and it came up, and we started talking about ‘poolman’… and that made me laugh. I just followed that giggle, and that giggle led to an idea.” The actor is pretty busy these days thanks to his production company, Barry Linen Pictures, which he co-founded with the man he co-wrote Poolman with, Ian Gotler; Given his foray into the world of directing, Pine shared in his interview with Deadline what his inspiration is when it comes to his style

“I think my response is of osmosis for 20 years and just being around it in work every day. Part of work is watching the director work, so I’ve picked up some stuff. But yeah, I’ve talked to Ben Stiller, John Krazinski, David Russell. I talked to Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover. I mean, I’ve talked to a fair amount of people about directing.

Credit: Jurassic World: Dominion

I mean, at the end of the day, you just have to jump into the muck and everybody’s advice is fantastic, but it’s like if people ask me advice as an actor, there is no way. You got to figure out your own way. A lot of this stuff has been really helpful. I’ve also taken notes from Krazinski that I love, who’s a complete f*cking mensch, who spent two and a half, three hours on the phone with me being just like a Ph.D. course in filmmaking. In fact, turns out that Michael B. talked to David the same way. David is wonderful that way with young directors. So yeah, I will take all the advice I can get. I can stand behind two things. One of which is like, I’ve lived with this now for two years of having written it and rewritten it, probably three-plus years of having lived with the idea of it.”

Given the huge names attached to the cast, this could turn out to be one hell of a film. Patty Jenkins is also a part of this project; however, but only as a producer. This will be the fourth collaboration for Jenkins and Pines, following Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, and I Am the Night.

Related Posts

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Throwback to Selena Gomez’s Acting Career 
Movie Review: The Turning
Outer Banks Stranger Things actors
Outer Banks Actors in Stranger Things
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Movie Review: Skyfall
The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power: Interesting Character Build-Up So Far
Miles Teller Explains What Made Whiplash A Really Great Movie
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Whose The Better Pilot, Rey or Luke Skywalker?
Kevin Bacon in Beverly Hills Cop 4? Interesting
Is It a Bad Time to Introduce Omega Red?
Ranking the Top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters
Ranking the Top 10 Demon Slayer Characters
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content