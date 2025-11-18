50 People Who Refused To Lose Their Life To Addiction And Took Back Control (Best Of All Time)

Two thirds of Americans say that their lives have been impacted by addiction, whether they’ve struggled personally or have seen a loved one struggle. There’s no question that addiction can ruin lives. But the good news is that about 75% of those battling addiction will manage to recover, and there can be a beautiful life waiting on the other side.
We’ve taken a trip to The Addict’s Diary Instagram account and compiled their most powerful stories and photos down below. These images show incredible transformations of people who fought tooth and nail to get sober and deserve to be celebrated. This isn’t the first time we’ve featured this page, but today we’ve put their best posts of all time in one place. So enjoy scrolling through these incredible stories, and keep reading to find conversations with Kevin Alter, founder of The Addict’s Diary, and A. Tom Horvath, PhD, ABPP, President of Practical Recovery.
#1 Now He’s In Treatment And On The Road To Recover
She met her childhood friend who went mad after being addicted to drugs. Instead of running away, she bought him breakfast, spoke to him, then decided to have him admitted to the hospital. Now he’s in treatment and on the road to recovery. Now that’s a true friend.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#2 2 Years And 6 Months Sober Off Meth And Pills
For most of my life I struggled with addiction. Today, I am 2 years and 6 months sober off meth and pills. In recovery I got my driver’s license back after 18 years. I am working full time, and next week I start college to become a drug counselor. Recovery is possible
Image source: theaddictsdiary
#3 Three Years Clean
Millions saw me overdose after a photo taken of me by a police officer went viral. None of those people have seemed to have time to reach out and check on me, so here is an update: Today I celebrated three years clean and my son gets to have his mommy back. How about you make THAT go viral!
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#4 8 Months Ago I Overdosed And Almost Lost My Life. The Doctor Said He Didn’t Know How I Survived
I was in the ICU for 10 days and my face was partially paralyzed. I got out of the hospital and immediately started using again. Broken and beaten I eventually sought professional help, and after that I moved into a sober living. Today, I am 84 days sober. My face healed and my life has changed in so many ways. The journey hasn’t been perfect, but it definitely has been worth it. Show this picture to your family and friends. This is the end result of drugs. I am one of the lucky ones.
Image source: theaddictsdiary
#5 8 Months Clean From Heroin
8 miraculous months sober… Longest I’ve ever went… Without being forced. Because I want it this time.
Image source: bilderbackbrooke_
#6 Today, I Am One Year Clean And Sober
Hey everyone my name is Tom and a little over a year ago in a drug induced stupor I cracked my forehead, broke both of my eye sockets, my nose, my cheekbones and two of my teeth. It was then that I decided I finally had enough. Today, I am one year clean and sober. Can I get an amen?
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#7 12 Months Clean Today (27 August)
A prolific thief has turned her life around with the help of a neighbourhood officer after being told she had just 12 months to live.
Caroline Best was a heroin and crack cocaine addict and has spent the last 15 years in and out of prison, due to shoplifting to fund her addiction.
Only 12 months ago, the 36-year-old was told she had just a year to live. Her addiction had caused her heart to start failing and she was told they would be unable to operate on her until she came off the drugs.
PC Stuart Toogood from Erdington neighbourhood police team reached out to Caroline last year to try and turn her life around and ultimately save her life.
With PC Toogood’s help, Caroline attended a rehab facility last August and following an intensive programme, she is now living in a dry house and has been clean ever since – celebrating 12 months clean today (27 August).
More importantly, Caroline was told she no longer needed a heart operation as her faulty valve had mended itself due to her drastically improved lifestyle.
Image source: West Midlands Police
#8 Kimberly “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That” Wilkins Overcame Her Drug Addiction
Image source: corduroying
#9 12 Years Free From Active Addiction
The picture on the left is me at 22 years old, already in my first methadone clinic. While on a cocktail of that, pills, and whiskey, discovered a windshield with my face. 15 years of alcohol and drugs. In the end, I was homeless, a thief, derelict, degrading myself, not bathing or taking care of simple hygiene. I felt hopeless and would pray to God to die in my sleep every night.
To avoid prison, I went to yet another rehab. This time I was so tired I listened. This time I tried the suggestions. I didn’t believe any of it would work for me, but I didn’t want to use anymore. I found a spark of hope, and eventually recovery. This isn’t about willpower, weakness, or bad judgment. This is the disease of addiction.
The picture on the right is me today at 45 years old. I own a home, a car, have a family, friends, a great job, and most importantly – peace. I’m proud of the person I am today, and I never thought I’d say that. I didn’t think I’d live to see 30.
I post this to hopefully give hope to any of my fellow imgurians that struggle with addiction. There IS life on the other side. There IS hope. If a junkie like me can do it, anyone can. I don’t do this alone. Support is imperative, and not using dope no matter what happens
Image source: imgur.com
#10 One Year Meth Clean
I was going to jump off the bridge because I’d had enough of the lifestyle of being high, being homeless, having nowhere to go and being completely unhappy. Now I have real friends. I talk to my family a lot. I’m gaining relationships back. I can show up. I can show up in life. I can be a friend; I can be a brother, a son. I can be an uncle and those are all things that I value and all things I couldn’t do before.
Image source: Minnesotapolis, sobernation
#11 She Has 11 Months Clean Today
Hey guys this is Alicia. She sent me this photo a few minutes ago. She said, “I am proud of this photo. I had no where else to post it or anyone to talk about it with. Sorry for any inconvenience.” I decided to post it because I know all of your care. Let’s show her some love. She has 11 months clean today.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#12 At The Age Of 18, I Started Injecting Heroin And Meth Into My Body
“Two years later, I was diagnosed with HIV because of my drug use.
That caused me to go further down the rabbit hole.
At age 25, on December 12th, I was left in an ally to overdose and die! …. BUT by the grace of God a woman found me and happened to have Narcan.
On December 17th, I decided to get clean.
I’ve now been sober for 17 months and 15 days.
I am living proof that Narcan is not enabling or a waste of money.
I am living proof that we do recover.“
Image source: transformmylifestyle
#13 My Life Is A Direct Reflection Of The Work I’ve Put In To Get And Stay Clean
A little while ago my grandma sent me a message saying, “ If you ever start to forget where you came from, here’s a reminder. I’m so proud of you!” Along with that, she sent me some pictures of me in active addiction. And can I just say … WOW! Passed out in her bathroom, on the toilet, pants down, because I thought if it looked like I was actually using the restroom she wouldn’t suspect I was using drugs when she busted in. And passed out in her driveway because I was no longer was wanted inside anywhere and just needed somewhere I felt safe enough to use and sleep without the fear of cops or being seen. My life is a direct reflection of the work I’ve put in to get and STAY clean and I cant wait to see what this next year brings.
My name is Donae, and I am a RECOVERING drug addict.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#14 4 Years Clean From Meth And Heroin
Today (12/6/16) marks 4 years clean from heroin and meth. I was a terrible iv user and like most, progressively got worse. On the left is me the day I was arrested 12-6-12 and coincidentally the day I finally surrendered to God! With the help of God I am completing my BA and hope to one day be a prison minister. I have a beautiful 18 month old and everyday I thank God that I am not where I once was! Sobriety is possible.
Image source: Dejah Hall, elitedaily
#15 Two Years Sober
My Mugshot From Two Years Ago Following A Massive Pcp/Benzo Overdose And Before Homelessness And A Trip To Prison. I’m Now Two Years Sober, Living A Wonderful Life And Happier Than I Ever Thought I’d Be!
Image source: outforchow
#16 Stop Selling Yourself Short. You Don’t Know What Tomorrow Might Bring So You Might Consider Starting Today
“How about that for motivation? I honestly thought I’d die on a park bench with a needle in my arm or by gunshot to the head. I would’ve never in a million years thought my life would look the way it does today.
Stop selling yourself short. You don’t know what tomorrow might bring so you might consider starting today.”
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#17 613 Days Later I’m Still Clean And Sober
This was me 613 days ago when I entered rehab. Physically, mentally & spiritually broken. I’d lost everything and thought that death was what I deserved.
613 days later I’m still clean and sober and I only look back to learn from the lesson that my addiction taught me.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#18 . It’s Been A Rough Ride But It’s Now Been Six Months Since Then! I’ve Come So Far
From dying in the streets from a heart infection, to sleeping in my car starving for days at a time. To being turned away from the hospital and left to die because they wouldn’t treat me, to abandoned by everyone and everything, I found the strength to get clean, get treatment at a different hospital, get the heart surgery I needed, and from there I stayed clean even though I was still homeless. It’s been a rough ride but it’s now been six months since then! I’ve come so far. Yesterday I finally moved in to a shared house and my own little space and bought myself some nice things for it! I’m so happy. I thought I would be dead by the end of the year last year. But I’m thriving more than ever. It’s cool to be back to living.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#19 This Is What 393 Days Clean Looks Like
This is what 393 days clean looks like. This is a miracle!
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#20 I Have Been Clean Since October 6, 2015. 1,372 Days Of Sobriety. 32,928 Hours. 118,540,800 Seconds Of Struggling And Learning To Cope With Life Without Drugs
I spent years in denial about my addiction. “I can stop any time”, I would always tell myself.
Then one day, I overdosed. Even with a PICC line in my arm from a recent heart infection, caused by shooting up, I continued to use. And that was nearly my last time. My mother found me in my room, on my bed, clinging to life. EMS was able to arrive on scene and reverse the opiods in time to save my life. If my mom wouldn’t have found me, I wouldn’t be here today to tell my story.
Like nearly every addict, I relapsed a few weeks later. Instead of pills and fentanyl patches, I moved to heroin. I loved the rush I felt when shooting it up. It provided me such serenity and a mind-numbing experience. My family and partner at the time found out a few weeks later. I was so embarrassed of my addiction, I fled and hid for 4 days.
Upon returning home, law enforcement was called and I was committed to a local psychiatric facility for 5 days. There, they provided some medications to aide in my withdrawls. Still so, I had numerous days of body aches, cold sweats that would soak my bed sheets, and incessant, projectile vomiting. Upon my discharge, I went through months of grueling therapy, medications, and learning new ways to confront my emotions and fears, instead of numbing them.
I have been clean since October 6, 2015. 1,372 days of sobriety. 32,928 hours. 118,540,800 seconds of struggling and learning to cope with life without drugs.
In January of 2016, I acquired a new job where I am now a manager of a department. I have also taken up a passion for EMS, working as an EMT in a county with numerous heroin ODs since May 2016. I am now nearing the end of a 2 year paramedic program. As it has been since the day I got sober, my goal every day is to continue to find myself and help others in a similar position do the same.
I am, and always will be, an addict. Sobriety isn’t easy. Life isn’t easy. But my God, a life without drugs is surreal.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#21 Sober 20 Years Next Month
This is me in dec 1995. This is me in dec 2017. I overcame addiction, homelessness, and a history of incarceration.
Image source: traceyh415
#22 I’ve Been Clean For 2 Years And 8 Months
It started with pills, mainly percocet when I was 21. I was really sick one day and a friend gave me heroin. I started shooting it at 24. I tried meth for the first time at 25. I was shooting them both in no time. Over the next 3 years I overdosed 8 times. If I wasn’t homeless, I was living at a trap house with no electricity or running water with a 61-year-old man who was on disability and sold meth. In and out of jail constantly for possession, identity theft etc. I used needles I found in the bottom of a shopping cart full of trash. I didn’t care. I was 100 lbs. I hated myself and I truly wanted to die. I went to prison. I did 15 1/2 months on 18. I got clean. I’m 30-years-old now, I’ve been clean for 2 years and 8 months, and I have a 6,5-month-old baby girl, and a great fiance. Finally, as I lay here breastfeeding my beautiful baby I can say I love myself and I enjoy life now without heroin or meth
Image source: theaddictsdiary
#23 Today, I Have 8 Years Clean And I Graduated Last May With 3 Aa Degrees With The Highest Honors
My name is Elizabeth Quiroz and I am a Human Trafficking Victim Advocate/Drug and Alcohol Counselor. I am also a human trafficking survivor, a former Foster youth and a formerly incarcerated student. The picture on the left is a broken woman. The picture on the right is who I am today. Growing up, I endured so much physical abuse that I landed in foster care. I come from a family of gang members, child molesters, drug addicts and alcoholics. I ran away from everything at 15 years old and right into the arms of my trafficker. My trafficker got me hooked on meth and my family supplied him with the drugs. For 12 years I was addicted and sold on the streets of San Francisco. I endured physical abuse and sexual assaults beginning at the age of 4 and rapes from the age of 14 to 26. Throughout the years I went to Valley State Prison and in and out of numerous correctional facilities. At the age of 26, I lost my son and was arrested for the final time. I was numb from all of the horrific abuse. That day brought me back to life though. I did 18 months prison term in the county and completed 2 programs. I decided to change my life around.
Today, I have 8 years clean and I graduated last May with 3 AA degrees with the highest honors. I am currently at Sonoma State University obtaining my bachelor’s and Master’s degree. I will be the first person in my family to obtain a degree! I am breaking generational curses! God, the programs, and the arresting officers gave me a new life. I am also on the Sonoma Counties Human Trafficking Task Force and I have been featured in multiple articles and newspapers. I was granted a full and unconditional Governors Pardon from Governor Jerry Brown on Christmas Eve. My long term goal is to become a probation officer and start non-profit housing for Human trafficking victims here in Sonoma County. If I can turn it around to help others then there is hope for the broken!
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#24 Today, June 3rd 2020 Marks My One Year
Today, June 3rd 2020 marks my one year… that’s 1 year, or 12 months, or 365 days, 8760 in hours, 525,600 in minutes, 31,536,000 in seconds… & I’m still standing.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#25 Today, I Am 21 Months Drug Free!
My name is Emerald. The last year of my heroin and meth addiction had me living in motel rooms and shelters. Both of my sons were taken from me. I was a shell of a human being. Today, I am 21 months drug free! I have custody of both of my boys and I have found peace for the first time in my life. With all the division on Facebook lately, share this to let everyone know that recovery is possible!
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#26 6 Years Opiate Free
I was a hardcore addict for about 5 years up until 2009 when I was arrested for a DUI on what would turn out to be the last night I ever touched an opiate. I found the mugshot on one of those extortion “pay us to remove your mugshot” websites, and placed it next to a picture of myself after 6 years clean. I honestly had no idea at the time that I looked that bad.
Getting through withdrawal was hell… I went cold turkey from everything, including a daily 130mg dose of methadone. The first week, I spent in jail. The rest I spent at my mom’s house curled up in a fetal position. It took about a month to beat it, and I initially stayed awake for 11 days. If you’re currently struggling with recovery, stay in the fight. Believe me, you probably don’t remember how awesome it is to wake up and not worry about finding drugs to not be sick for the day.
Image source: https://www.reddit.com/r/OpiatesRecovery/comments/4ce9kk/opiate_addiction_beforeafter/
#27 I Have 60 Days Clean
I have 60 days clean from IV heroin, crack, meth, Suboxone, and all other substances. On the left was September 12th, on the right is me with my daughter this past Halloween 2019
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#28 Now He Has Over 200 Days Sober And A Brand New Smile
A few months ago, Shaun Weiss was arrested on drug charges. He starred as Goldberg in our childhood favorite film Mighty Ducks. I’m sure you remember this, because his decline went viral. Everyone couldn’t wait to share how far he had spiraled down. Well, now he has over 200 days sober and a brand new smile.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#29 5 Months Clean From Heroin, Cocaine, Ecstasy
I am 25 years old now. It all started back around 18-19 years old. That is when I first tried percocet. Since then I have been in and out of a few rehabs. Every time I went was because I depleted my families resources or wanted to get them off my back. But about 13 months ago, right after Valentine’s day last year is when I took a nose dive. I had upgraded from snorting percocets to snorting raw heroin around the age of 21. It lasted awhile. But as most people know, its innevitable that an addict will eventually move over to needles. It got even worse quick. First off I switched from raw heroin to scramble immediately. It was way cheaper and when it comes to IV use, it gives off a way better rush. This also resulted in become dope sick way quicker than before. I went from 185 to 148 pounds in about 3 months. Now I’m at this place in Baltimore. I’ve been here since I got out of jail and flew back in november. And life is really good. I know 5 months of clean time isn’t a lot… But it’s great for me. I’ve never ever had real time before. So this is awesome.
Image source: MikeyFED
#30 The Last 5 Years I Have Been Sober
Two months into our relationship she found me overdosed on the bathroom floor. When most women would run, she stuck by my side. She held my hand as a ventilator pushed air into my lungs. She held my hand as I clung to life. She loved me before I knew what love was. She loved me before I loved myself. I put her through hell for a year, but she never left. We’ve been together for 6 years now. The first year was terrible, but the last 5 years I have been sober. Yesterday, I held her hand and asked her to be my wife. She said YES!
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#31 Addiction Isn’t A Phase. You’re Either Going To Deal With This, Or This Is Going To Deal With You
I remember it like it was yesterday. It was me and my three friends sitting in a car getting high on heroin. My buddy picked his head up from a nod and said in his raspy voice, “We won’t be doing this forever. One day we’ll grow out of this and have normal lives.” Everyone in the car agreed. At 20 years old we really believed it was a phase. We were actually convicted that it was something we would grow out of. Everyone who was in the car that day is now dead except for me. They weren’t bad kids. They just got caught up in something bad. Something that put their hooks in them. Something that doesn’t let go so easily. Addiction isn’t a phase. You’re either going to deal with this, or this is going to deal with you.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#32 106 Days Clean
Image source: Never Give up. Giving up ice , Drugs
#33 The Picture On The Left Is When I Overdosed From Shooting Fentanyl. I Had A Heart Attack In An Applebee’s Bathroom
I spent six weeks in the hospital after that. Two weeks in a coma, two weeks learning how to walk again, and two weeks in the psych ward because of how s***idal I was. I’m ashamed to admit it, but I still used again after that. One day I just couldn’t take it anymore. I called a friend who I knew was sober and told him I was willing to do ANYTHING. My friend took me through the 12 steps and I changed my life. For anyone out there who is hopeless, look at me. On August 9th I celebrated one year clean
Image source: theaddictsdiary
#34 I Started This Recovery Journey 16 Months Ago
Hi! My name is Brittany and I started this recovery journey 16 months ago. After 27 overdoses, God felt that I was worth keeping around. A life that I never thought I deserved. I’ve been set free by my Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
#35 Five Years Ago Today, I Knew The War Was Over
Five years ago today, I knew the war was over. The drugs had won, and I had lost…. everything.
I surrendered and chose recovery. I found a new way to live. Thank you God for this beautiful life.
We can and we do recover
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#36 7 Months Alcohol And Heroin Free
Image source: Israel_Anthem
#37 5 Years Clean From Heroin
Jeanette was caught stealing to fund her addiction. Despite having 174 previous convictions, Fidler escaped jail after insisting that she had beaten her addiction after completing a drug recovery programme. The mum-of-two completed an eight-week stint in rehab and has now been clean for 5 years.
Image source: Cavendish, Jeanette Fidler
#38 6 Years Clean From Cocaine And Heroin. Photographed Himself During The Years He Was Addicted
When I first really started doing drugs, I felt it was enhancing my life – it just made everything sort of great. But I knew I was an addict when I started having to do it in the morning when I woke up. And that’s when I should’ve known to stop, but I didn’t. When you’re on drugs, you never think you’re going to be able to get back to where you were or anywhere close to living a normal life. And you can – not real easy, but you can. Things are never going to be the same, but it can be fulfilling and it can be enlightening and life-changing. It has been for me. My priorities are different now. Not that I was a bad or selfish person, but I think more of other people and I see humanity in a different way. I’m much more passionate about life.
Image source: Graham MacIndoe, Susan Stellin
#39 The Big One Year
I was one of those addicts that nobody believed would get clean. It’s beyond me that I am sitting here today, laying out at a pool mind you, with a YEAR! A year without a sip, a hit, a pill, a puff, nothing. Absolutely nothing. To be honest, I didn’t think I could do it, the amount of times I’ve been done or scared out of my mind… but I’ve stayed clean knowing nothing will get better if I picked up. Through the support of so many, my program, and my spiritual practice I am here. The photos show a glimpse of the journey. Of the pain, to the joy I get to experience today.
Image source: elle_avated
#40 Drug Court Saved My Life, And Helped Me Get To Where I Am Today
My name is Madison and when I was just 15 years old I started using crack and heroin. By 20 I was on the streets homeless. In my active addiction I went through a lot. I overdosed nineteen times, and escaped situations on the street that I still don’t have words for. Drug court saved my life, and helped me get to where I am today. My family was the first thing to go to my bad habits. Today, they’re back in my life and support me. There’s a lot of people out there who don’t support us. There’s a lot of posts out there knocking us. Let them see this. Let them see my before and after pictures. I’ll stand up for us. We are the forgotten ones. The ones nobody thought would make it. Look at us now. Never count out an addict.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#41 3 Years Of Continuous Sobriety
From being filmed overdosing to coming up on 3 years of continuous sobriety. Don’t ever count an addict out!
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#42 Thank God For Recovery
I am never looking back. Thank God for recovery!
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#43 Today, I Am 124 Days Clean
My name Marilyn and I’m an addict. I struggled with crack cocaine addiction for most of my life. I have been in and out of institutions, jails, and prisons. I’ve been a prostitute. I’ve left my children. I stole from my family. On February 23, 2018 I lost my son. Then I lost myself.He was brutally murdered and I lost myself. For 33 years I just wanted one more hit. For 33 years it was always, “I’ll get help tomorrow.” On March 23, 2021 I finally had enough and went into treatment. I could not take the pain of degrading myself one more second. I surrendered and gave it all to God. Today, I allow him to lead and guide me. Today, I live in a sober living environment. Today, I work the steps. Today, I have a sponsor and I talk about my problems. Today, I live life on life’s terms without the use of drugs. Today, I am 124 days clean.
Image source: The Addict's Diary
#44 Six Months Meth And Heroin Clean
Today, my life is different. And that’s all I could really hope for towards the end. Not a better life, because I didn’t feel like anything was ever going to get better… But just something different. This is what 6 months of hard work and commitment looks like for me. I can finally know what happiness and serenity feel like. I get to help others as well as tell my story and share my solution. In doing that, I’m able turn all of the negative from before into positive now. If you are struggling, please ask someone for help and dig deep down with everything you have to find the willingness to change. It’s worth it, I promise you.
Image source: jermwithaj
#45 147 Days Clean From Meth
We both started smoking ice in 2012 just after we were married. We already had 3 beautiful kids together and had everything, jobs, cars, a mortgage, a dog. And then ICE came and destroyed that, I was 20yrs old than.
We lost it all but my children although I think I came close. We smoked for the next 2 years than started injecting. We moved from NSW to WA to try escape but that’s when it got worse. I had to make the choice between drugs/my husband or our children. He was not ready and I couldn’t do anything so I left him and came home to NSW with my kids. 2 weeks later he ended up in prison. On August 5th 2014 I decided to get clean and stay clean. I’m now almost 5 months clean and have my own house again, have my dog again, have my own car again, and have my children and my health, both mental and physical. Everyone who knows what I have been through these past 3 years tells me I’m looking fantastic and they are proud of me for making the change.
Image source: Never Give up. Giving up ice , Drugs
#46 Today I’m 6 Months Clean And I Couldn’t Be More Grateful
Last November I woke up in the hospital after finding out I had endocarditis from using heroin and meth. The Doctors couldn’t believe I was still holding on. I wasn’t supposed to make it. By the grace of God I was given a second chance. After two months of being in the hospital I got to leave healthy with a new outlook on life.
Image source: theaddictsdiary
#47 More Than 3 Years Clean And Sober
Recovery for me exemplifies the promises coming true. The gift of family, and honesty between all of us, is truly better than what my life was even before I picked up a drink or a drug.
Image source: thewatershedreviews.com
#48 My Husband And I Spent The First 15 Years Of Our Marriage In Chaos And Addiction
We went our separate paths of recovery and reunited as one force once we became healthy again. We are now 3 1/2 years clean and living life to the fullest! I thank God everyday not only for my recovery but that we were able to beat all odds and do it together
Image source: theaddictsdiary
#49 9 Months Meth And Heroin Free
I was strung out on meth and heroin. I had been getting high for 7 years and shooting up for about 4. I was running around with a gang. Not everyone believes in God, but I do now. He has done so much for me, I’ve only been out of these ministries for about 1 1/2 months and I’ve already begun working at a transitional home to help other people who need a place to stay and someone to believe in them. I want to thank God for saving me from the terrible shroud of darkness I was in, and showing me true happiness. If you or anyone you know is struggling with drug addiction here is proof it can be done!
Image source: incinerator1990
#50 4 Years And 4 Months Clean
Image source: thewatershed.com
